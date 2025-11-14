  1. Home
  2. ‘Don’t know why NDA won… vote chori happened here too’: Siddaramaiah after Bihar results

November 14, 2025

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poised to return to power in Bihar with an overwhelming majority, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday echoed the “vote chori” (vote theft) allegation raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claiming that similar irregularities occurred in Karnataka as well.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had earlier accused the BJP-led NDA of engaging in “vote chori” in Haryana and Karnataka. Siddaramaiah backed the allegation but offered no specific details.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister admitted that he was still unaware of the factors behind the Congress–RJD alliance’s setback in Bihar and the NDA's strong performance.

“We have to accept the mandate of the people. I don’t know what caused the setback. I had not gone to Bihar. I don’t know who didn’t vote for us or why the NDA won with such a big majority. I will try to find out,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to a question on why OBC voters in Bihar did not favour the Congress despite being a decisive bloc, Siddaramaiah countered: “I don’t know. Who is Nitish Kumar? Isn’t he OBC?”

When asked again about the Congress’s allegation of “vote chori,” he remarked, “They have done chori here too,” but refrained from elaborating.

According to the latest trends, the NDA is on course to cross the 200-seat mark in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

November 10,2025

airportsalah.jpg

Bengaluru: A viral video purportedly showing a group of Muslims offering 'namaz' at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in the city has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition BJP taking strong exception to the incident and demanding accountability from the state government.

BJP Karnataka unit spokesperson Vijay Prasad asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge whether those who performed prayers in a public place had obtained any prior permission as mandated in the recent rule framed by the state government.

"How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon'ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?" Prasad asked in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

"Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?" Referring to the rules, which the BJP alleged were framed to restrict RSS activities in the state, Prasad said, "Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana (route march) after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?"

The BJP spokesperson sought to know whether this does not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone.

November 12,2025

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old city resident has lost more than ₹2 crore in a long-running online investment racket, after falling prey to conmen who promised to double his money through a “safe” trading platform.

According to the complaint filed at the City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, the victim’s ordeal began on May 1, 2022, when he received a WhatsApp message from a man named Ankit, posing as an employee of a reputed investment firm.

Ankit lured the victim with claims of guaranteed double returns and later introduced three alleged associates — Sumit Jaiswal, Kushagar Jain, and Akhil — who, he said, handled overseas investments for higher profits.

To win the victim’s trust, the scammers first asked him to invest ₹3,500 and quickly returned ₹1,000 as “profit.” Tempted by the apparent success, the complainant went on to invest increasingly larger sums over several months — transferring funds from his own accounts as well as those of his wife, uncle, and niece.

Between May 2022 and August 2025, he allegedly transferred over ₹2 crore through UPI and IMPS transactions to multiple accounts linked to the accused.

The scam unravelled when all communication from the group abruptly stopped. When the victim finally reached Ankit, he was told that the other three had “cheated” him and vanished. Later, the trio reportedly contacted the complainant, issuing death threats and warning him not to approach the police.

Alarmed, he shared the ordeal with his family and lodged a complaint with the CEN police, who are investigating the matter.

November 11,2025

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 11: A pall of grief has descended on the Alangaru locality of Perdur village following the tragic discovery of a missing 15-year-old boy, Shreeshan Shetty. His body was recovered on Monday from the waters of the Alangaru Holebagilu river, bringing a sorrowful conclusion to a frantic overnight search by his family.

Shreeshan, a resident of Alangaru, had reportedly ventured to the river on Sunday afternoon with a friend to bathe. According to police reports, the excursion ended in tragedy when the teenager accidentally drowned while in the water.

Crucially, the friend who accompanied Shreeshan, paralyzed by fear and shock following the incident, failed to immediately report what had happened. This devastating silence meant that the victim's family, unaware of the accident, launched a desperate search throughout Sunday night, believing the boy was simply missing.

The breakthrough came only when local police, investigating the disappearance, questioned Shreeshan’s friend, who then disclosed the sequence of events at the river. Following this lead, the search was refocused on the waterway, culminating in the recovery of Shreeshan Shetty's body on Monday.

The local authorities have registered a case at the Hiriyadka police station and are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances of the drowning and the delay in reporting the fatal accident.

