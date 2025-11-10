Door-to-door pre-census drill begins in Karnataka ahead of National Census 2027

Bengaluru, Nov 10: The Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, has launched a door-to-door pre-census trial exercise today (November 10) ahead of the national Census 2027, to test digital systems and field processes before the full-scale enumeration.

The trial is being carried out in three select locations across the state to identify areas needing improvement in logistics, data collection, and digital implementation. These include 46 villages in Supa, Joida taluk (Uttara Kannada district); 27 villages in Gundlupet taluk (Chamarajanagar district); and JP Ward in Bengaluru North City Corporation.

The upcoming Census 2027 will be conducted in two stages — the first between April and September 2026 (with states free to choose their exact 30-day window), and the second between February and March 2027.

Organised by the Directorate of Census Operations / Citizen Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the census will, for the first time, combine physical and digital data collection, along with a self-enumeration option that allows citizens to submit details online.

A pilot run held from November 1–7, 2025, covered around 1,100 households across selected areas.

Explaining the need for the trial, Aswini Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, told The New Sunday Express that while the 2010 census was conducted entirely through physical forms, the 2027 edition marks a major shift to digital data entry.

“This time, the census is both physical and digital. To ensure a smooth process, we’re conducting trial runs,” Kumar said. “We’re aware that some regions like Gundlupet and Joida have poor internet connectivity due to forest cover, while Bengaluru poses a different challenge with a highly mobile population and higher digital literacy. Hence, different approaches are being tested.”

The Directorate has finalised a 34-question schedule, covering topics such as fertility, employment, caste, housing, and other demographic details.