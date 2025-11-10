  1. Home
  2. Door-to-door pre-census drill begins in Karnataka ahead of National Census 2027

Door-to-door pre-census drill begins in Karnataka ahead of National Census 2027

News Network
November 10, 2025

census.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 10: The Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, has launched a door-to-door pre-census trial exercise today (November 10) ahead of the national Census 2027, to test digital systems and field processes before the full-scale enumeration.

The trial is being carried out in three select locations across the state to identify areas needing improvement in logistics, data collection, and digital implementation. These include 46 villages in Supa, Joida taluk (Uttara Kannada district); 27 villages in Gundlupet taluk (Chamarajanagar district); and JP Ward in Bengaluru North City Corporation.

The upcoming Census 2027 will be conducted in two stages — the first between April and September 2026 (with states free to choose their exact 30-day window), and the second between February and March 2027.

Organised by the Directorate of Census Operations / Citizen Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the census will, for the first time, combine physical and digital data collection, along with a self-enumeration option that allows citizens to submit details online.

A pilot run held from November 1–7, 2025, covered around 1,100 households across selected areas.

Explaining the need for the trial, Aswini Kumar, Deputy Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, told The New Sunday Express that while the 2010 census was conducted entirely through physical forms, the 2027 edition marks a major shift to digital data entry.

“This time, the census is both physical and digital. To ensure a smooth process, we’re conducting trial runs,” Kumar said. “We’re aware that some regions like Gundlupet and Joida have poor internet connectivity due to forest cover, while Bengaluru poses a different challenge with a highly mobile population and higher digital literacy. Hence, different approaches are being tested.”

The Directorate has finalised a 34-question schedule, covering topics such as fertility, employment, caste, housing, and other demographic details.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 1,2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed all government departments to strictly adopt eco-friendly practices by replacing plastic water bottles with sustainable alternatives in offices and official events across the state.

In a note issued on October 28, which was released to media on Friday, the CM emphasised the state's commitment to environmental responsibility and promotion of indigenous products.

The directive aims to make government functions more sustainable while supporting local enterprises.

Siddaramaiah said, "Instructions had been issued earlier to use eco-friendly materials instead of plastic water bottles for drinking water in all government offices and official meetings across the state. Necessary steps should be taken to strictly implement this measure."

Further, the chief minister directed all departments to "mandatorily use Nandini products of the government-owned Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)" during meetings and official programmes, including those held in the Secretariat.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2025

techterror.jpg

Faridabad: A 19-year-old college student in Haryana’s Faridabad died by suicide after being allegedly blackmailed with obscene, AI-generated images and videos of his three sisters, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Rahul Bharti, a second-year student of DAV College, had been visibly distressed for nearly two weeks before his death. His father, Manoj Bharti, said Rahul had withdrawn socially, stopped eating properly, and spent most of his time in his room.

According to the family, unknown persons allegedly hacked Rahul’s phone and used artificial intelligence to create morphed obscene visuals of him and his sisters. The accused, identified as ‘Sahil’ in Rahul’s chat records, demanded ₹20,000 to delete the material and threatened to circulate it online if he did not comply.

In the final chat exchange, ‘Sahil’ allegedly goaded Rahul to end his life, even suggesting ways to do so. Distressed and fearful, Rahul reportedly consumed poison around 7 pm on Saturday. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.

“Someone sent obscene videos and photos of my daughters to Rahul’s phone and threatened to make them viral. My son couldn’t bear the harassment and took his own life,” said his father, breaking down.

The family suspects the involvement of another man, Neeraj Bharti, who had spoken to Rahul just hours before the tragedy. Rahul’s mother, Meena Devi, alleged that Neeraj—her brother-in-law—along with a woman, conspired to torment the family following a domestic dispute six months ago.

Based on the family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against two accused.

“Rahul had consumed poison and died during treatment. A case has been filed on his father’s complaint. The mobile phone is being examined, and further action will be taken based on the investigation,” said Investigating Officer Sunil Kumar.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.