Dubai: NRIs celebrate victory of Congress in Karnataka

Dubai: The UAE chapter of NRI Congress - Karnataka celebrated the historic victory of Congress in Karnataka assembly elections 2023 on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Dubai.

This event comprised of NRIs such as Mohammed Azeem, Dubai Real Estate Pioneer & Director- Irham Healthcare Group, Shafi Naser, Investor, Dubai Real Estate Corp Inc, Rahman Sajipa, president and member of various cultural organisations, Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder, Aim India Forum, Dr Aris, social worker, Mohammed Niyaz, Aslam, Mohammed Noushad, Rizwan kundapur, Mohammed Imran and others.

The NRI Congress leaders and activists congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaih, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the Cabinet Ministers on this remarkable achievement.

Some of the attendees shared their thoughts and stressed on the need to strengthen the Karnataka unit of NRI Congress.

Mohammed Azeem spoke on how important the formation NRI Congress chapter is to support and represent Karnataka’s culture and strengthen the ties with the government in the coming days.

"We see that there is no strong representation of KNRI body in UAE who support Kannadigas in need. Today's youth will be our future,” he said.

The chief guest Shafi Naser, congratulated the victory of Congress and highlighted that positive developments in the state will be seen.