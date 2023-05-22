Dubai: NRIs celebrate victory of Congress in Karnataka

  1. Home
News Network
May 22, 2023

Dubai: The UAE chapter of NRI Congress - Karnataka celebrated the historic victory of Congress in Karnataka assembly elections 2023 on Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Dubai.

This event comprised of NRIs such as Mohammed Azeem, Dubai Real Estate Pioneer & Director- Irham Healthcare Group, Shafi Naser, Investor, Dubai Real Estate Corp Inc, Rahman Sajipa, president and member of various cultural organisations, Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder, Aim India Forum, Dr Aris, social worker, Mohammed Niyaz, Aslam, Mohammed Noushad, Rizwan kundapur, Mohammed Imran and others. 

The NRI Congress leaders and activists congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaih, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the Cabinet Ministers on this remarkable achievement.

Some of the attendees shared their thoughts and stressed on the need to strengthen the Karnataka unit of NRI Congress.

Mohammed Azeem spoke on how important the formation NRI Congress chapter is to support and represent Karnataka’s culture and strengthen the ties with the government in the coming days.

"We see that there is no strong representation of KNRI body in UAE who support Kannadigas in need. Today's youth will be our future,” he said.

The chief guest Shafi Naser, congratulated the victory of Congress and highlighted that positive developments in the state will be seen. 

News Network
May 18,2023

A student shot dead his woman classmate at Greater Noida's Shiv Nadar University on Thursday, May 18, the police said. He later shot himself dead inside a room at the boys' hostel.

Both were pursuing Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and were in their third year. The man was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, while the woman, identified as Neha Chaurasiya, was from Kanpur.

According to eyewitnesses, Anuj and Neha were seen together near the dining hall. They further said that the duo were engaged in a conversation and even hugged each other. However, Anuj pulled out a pistol and shot Neha. He then immediately went inside his hostel room and shot himself.

Neha was immediately rushed to the hospital but was pronounced brought dead.

The family of both the deceased were informed.

Anuj and Neha were good friends for quite a long time, but they were facing a dispute for some time now, sources claimed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miya Khan, "A student from Shiv Nadar University shot dead his woman classmate. The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but, on arrival was pronounced brought dead.”

“After the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that both were friends for quite some time now. Today, they got involved in an argument and that the man shot dead his friend. After that he went inside his room and shot himself dead,” the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway.

News Network
May 19,2023

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Kambala Samithi has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the validity of Amendment Acts of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, which allowed bull taming sport jallikattu, bullock cart races, and buffalo racing sport kambala.

Animal rights groups, led by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), had challenged these practices in the Apex Court.

President of the samithi Brujesh Chowta said in a release that with the verdict, now there is no fear of a ban on kambala.

He said that the kambala is part of the culture of Karnataka’s coastal belt. The court’s verdict has provided justice to the fight of people of Tulu Nadu.

The judgment by the Division Bench has added more strength for organising kambala without any hurdles, Mr. Chowta said.

The samithi thanked the State and the Central governments, elected representatives, Kamabla Samithi of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod for fighting for the cause of kambala, he said.

News Network
May 20,2023

Bengaluru, May 20: As many as eight Congress MLAs were sworn in as ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony of Karnataka’s new chief minister and his deputy in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the MLAs at the swearing-in ceremony held at the jam-packed Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, party's MLAs G Parameshwara and MB Patil were among the eight MLAs.

The other MLAs who took oath included KH Muniyappa, KJ George, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time on Saturday after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly elections.

This is the same stadium where Siddaramaiah took oath in 2013 when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

DK Shivakumar was sworn in as sole Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Top brass of the Congress party including the Gandhi family members - Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present on the occasion.

The Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states including Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attended the event.

The party had also sent an invitation to numerous opposition parties and their leaders.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah were also present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Other opposition leaders who were present include Sharad Pawar, and Kamal Haasan.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan attends the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the ceremony, Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were seen holding each other's hands in the air as a show of strength and unity.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.

