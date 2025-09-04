  1. Home
Duped via Facebook ad and WhatsApp message, Udupi man loses ₹1.32 crore in online scam

News Network
September 4, 2025

Udupi, Sept 4: The CEN Crime police have registered a case after a senior citizen was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.32 crore in a fraudulent online investment trading scam that originated on Facebook and continued over WhatsApp.

The complainant, Henry D Almeida, said that on July 19 he came across an investment trading advertisement on Facebook. On clicking it, he received a WhatsApp message inviting him to invest. A woman who identified herself as Ankita Ghosh then contacted him, guided him through the process, created a QIB account in his name, and added him to a WhatsApp group titled 725 Bob Caps.

The group shared messages claiming that investments made through certain numbers would yield high profits. Convinced by these assurances, Almeida even searched for “725 Bob Caps” customer care and contacted them via WhatsApp. He was then provided with multiple bank account details and instructed to transfer money in stages.

Between July 22 and September 1, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,32,90,000. However, neither the invested amount nor the promised profits were returned.

Following his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the scam and the individuals behind the fraudulent network.

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing allegations of multiple rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala spanning the past two decades, on Saturday took arrested witness-complainant C. N. Chinnaiah to undisclosed locations for a spot mahazar, police sources confirmed.

According to district police sources, Chinnaiah was taken to Bengaluru in connection with claims that he had obtained a human skull there. The SIT escorted him under tight security around 6 a.m. to conduct mahazars at sites linked to his earlier statements. Officials are also said to have seized documents during the exercise.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact locations visited. “The process was carried out early in the morning in view of security concerns. Details of the places and documents cannot be disclosed at this stage,” a source familiar with the investigation said.

The case had sparked controversy after Chinnaiah, initially the complainant and later arrested on charges of perjury, alleged that several bodies—including those of women showing signs of sexual assault—were buried in Dharmasthala over the years, with implications pointing towards the temple administration. The BJP had staged protests against what it termed an attempt to target the temple.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar had warned of strict action if the allegations proved false. Meanwhile, Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) of the temple, welcomed the government’s decision to constitute the SIT.

Comments

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

whatsap.jpg

Doha, Aug 30: The National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) in Qatar has issued a high-level security alert urging WhatsApp users to immediately update their applications. 

In a statement issued on social media, the agency highlighted that Meta, the parent company of 'WhatsApp', had identified a critical vulnerability in the app.

"The severity of this flaw lies in the mechanism for processing synchronization messages between linked devices, allowing an attacker to send a crafted synchronization message containing a malicious link, which could provide them with initial access to a victim’s device," the statement said.

It further noted that the risk is heightened when this flaw is combined with another recently disclosed vulnerability affecting Apple devices, which has been exploited in sophisticated attacks targeting specific individuals.

The NCSA has therefore strongly recommended that all users of affected devices urgently update their WhatsApp applications without delay.

Comments

News Network
August 22,2025

bettingMLA.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in multiple states as part of an alleged illegal betting-linked money laundering case against Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra 'Puppy', his brother and some others, official sources said.

Veerendra, 50, is a legislator from the Chitradurga assembly seat.

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA on the ED action that came on the last day of the state assembly session.

At least 30 locations in Chitradurga district, Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka, Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Mumbai and Goa were covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Five casinos in Goa named Puppy's Casino Gold, Ocean Rivers Casino, Puppy's Casino Pride, Ocean 7 Casino and Big Daddy Casino were also raided, they said.

The ED sources said the searches are being conducted in a case related to "illegal" online and offline betting.

Veerendra, according to the sources, is accused of running online betting sites like King567, Raja567, Puppy's003, Rathna Gaming etc. and his brother K C Thippeswamy is alleged to be "operating" three business entities from Dubai named Diamond Softech, TRS Technologies and Prime9Technologies.

These entities are "related" to the call centre services and the gaming business of Veerendra.

The premises of a man named Anil Gowda, brother of Kusuma H (who unsuccessfully contested the Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly seat on a Congress ticket), in Bengaluru were also covered, according to the agency sources.

Comments

