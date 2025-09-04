Duped via Facebook ad and WhatsApp message, Udupi man loses ₹1.32 crore in online scam

Udupi, Sept 4: The CEN Crime police have registered a case after a senior citizen was allegedly cheated of over ₹1.32 crore in a fraudulent online investment trading scam that originated on Facebook and continued over WhatsApp.

The complainant, Henry D Almeida, said that on July 19 he came across an investment trading advertisement on Facebook. On clicking it, he received a WhatsApp message inviting him to invest. A woman who identified herself as Ankita Ghosh then contacted him, guided him through the process, created a QIB account in his name, and added him to a WhatsApp group titled 725 Bob Caps.

The group shared messages claiming that investments made through certain numbers would yield high profits. Convinced by these assurances, Almeida even searched for “725 Bob Caps” customer care and contacted them via WhatsApp. He was then provided with multiple bank account details and instructed to transfer money in stages.

Between July 22 and September 1, the complainant transferred a total of ₹1,32,90,000. However, neither the invested amount nor the promised profits were returned.

Following his complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the scam and the individuals behind the fraudulent network.