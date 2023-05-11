  1. Home
  2. EC rejects Cong charge that EVMs used in Karnataka were earlier deployed in South Africa

News Network
May 11, 2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

News Network
April 28,2023

HDD.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 28: JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, who is leading the party’s campaign from the front, has claimed that his party would win more than the 123 seats it has targeted in the May 10 assembly elections. 

In an interview, the 89-year-old former Prime Minister said that the history will repeat in Karnataka. “Don’t forget that we formed the government in the past (in 1994) that was stable for a full term. We will repeat history by exceeding our target of winning 123 seats,” he said.

“Our trump card is the Pancharatna Yatre and Janata Jaladhare Yatre led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. Through the Pancharatna Yatre, we are promising welfare schemes in five significant sectors — health, education and jobs, women’s empowerment, agriculture, and irrigation.”

“People remember Kumaraswamy’s performance in office for his ability to implement big schemes such as the farm loan waiver and building houses for flood victims within a record time and regardless of coalition constraints. We are promising five free LPG gas cylinders considering the exorbitant hike in gas price, Rs 2,000 cash assistance toauto drivers, investment support for farmers and so on. The Pancharatna Yatre will propel us to office,” he said.

News Network
April 27,2023

snakemodi.jpg

Kalaburgi, Apr 27: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, April 27, said that PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', adding that if people 'lick it', they would die. 

He was speaking in Kalaburagi, his constituency in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. 

The Congress has recently increased its attack on the incumbent BJP government, going to the extent of filing an official complaint over Amit Shah's remarks that there would be riots in the state if Congress came to power. 

Congress's Jairam Ramesh also tweeted that while their party was focused on living up to its promises, the BJP was focused on polarisation, comparing recent statements made by the saffron party alongside guarantees offered by the grand old party in their poll manifesto.

 Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and results will be out on May 13. 

