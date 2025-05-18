‘Economically most backward’: Caste census reveals livelihood crisis among Karnataka’s Muslims

The recent caste census in Karnataka has revealed a sobering truth: while the state's Muslim community enjoys strong social standing, it remains among the most economically marginalized. The report suggests a widening gap between societal perception and lived reality for the state's largest religious minority.

Despite being socially respected, Karnataka’s Muslims face significant hardships in education, jobs, and overall livelihood—pushing the government to consider doubling their reservation from 4% to 8%.

_____________________

A Conflicting Reality: Respected Yet Struggling

Karnataka’s Social and Educational Survey paints a contrasting picture of the Muslim community. On one hand, they have a social score of 19.71 out of 100—almost identical to Jains, one of the most forward groups in the state. This reflects a relatively high level of societal acceptance, respect, and integration.

But this status masks deeper vulnerabilities.

The overall backwardness score for Muslims stands at 89.25 out of 200, putting them among the “more backward” communities, just a fraction below the threshold that would classify them as “most backward.”

_____________________

The Real Struggle: Education and Employment

Education

Education continues to be a major challenge:

• Only 11.7% of Muslims reported having passed Class 10.

• Just 5.5% said they had attended college or university.

This is reflected in their education score of 42.60 out of 68, indicating significant gaps in access, attainment, and opportunity.

Livelihood

It’s in livelihood, however, that the crisis is most severe. With a score of 26.94 out of 32, Muslims rank as the most economically backward community in the state.

Key findings:

• Only 1.03% of Muslims have a government job.

• Just 1.39% work in the private sector.

• A large section relies on family-run businesses or informal jobs—puncture repair, petty retail, scrap trading, etc.

“Unlike other communities, we don’t have a specific traditional occupation,” said Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. “We are scattered across trades, many of which offer no long-term security.”

_____________________

How Do Other Communities Compare?

The contrast becomes sharper when placed against other groups:

• Jains have a total score of 34.99, making them one of the most forward.

• Christians, with 24.68, are the second-most progressed after Brahmins.

• In stark contrast, Muslims hover just below the “most backward” threshold at 89.25.

_____________________

What the Data Means for Policy

The findings give fresh momentum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to raise the Muslim reservation quota from 4% to 8% under Category 2B. The BJP opposes the move, claiming that religion-based quotas are unconstitutional.

But government officials argue that the demand is not about religion, but deprivation.

“The Sachar Committee had already warned about the low socio-economic status of Muslims,” said Tanveer Sait. “We’re not asking for the same schemes as SC/STs—just fair support in education, jobs, and health.”

____________________

Categories Explained:

• Communities scoring 90+: Most Backward (Category 1A & 1B)

• 50–89: More Backward (Category 2A & 2B) → Muslims fall here

• 20–49: Backward (Category 3A & 3B)

_____________________

Beyond the Numbers

The numbers tell a story of contradiction. Muslims in Karnataka have social recognition, but no corresponding economic empowerment. They are not invisible—but they are clearly underserved.

As debates around reservation intensify, one thing is clear: if dignity is not matched by opportunity, social respect becomes a hollow achievement.