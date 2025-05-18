  1. Home
  2. ‘Economically most backward’: Caste census reveals livelihood crisis among Karnataka’s Muslims

‘Economically most backward’: Caste census reveals livelihood crisis among Karnataka’s Muslims

coastaldigest.com news network
May 18, 2025

muslimsbackward.jpg

The recent caste census in Karnataka has revealed a sobering truth: while the state's Muslim community enjoys strong social standing, it remains among the most economically marginalized. The report suggests a widening gap between societal perception and lived reality for the state's largest religious minority.

Despite being socially respected, Karnataka’s Muslims face significant hardships in education, jobs, and overall livelihood—pushing the government to consider doubling their reservation from 4% to 8%.
_____________________

A Conflicting Reality: Respected Yet Struggling

Karnataka’s Social and Educational Survey paints a contrasting picture of the Muslim community. On one hand, they have a social score of 19.71 out of 100—almost identical to Jains, one of the most forward groups in the state. This reflects a relatively high level of societal acceptance, respect, and integration.

But this status masks deeper vulnerabilities.

The overall backwardness score for Muslims stands at 89.25 out of 200, putting them among the “more backward” communities, just a fraction below the threshold that would classify them as “most backward.”

_____________________

The Real Struggle: Education and Employment

Education

Education continues to be a major challenge:

•    Only 11.7% of Muslims reported having passed Class 10.

•    Just 5.5% said they had attended college or university.

This is reflected in their education score of 42.60 out of 68, indicating significant gaps in access, attainment, and opportunity.

Livelihood

It’s in livelihood, however, that the crisis is most severe. With a score of 26.94 out of 32, Muslims rank as the most economically backward community in the state.

Key findings:

•    Only 1.03% of Muslims have a government job.

•    Just 1.39% work in the private sector.

•    A large section relies on family-run businesses or informal jobs—puncture repair, petty retail, scrap trading, etc.

“Unlike other communities, we don’t have a specific traditional occupation,” said Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. “We are scattered across trades, many of which offer no long-term security.”
_____________________

How Do Other Communities Compare?

The contrast becomes sharper when placed against other groups:

•    Jains have a total score of 34.99, making them one of the most forward.

•    Christians, with 24.68, are the second-most progressed after Brahmins.

•    In stark contrast, Muslims hover just below the “most backward” threshold at 89.25.

_____________________

What the Data Means for Policy

The findings give fresh momentum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s proposal to raise the Muslim reservation quota from 4% to 8% under Category 2B. The BJP opposes the move, claiming that religion-based quotas are unconstitutional.

But government officials argue that the demand is not about religion, but deprivation.

“The Sachar Committee had already warned about the low socio-economic status of Muslims,” said Tanveer Sait. “We’re not asking for the same schemes as SC/STs—just fair support in education, jobs, and health.”

____________________

Categories Explained:

•    Communities scoring 90+: Most Backward (Category 1A & 1B)

•    50–89: More Backward (Category 2A & 2B) → Muslims fall here

•    20–49: Backward (Category 3A & 3B)

_____________________

Beyond the Numbers

The numbers tell a story of contradiction. Muslims in Karnataka have social recognition, but no corresponding economic empowerment. They are not invisible—but they are clearly underserved.

As debates around reservation intensify, one thing is clear: if dignity is not matched by opportunity, social respect becomes a hollow achievement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 14,2025

indiapak.jpg

Despite a detailed rebuttal from the Narendra Modi government, U.S. President Donald Trump has, for the fourth consecutive day, claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan—an achievement he says prevented a conflict that “could have killed millions.”

Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh, Trump remarked that the leaders of India and Pakistan could now even “go for a nice dinner” together, as tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors had de-escalated.

“Just days ago, my administration successfully brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan,” Trump said. “And I used trade to a large extent to do it. I told the leaders, ‘Fellows, come on. Let’s make a deal. Let’s do some trading.’”

His comments came even as New Delhi firmly rejected the notion that the United States had any role in mediating the ceasefire, which brought an end to nearly four days of cross-border hostilities. India also dismissed Trump’s claim that he used the threat of halting U.S. trade with both countries to pressure them into backing down.

“Let’s not trade nuclear missiles. Let’s trade the things you make so beautifully,” Trump said. “They both have very powerful, strong, smart leaders. And it all stopped. Hopefully, it’ll stay that way—but it stopped.”

Trump went on to praise Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, crediting him and others in his administration for their efforts.

“Marco, stand up. What a great job you did on that. Thank you,” Trump said. “Vice President JD Vance, Marco—the whole group worked hard. And I think [India and Pakistan] are actually getting along. Maybe we can even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn’t that be nice?”

Trump continued, “We’ve come a long way. Millions of people could have died in that conflict. It started small and was getting bigger by the day.”

This marks the fourth day in a row—Saturday through Tuesday—that Trump has publicly asserted his administration’s role in defusing tensions between the two South Asian rivals, despite consistent denials from the Indian government.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 10,2025

indaarmy.jpg

New Delhi, May 10: In a detailed joint briefing today, India’s defence and foreign ministries dismantled Pakistan’s claims of major strikes on Indian infrastructure and exposed Islamabad’s alleged attempts to escalate conflict along the border. Here's a clear breakdown of 12 crucial points made by Indian military officials:

1. Pakistan’s Claims Are False
The Indian government called Pakistan’s statements about destroying airbases, power grids, and cyber systems “completely false” and “state-sponsored propaganda.”

2. No Damage to Indian Airbases
Indian officials categorically denied Pakistani claims of hitting Sirsa, Suratgarh, and the S-400 radar base in Udhampur.

3. Pakistan Used Multiple Attack Platforms
Pakistan employed UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles), loitering munitions, long-range missiles, and fighter aircraft to target military and civilian sites.

4. Civilian Infrastructure Targeted
Pakistan struck schools and a Medicare centre near Indian Air Force bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur.

5. Over 26 Locations Attacked
India reported air intrusions and harassment attacks across 26+ locations from Srinagar to Naliya, along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border.

6. Limited Damage at IAF Bases
Minor damage occurred at four IAF stations: Udhampur, Patan, Adampur, and Bhuj — but all operations remain unaffected.

7. Heavy Cross-Border Shelling
Sectors like Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor saw intense artillery, mortar, and small arms fire — all met with strong Indian retaliation.

8. Pakistan Moving Troops to Forward Areas – Signals Possible Escalation
The Indian Army observed significant Pakistani troop mobilisation toward forward posts along the LoC. This movement, described as “indicative of offensive intent,” suggests that Pakistan may be preparing for a wider military escalation. The Indian armed forces are on high operational alert, closely monitoring the situation and ready to respond to any provocation.

9. India’s Response: Swift, Measured, Targeted
In retaliation, India struck only military assets — radar stations, command centres, and storage sites — using precision air-launched weapons.

10. No Damage to Critical Indian Defences
Pakistan’s claims of destroying India’s S-400 systems, BrahMos base, and Chandigarh ammo depot were debunked with timestamped visual evidence.

11. Pakistan Trying to Spread Communal Discord
Indian officials accused Pakistan of fabricating stories to stoke communal unrest in India — calling such efforts "doomed to fail."

12. India Committed to Responsible Conduct
India reiterated its commitment to non-escalation — “provided Pakistan reciprocates.” Officials stressed that India’s military operations have been calibrated and proportionate.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
May 16,2025

alert.jpg

Udupi, May 16: In a chilling reminder of how digital scams are evolving, a 55-year-old man from Udupi has fallen prey to a sophisticated online stock market investment fraud, losing a staggering ₹2.3 crore.

The victim, identified as Jayananda, filed a complaint detailing how he was targeted and manipulated over a period of weeks. The ordeal began on March 20, when he was added — without consent — to a WhatsApp group named "The Wealth Architects", operated by unknown individuals.

Within the group, members presented themselves as financial experts offering high-return stock market advice. They promoted a demat account titled Kopernik Dmat, claiming it was a gateway to extraordinary profits. The group's activity appeared organized and convincing, often mimicking the tone and branding of legitimate financial institutions.

Lured by the promise of quick wealth, Jayananda allegedly transferred money in multiple instalments to bank accounts provided by the scammers between April 1 and May 13. Despite assurances and constant engagement from the group, no returns were received, and the invested amount vanished without a trace.

Realizing the deception, Jayananda approached the CEN Crime Police Station, where a case has now been registered. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the perpetrators and recover the funds.

A Broader Wake-Up Call

This case isn't just about one man’s financial loss — it highlights a rising trend in cybercrime, where fraudsters use fake WhatsApp groups, cloned identities, and psychological tactics to lure unsuspecting investors. The elderly and semi-retired professionals are increasingly being targeted.

Key Takeaways for the Public:
•    Never trust financial advice from unknown WhatsApp groups or Telegram channels.
•    Always verify investment platforms through official sources.
•    Avoid transferring money to personal or unfamiliar bank accounts.
•    Report suspicious groups immediately to cybercrime authorities.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling for schemes that promise unrealistic returns. As investigations continue, Jayananda’s case serves as a sobering reminder: in the digital age, even the smartest can be swindled — if they let their guard down.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.