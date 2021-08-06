ED ends raids on properties of Zameer Ahmed, Roshan Baig after 25 hours; duo to be summoned later

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials concluded raids on former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed and Roshan Baig's properties on Friday morning.

The officials left both their houses after seizing some documents for further verification.

Speaking to media persons, Roshan Baig said, "I have given full cooperation to the officials. I have given reply to all their doubts. The inquiry should have ended in three-four hours, but I don't know what made them to take so much time. The officials asked me questions about money laundering."

Zameer is yet to react about the raid before media. Hundreds of his followers have gathered outside his house to express their support to him.

The officials raided the houses of both the politicians on early hours of Thursday.

The search in Zameer's house went on for 23 hours and for 25 hours in Baig's house.

The ED officials are going to summon the duo for further inquiry after completing the verification of documents. The ED officials are yet to reveal the seizures made from both their properties.