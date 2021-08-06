  1. Home
  2. ED ends raids on properties of Zameer Ahmed, Roshan Baig after 25 hours; duo to be summoned later

ED ends raids on properties of Zameer Ahmed, Roshan Baig after 25 hours; duo to be summoned later

News Network
August 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials concluded raids on former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed and Roshan Baig's properties on Friday morning.

The officials left both their houses after seizing some documents for further verification. 

Speaking to media persons, Roshan Baig said, "I have given full cooperation to the officials. I have given reply to all their doubts. The inquiry should have ended in three-four hours, but I don't know what made them to take so much time. The officials asked me questions about money laundering."

Zameer is yet to react about the raid before media. Hundreds of his followers have gathered outside his house to express their support to him. 

The officials raided the houses of both the politicians on early hours of Thursday.

The search in Zameer's house went on for 23 hours and for 25 hours in Baig's house. 

The ED officials are going to summon the duo for further inquiry after completing the verification of documents. The ED officials are yet to reveal the seizures made from both their properties.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 3,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 3: As many as 51 interstate passengers who arrived at Mangalore Central Railway Station and Mangalore Railway junction on Monday night were shifted to Town hall as none of the passengers had an RT-PCR negative report. 

Most of the passengers were from Kerala and the remaining were from Maharashtra.

Police sources said that the passengers had been shifted to Town Hall which was transformed into a temporary quarantine centre.

DCP Hariram Shankar said the RT-PCR swabs of all passengers have been collected and results were awaited. Women were allowed to go to their homes and quarantine themselves till they received the result. But men were kept at the temporary quarantine centre cum Town hall.

"Only those whose results are negative will be allowed to go and those tested positive will be moved to Covid Care Centers (CCC).

Passengers alighting at Mangalore railway stations in the coming days also will have to face a similar procedure.

Police have been allegedly detaining even medical personnel at the temporary quarantine centre. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 28,2021

Chennai, July 28: Tamil Nadu today became the first state in India to launch free COVID vaccine drive for the public through private hospitals using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from private firms.

Chief Minister M K Stalin launched this pioneering initiative at the Kauvery hospital in the city in the presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian, State Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Founder and Executive Chairman of the hospital.

The initiative became a reality after the Minister held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals that are empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and with various companies and institutions a few days back.

According to the Minister, the rationale behind this initiative was that private hospitals were not using the vaccines allotted to them fully.

While 75 per cent vaccines manufactured in the country are procured by the Union Government, 25 per cent of vaccines are earmarked for private hospitals.

However, private hospitals are not using their total allotment fully. Funds from private firms and institutions were used for buying equipment and improving facilities in hospitals when the State was reeling under COVID.

With the COVID-19 situation easing, the government started the unique initiative of using CSR funds for free vaccinations through private hospitals," according to Mr.Subramanian.

The State needs 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to administer two doses for its six crore population aged above 18 years. 

An official release said, thanks to the government creating more awareness on vaccination. Till date 2.15 crore people have been vaccinated.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.