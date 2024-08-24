  1. Home
  2. Educated people are increasingly becoming casteist and superstitious: Karnataka CM

News Network
August 24, 2024

Bengaluru: Warning that inequality will increase as society is being divided in the name of religion and caste, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said it is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating an international symposium "Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century" organised at Gandhi Bhavan to commemorate the 75th year of the Gandhi Memorial Fund.

"Due to the caste system, many people were deprived of education, leading to increased inequality. It is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist," Siddaramaiah said.

He alleged that "the nurturers of caste inequality killed Mahatma Gandhi." "Gandhi's ideas and guidance given to society are not limited to the 20th century, they remain relevant even today. Gandhiji celebrated peace, truth, justice, and brotherhood throughout his life. He believed that if the whole world adopts the quality of loving each other, the whole society can be at ease," the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Pointing out that Gandhi believed that nature fulfills our needs but not our greed, Siddaramaiah said as he attributed human "greed" as the reason for environmental disasters happening in Kerala's Wayanad and other parts of the state.

Noting that many educated people follow superstition and "Karma Siddhanta" due to lack of proper scientific education, he said, 850 years ago Basavanna (12th century spiritual leader and also a social reformer) and his followers outrightly rejected the theory of "Karma" (fate).

The CM lamented that today's educated people still believe in the theory of "Karma".

Jawaharlal Nehru led the country by preparing society in a scientific and rational way, while inclusiveness and non-violence were Gandhi's ways, Siddaramaiah further said and added that work needs to be done to take this to the youth.

News Network
August 12,2024

caraccident.jpg

Udupi: The national highways traversing Udupi district have become increasingly perilous, with over 1,000 accidents recorded in 2023 alone, tragically resulting in the loss of 222 lives. In response to these sobering figures, the police department has pinpointed 21 high-risk areas, or "black spots," where accidents are recurrent, prompting the district administration to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent safety measures.

The surge in accidents has been primarily attributed to two factors: the unscientific design of roads and junctions, and the reckless over-speeding by motorists. Of the identified black spots, four are within the jurisdiction of the Udupi traffic police station, while three fall under the Byndoor police station. The district administration has mandated that NHAI install warning signs, create zebra crossings, and deploy traffic police at these vulnerable locations to mitigate the risk of further accidents.

In total, the district recorded 1,284 accidents on its national highways in 2023. Alongside the 222 fatalities, 1,381 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Alarmingly, the police department reports that 90% of these incidents were caused by excessive speed.

Three years ago, a collaborative study conducted by students and experts from MAHE MIT, alongside NHAI and the district police, shed light on the dangers posed by the unscientific design of roads. The study revealed that road dividers and U-turns are often installed due to pressure from the owners of nearby establishments, such as wedding halls, petrol stations, hospitals, and shopping centers. Ideally, three lanes should be available before a U-turn is made, but this is frequently not the case, particularly in areas where local residents have influenced the placement of these turns. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road has been identified as another significant cause of accidents, according to Raghavendra Holla, an assistant lecturer of civil engineering at MIT Manipal.

Dr. K. Vidyakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Appropriate instructions have already been issued to the police department and NHAI to prevent accidents on highways. We must also implement ambulance mapping with trauma care centers on highways, and highway engineers have been advised to convene special meetings every month to address these pressing issues.”

The call for immediate action underscores the urgent need to rectify these dangerous conditions, as the community grapples with the devastating impact of these preventable tragedies.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 21,2024

forest.jpg

Over the past 15 years, Karnataka's forests have faced significant devastation, with 4,228 acres of forest land being diverted for mining activities. The undivided Ballari district has been the epicenter of this environmental crisis, accounting for a staggering 80% of the total forest loss.

Impact of Illegal Mining

Karnataka had already lost 2,200 acres of forest due to rampant illegal mining. The districts most affected by this illegal activity continued to suffer, with forest losses escalating over time. Between 2000 and 2011, the Supreme Court-ordered macro analysis by the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) revealed that 8.9 square kilometers (2,199 acres) of forest were destroyed, with mining activities impacting a total of 43.4 square kilometers (10,724 acres) of land.

Legalized Mining

While stringent norms were introduced to curb illegal mining following the Supreme Court's intervention, legalized mining activities have paradoxically resulted in twice the destruction. Information obtained under the RTI Act shows that 60 mining projects were approved between 2010 and March 2024, with Ballari alone hosting 39 of these projects. Moreover, mining leases were extended or renewed for an additional 5,000 acres of forest, further exacerbating the situation.

Vanishing Wildlife and Degraded Land

The consequences of forest depletion are stark. Once thriving with biodiversity, the forests of Ballari and surrounding districts are now devoid of species like the Egyptian vulture, yellow-throated bulbul, white-backed vulture, and four-horned antelopes. The destruction of natural habitats due to mining has led to the extinction of these species in the region, highlighting the dire need for conservation efforts.

Health and Economic Consequences

The impact of mining is not limited to the environment alone; it has taken a toll on the people living in these areas as well. A study by the Hyderabad-based Cerana Foundation, commissioned by Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, revealed a "four-fold increase" in asthma prevalence due to air pollution from mining activities. The agricultural sector has also suffered, with annual income losses estimated at Rs 200 crore. Additionally, the carbon sequestration cost, resulting from iron ore mining's carbon emissions, stands at Rs 120 crore annually.

Environmental Cost of Iron Ore Mining

Iron ore mining is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, with an average of 25 kilograms of carbon dioxide emitted per tonne of iron ore produced. To offset the carbon emissions from iron ore mining in Sandur taluk alone, plantations would need to be established on 98,842 acres (400 square kilometers) of land. This would cost Rs 120 crore, effectively making the environment subsidize the iron ore industry.

Need for Conservation

Environmental activist S.R. Hiremath of Samaja Parivartana Samudaya has raised alarm bells about the ongoing destruction. He emphasized the need for adopting the principle of intergenerational equity, stressing that the mineral deposits in Ballari may only last for another 25-30 years at the current rate of extraction. This unsustainable approach raises questions about the rights of future generations to these resources and the forests that are rapidly disappearing.

A Wake-Up Call for Karnataka

As Karnataka continues to grapple with extreme weather events and the loss of lives due to climate change, there is an urgent need to reassess the balance between economic development and environmental conservation. With a budget of Rs 26,000 crore set aside for restoration, it is crucial for the government to halt further destruction and prioritize the preservation of the state's remaining forests. The time to act is now, before it is too late for both the environment and the people who depend on it.

News Network
August 20,2024

footballmangalore.jpg

In the heart of Mangaluru, a new chapter in the city's sporting legacy is about to unfold. The football ground attached to the historic Nehru Maidan, long a cradle of athletic aspirations, is on the cusp of a magnificent transformation. 

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has unveiled an ambitious project to turn the adjoining football ground into a state-of-the-art artificial turf, a venture that promises to elevate the game of football in the region to unprecedented heights.

With an investment of approximately Rs 2.2 crore, this initiative is more than just an upgrade—it's a commitment to nurturing the talent of tomorrow. The new artificial turf will offer local players, especially the budding footballers, a premium surface to hone their skills, fostering a new generation of football excellence.

Arun Prabha KS, the General Manager (Technical) of MSCL, shared the excitement surrounding this project. "The artificial turf will be ready within two months of commencing the work. We are set to officially launch this project soon, with Speaker T Khader gracing the occasion," he revealed. "Despite initial delays due to heavy rains and the ongoing monsoon league tournament, we are now ready to break ground. Once completed, this ground will be a full-fledged football turf, suitable for all levels of competition."

The meticulous planning and dedication that has gone into this project reflect MSCL's unwavering commitment to the sport. The conversion of Nehru Maidan’s football ground into a cutting-edge facility is not merely about providing a better playing surface; it’s about igniting the passion of football in Mangaluru and offering a stage where dreams can come alive.

As the city eagerly awaits the inauguration, the anticipation is palpable. The Nehru Maidan is set to become more than just a field—it will be the emerald heart of Mangaluru's football dreams, a place where the future of the sport in this region will take root and flourish.

