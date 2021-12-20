Educationist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, chairman of PACE group Dr P A Ibrahim Haji no more

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Acclaimed educationist and entrepreneur in automotive and jewellery industries Dr P A Ibrahim Haji passed away today in Kerala’s Kozhikode. He was 78.
He was the chairman of PACE Education group (which runs P. A. College of Engineering), founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold. There are around 25,000 employees working within his group.
Ibrahim was born on 6 September 1943, in Pallikere, in Kasaragod, Kerala, India. His parents were Abdulla Ibrahim Haji, a textile merchant and Aysha. He attended the Government Mappila LP School, and later the Kottikulam Government Fisheries High School. After completing his schooling, he pursued his diploma in automobile engineering in Chennai.
In 1999, he created the PACE Education Group, an educational trust which provides education from kindergarten up to higher secondary school levels in Indian and British curricula, as well as providing undergraduate and post graduate degrees in engineering and management in the United Arab Emirates and India. The group has 1200 teaching staff and 500 non-teaching staff.
Selected by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as a member of the Board of Governors of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University which is the affiliation body for technical education in Kerala.
Honours
C H Award in memory of C H Mohammed Koya, former Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala
Pravasi Ratna (SEP-2005) Awarded at the NRI Global Meet
Garshom Lifetime Achievement Award 2017
K. Avukader Kutty Naha Memorial Award 2013
K.S. Abdullah Memorial Award 2016 Presented by Kasaragod KMCC Sharjah Committee
Honorary degree of Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa (Hon. D. Litt.), by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya
