Educationist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, chairman of PACE group Dr P A Ibrahim Haji no more

December 21, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Acclaimed educationist and entrepreneur in automotive and jewellery industries Dr P A Ibrahim Haji passed away today in Kerala’s Kozhikode. He was 78.
 
He was the chairman of PACE Education group (which runs P. A. College of Engineering), founder and vice-chairman of the Indus Motor Company and co-chairman and key investor of Malabar Gold. There are around 25,000 employees working within his group.

Ibrahim was born on 6 September 1943, in Pallikere, in Kasaragod, Kerala, India. His parents were Abdulla Ibrahim Haji, a textile merchant and Aysha. He attended the Government Mappila LP School, and later the Kottikulam Government Fisheries High School. After completing his schooling, he pursued his diploma in automobile engineering in Chennai.

In 1999, he created the PACE Education Group, an educational trust which provides education from kindergarten up to higher secondary school levels in Indian and British curricula, as well as providing undergraduate and post graduate degrees in engineering and management in the United Arab Emirates and India. The group has 1200 teaching staff and 500 non-teaching staff.

Selected by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University as a member of the Board of Governors of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University which is the affiliation body for technical education in Kerala.

Honours

C H Award in memory of C H Mohammed Koya, former Kerala Chief Minister of Kerala

Pravasi Ratna (SEP-2005) Awarded at the NRI Global Meet

Garshom Lifetime Achievement Award 2017

K. Avukader Kutty Naha Memorial Award 2013

K.S. Abdullah Memorial Award 2016 Presented by Kasaragod KMCC Sharjah Committee

Honorary degree of Doctor of Letters, Honoris Causa (Hon. D. Litt.), by the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya 

December 20,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 20: One more Omicron variant case has been confirmed in Dakshina Kannada district. District Surveillance Officer Dr Jagadeesha said that the confirmed case is from the same cluster where on December 18 one Omicron case was detected.

19 students of a nursing college in Mangaluru were tested for Covid-19 on December 8. The samples for genome sequencing were sent on December 10.

The Omicron patient is a 19-year-old student. She is healthy and her 10th day swab was collected on Sunday for testing. She too has no travel history.

Dakshina Kannada district had so far reported six Omicron cases. Four cases have been reported from a government residential school on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The four teenage students detected with Omicron variant living in the hostel have now recovered and are attending classes, said the officials.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has said that the health department has been directed to find out how students without any travel history were infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the source of infection. 

December 8,2021

New Delhi, Dec 8: India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with the top 1 per cent of the population holding more than one-fifth of the total national income in 2021 and the bottom half just 13 per cent, according to a report. 

The report, titled 'World Inequality Report 2022', has been authored by Lucas Chancel, co-director of the World Inequality Lab, and coordinated by several experts, including French economist Thomas Piketty.

It further said India is now among the most unequal countries in the world.

 The report pointed out that the average national income of the Indian adult population is Rs 204,200. While the bottom 50 per cent earns Rs 53,610, the top 10 per cent earns more than 20 times (Rs 1,166,520).

"While the top 10 per cent and top 1 per cent hold respectively 57 per cent and 22 per cent of total national income, the bottom 50 per cent share has gone down to 13 per cent.

 "India stands out as a poor and very unequal country, with an affluent elite," it said.      

According to the report, average household wealth in India stands at Rs 983,010.

It observed that the deregulation and liberalisation policies implemented since the mid-1980s have led to "one of the most extreme increases in income and wealth inequality observed in the world". 

It also said gender inequalities in India are very high.  

"The female labor income share is equal to 18 per cent. This is significantly lower than the average in Asia (21 per cent, excluding China)," the report said, adding that this value is one of the lowest in the world, slightly higher than the average share in Middle East (15 per cent).

The world map of inequalities reveals that national average income levels are poor predictors of inequality -- among high-income countries, some are very unequal (such as the US), while other are relatively equal (Sweden).

"The same is true among low- and middle-income countries, with some exhibiting extreme inequality (Brazil and India), somewhat high levels (China) and moderate to relatively low levels (Malaysia, Uruguay)," it said.

The report noted that income and wealth inequalities have been on the rise nearly everywhere since the 1980s, following a series of deregulation and liberalisation programs which took different forms in different countries.

"The rise has not been uniform: certain countries have experienced spectacular increases in inequality (including the US, Russia and India) while others (European countries and China) have experienced relatively smaller rises," it said.

The report pointed out that in 2021, after three decades of trade and financial globalisation, global inequalities remain extremely pronounced.

"They are about as great today as they were at the peak of Western imperialism in the early 20th century," it said. 

Lucas Chancel, lead author of the report, said the Covid crisis has exacerbated inequalities between the very wealthy and the rest of the population.

"Yet, in rich countries, government intervention prevented a massive rise in poverty, this was not the case in poor countries. This shows the importance of social states in the fight against poverty," he said.

December 20,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 20: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday asserted that the ruling BJP will not allow religious conversion of helpless people in the state.

Speaking at a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he said that his government would soon bring in anti-conversion laws. "Innocent people are being converted across the state. They are lured by money and financial assistance," he said.

"Religious conversions are not merely about increasing the number of people in a community. The mindset has to be changed. What appears to be luring initially will eventually affect society. Our government, our nation will not allow such things to happen. There is an attempt to encash poverty in our society," he reiterated.

"As per law there is no provision which facilitates to lure people for conversions. There is no scope for this in the Constitution. The people who are opposing the anti-Conversion bill were ready to implement it in 2019. Now, they are bound by political compulsions," he said.

State government would take decisive steps to stop vandalism. Stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands, the Chief Minister said speaking to media.

"The main perpetrators of the recent vandalism in Karnataka have already been arrested. We will not allow any hooliganism to continue," he added.

State Home Secretary and DG of Police have taken up the issue with their Maharashtra counterparts to protect the life and property of Kannadigas in Maharashtra, and also providing security for Karnataka government vehicles, Bommai said.

