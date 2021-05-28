  1. Home
  2. Educationist, social reformer Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, 86, passes away

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28, 2021

khan.jpg

Bengaluru, May 28: Acclaimed educationist and humanitarian Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, known for founding the Al-Ameen Educational Society, passed away yesterday in Bengaluru. He was 86.

Khan was also a founder-trustee of an Urdu daily newspaper the Salar Daily. He was also Pro Chancellor and Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

Widely referred to as ‘Baba-e-Taalim’, Dr Khan founded the Al-Ameen Educational Society in 1966. The Al-Ameen group of Institutions now number more than 200 in Karnataka and all over the country. In Bengaluru, the Al-Ameen institution has various colleges catering to varied streams from pre-university, degree, post-graduation Institute of Management, College of Pharmacy, and Law College to the Al-Ameen College of Education.

Born on 6 September 1935 in Trichy in Tamil Nadu, Dr Khan did his MBBS at Madras University, Chennai in 1963. After getting married he continued his postgraduate studies, M.S. specializing in surgery at Stanley Medical College, Chennai. He moved to Bengaluru in 1965.

In 1966 at the age of 31, he started the Al-Ameen Educational Society also sometimes referred to as the Al-Ameen Movement, which was a pioneering effort to impart education, especially within the state’s Muslim community.

Dr Khan was one of the founders, trustees of ‘Salar’, an Urdu daily newspaper from Bengaluru since 1964; he was also Pro-Chancellor/Treasurer of Aligarh Muslim University.

He is a recipient of several awards like Karnataka Rajyothsava award (1990), Kempegowda Award, Junior Jayees Award and Public Relation Society of India Award.

‘Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan Award’ given every year in recognition of exemplary services by members of the community is named after him.

May 28,2021

adyar.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: Two people lost their lives and another person suffered critical injuries in a ghastly road mishap occurred at Adyar on the outskirts of the city today.

The tragedy occurred when a speeding Maruti Omni, which was travelling towards Farangipet from Mangaluru, rammed into a stationary bullet tanker at Adyar. 

The deceased have been identified as Dawood (22), a resident of Pudu village, and Unais (27), a resident of Kunjatkala village. A dry fish vendor from Mangaluru, who suffered, severe injuries in the mishap, was hospitalised.

May 22,2021

Mangaluru, May 22: Former minister and Congress leader U T Khader has questioned why the covid vaccines were sent to Pakistan and Bangladesh when people of India were not given the shots.

Addressing reporters, the incumbent Mangaluru MLA squarely held the BJP ruled central and state governments for the terrible covid crisis. 

“Why did PM Narendra Modi-led government of India not give a nod to manufacturers when 22 companies are marketing vaccines across the world? Why did the government deny nod for companies to manufacture vaccines here? Further, what was the reason for sanctioning a nod only for Russian made Sputnik V? Why is there no transparency? Where is our Union health minister, finance minister and minister of food and civil supplies now? The BJP government needs to answer these questions,” Khader told reporters here on Friday.

The central and state governments have been stooping to a new low while engaging in damage control measures to save the face of BJP by levelling baseless allegations against Congress, he said.

On the compensation package announced by the state government, Khader said most of the eligible sections of the society, especially those from the coastal districts, were deprived of benefits. He also questioned the government for not announcing packages for fishermen, workers in the beedi industries, cashew factories, restaurants and private buses.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee president and MLC K Harish Kumar questioned the criteria for the distribution of compensation announced by the BS Yediyurappa government.

He said private school teachers are in distress as many of them have not been paid their salaries. “Though the government has announced a package, it has nothing to offer. Do not announce packages as a damage control measure to cover PM Modi’s failures,” he added.
 

May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: Amidst social media rumours that “essential shopping” will be allowed only two days a week henceforth, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada has clarified that no such decision has been taken. 

“The status quo will be continued in Dakshina Kannada and the same lockdown guidelines will be followed till May 24. Hence essential shops will remain open from 6a.m. to 9 a.m. every day,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra. 

The DC said that the state government is likely to issue a fresh list of lockdown guidelines on May 23 to curb the covid-19. He requested the public not to pay heed to rumours and to continue following the official guidelines. 

