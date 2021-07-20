  1. Home
  Eid al Adha prayers offered in mosques across coastal Karnataka

Eid al Adha prayers offered in mosques across coastal Karnataka

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21, 2021

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21: Eid al Adha, which commemorates the blessed life and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, was celebrated coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as well as other parts of Karnataka and country today with all necessary covid precautions. (It was celebrated in the Middle East and other parts of the world yesterday.)

Eid prayers were held in most of the mosques in Mangaluru and Udupi. However, due to the covid-induced restrictions imposed by the state government, the number of devotees in the mosques was less. 

In the Eidgah mosque at lighthouse hill, Khateeb Sadaqatullah Nadvi led the Eid prayers while Zeenat Bakhash mosque Khateeb Abul Akram Muhammad Baqavi led the prayers. In Ullal Central Juma Masjid Khateeb Anwar Ali Darimi led the prayers. 

The government had urged the mosques to not to allow devotees beyond its 50% capacity. Besides people aged above 65 years and children below 10 years were also barred from taking part in the Eid prayers at mosques. Wearing of mask, physical distancing and sanitization etc were also among the requirements. 

As this Eid falls in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, it is also the time when pilgrims undertake their pilgrimage of Hajj. “When we enter the first 10 days of this blessed month, the Muslims’ hearts and prayers are with those undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Hajj during these days,” said a cleric. 

eid2.jpg

eid3.jpg

eid4.jpg

News Network
July 13,2021

Baghdad, July 13: At least 50 people were killed and dozens injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday.

As rescuers combed the smoke-charred building in search of more bodies, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held urgent meetings with senior ministers and ordered the suspension and arrest of health and civil defence managers in Nassiriya, his office said in a statement. The manager of the hospital was also suspended and ordered to be arrested, the statement added.

The new ward, opened just three months ago, contained 70 beds, said two medical officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Ammar al-Zamili, spokesman for the Dhi Qar health department, told local media there were at least 63 patients inside the ward when the fire began.

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke," a Reuters reporter at the site of the fire said.

Health officials at Nassiriya said search operations at the al-Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, but thick smoke was making it difficult to enter some of the burnt wards.
"Raging fires have trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward and rescue teams are struggling to reach them," a health worker told Reuters before entering the burning building.

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital's Covid-19 wards was the likely cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene of the fire said.

"I heard a big explosion inside the coronavirus wards and then fire had erupted very quickly," said Ali Muhsin, a hospital guard who was helping carrying wounded patients away from fires.

Health sources said earlier the death toll from Monday's fire could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.

Angry relatives gathered in front of the hospital and clashed with police, setting fire to two police vehicles, a Reuters witness said.

Already decimated by war and sanctions, Iraq's healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.4 million.

In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people and injured 110 others.

Weary of political violence, Iraqis also suffer frequent accidents due to under-investment, corruption and wrecked infrastructure. During the coronavirus crisis, hospitals have struggled with an influx of patients and short supplies.

"Corrupt officials must be held accountable for the fire and killing innocent patients. Where is my father's body," said one young man as he searched among charred bodies wrapped in blankets in the hospital's yard.

News Network
July 6,2021

IT major Wipro's philanthropic arm has committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore of grants over and above the Rs 1,125-crore support it had announced in the early days of the pandemic last year, its Founder Chairman Azim Premji said on Tuesday.

The additional grant will be directed primarily on universal vaccination, Premji said while speaking at the foundation day event of the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society.

In the early days of the pandemic last year, Wipro had announced a Rs 1,125-crore aid for the pandemic, which also included converting its facilities at Pune into hospitals.

"As our work as well as our situation evolved, we realised that focus on universal vaccination was just as important as other initiatives. So, we have added that as a key element of our Covid-19 relief strategy, and committed an additional Rs 1,000 crore for it," Premji said.

Terming the pandemic as a once-a-century event that led to a resolve to fight it with all the resources at disposal, Premji said a comprehensive set of plans was drawn up in the early days itself to tackle both the humanitarian and health aspects.

Grassroot teams were organised consisting of 1,600 full-time employees of the Azim Premji Foundation, 55,000 employees working for its partners, 10,000 teachers and 2,500 alumni of the Azim Premji University.

Premji, who has committed almost his entire wealth of over $80 billion to philanthropic initiatives with a special focus on education, appeared to be strongly against the idea of promoting school students to the next class and stressed that adequate attention needs to be paid to the lost schooling days.

"The worst thing that we could do is to ignore the past one and a half years and just keep promoting children to the next class without helping them to learn what they should have learnt. We can create an enormous deficit which can never be filled up otherwise," he said.

Even as the education system grapples with how to go forward, Premji suggested a graded approach that involves having classes in open areas in neighbourhoods, vaccinating teachers and re-engineering education programmes to ensure that the schooling time lost over the past one and half years is made up.

Premji said the foundation's efforts have helped 83 lakh people in rural communities and the most vulnerable pockets regain their livelihoods through field interventions like seed and fertiliser supply for farmers, and working capital for poultry farmers and handicraft industry.

He said collaborating with the government is important for extending aid deep into the country and added that if one has the required skillsets, the state will "meaningfully" collaborate.

The industry doyen, who now devotes full time to his social sector activities, said his mother who ran a hospital for children and Mahatma Gandhi, who advocated a trusteeship model for wealth, have been his greatest inspirations to take the plunge into philanthropy.

Premji exhorted everyone to start giving earlier in their lives, terming the late start to philanthropic activities in his life as a "regret".

"It is only when we come together in this way we realise the dream of a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society as envisioned in the Indian Constitution," he said.

He asked everybody to go into the real world, get their hands dirty and witness the inequities, injustice and lack of basic dignity in the society first hand to get moved by the contrasts and do some good for the society.

"It is not possible to be emotionally detached. Being empathetic and emotional makes much good happen in this world. Please be moved by it," Premji said.

News Network
July 19,2021

bhatkal.jpg

Bhatkal, July 19: A Karnataka youth, who has been working as a seafarer on a cargo ship in Iran has been stranded at the port for more than 19 months. 31-year-old Yaseen Shah, resident of Bhatkal, has not had any contact for the last six months with either the owners of the ship or the agency that got him the job. The situation has forced Yaseen Shah to live near the dock of the Khorramshahr port in Iran.

Yaseen landed in Iran in January 2020 and started working as a seafarer on a cargo ship that was anchored at Iran port. But the ship never left the anchor though movement of other cargo ships had resumed after the pandemic situation had improved.

With no VISA in hand, not paid salary for the entire one year, Yaseen tried everything he could do to get his due.

“I have loaned nearly Rs 6 lakh to get a degree and reach Iran. I have also paid money to the agency which offered me a job as a seafarer for 200 $ per month. But when I reached Iran the agreement was changed by the Iranian agency. Most of the Indians who come here as seafarers are often duped as the agreement will be in the Parsian language. As I knew little but of Parsian I objected to the agreement letter which stated that my salary is now 150 dollars. As I was in need of money I agreed to the job, but still I was not paid after one year,” Yaseen Shah was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“For the last six months I have not even been offered any ration or assistance from the ship owners and the agency. I have been eating food from the other ships that are docked in the port. The company offered me an air ticket to India six months ago but refused to pay my wages for an entire year. I decided to stay and fight as many Indian boys are being duped this way. A man from Tamil Nadu took the air ticket and left India without worrying about the unpaid wages. I have contacted the Indian consulate and other organisations explaining the plight of seafarers,” he said.

Several organisations from India and abroad have been trying to help Yaseen. Shirali Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of Aim India Forum said that a contact was established with the Indian Embassy in Iran.

“But so far it's not been helpful. The officials have asked us to consult the shipping company owners. The company has three partners who are having a rift due to which many seafarers including Yaseen are not paid their wages. We have also provided the details and contact numbers of agents and ship owners to the Embassy. We are demanding early intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs so that a stranded Indian can be brought back to his home with his wages paid,” he said.

