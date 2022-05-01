  1. Home
  Eid al-Fitr in parts of coastal belt on May 2, other parts of Karnataka on May 3

Eid al-Fitr in parts of coastal belt on May 2, other parts of Karnataka on May 3

May 1, 2022

Mangaluru/Bengaluru, May 1: Muslims in some parts of coastal belt of Karnataka will observe Eid al-Fitr on May 2, while Muslims in rest of the Karnataka will continue to fast until May 2 and observe festival on May 3.

Initially, a collective decision was taken by the moon sighting committees and Qadhis of different zones of the state to celebrate Eid on May 3. 

However, after receiving reports of moon sighting in some areas on coastal Karnataka, the local Qadhis revised their decision and announced that Eid will be celebrated on May 2. 

As per latest report, Muslims in Bhatkal, Manipal, Malpe, Hoode and Gangolli will celebrate Eid on May 2.

In Dakshina Kannada, however, Eid will be celebrated on May 3, according to local Qadhis. 

Qadhis of the other parts of the state said that the crescent moon was not sighted on Sunday (May 1). Hence, Monday (May 2) will mark the 30th day of Ramadan and Tuesday (May 3) will be the first day of Shawwal i.e. Eid-ul-Fitr.

April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have locked horns over the issue of extending help to the families of the persons arrested for indulging in large-scale violence in Hubballi.

Congress MLA and former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced that he will help the mothers and children of the persons arrested in Hubballi. He has also stated that he will distribute food kits and Rs 5,000 cash to every family in Mastaan Shah Shaadi Mahal near Kasaba police station in Hubballi.

BJP National General Secretary and MLA C T Ravi took exception to it and stated that the Congress's role repeatedly comes into the open on such occasions. "After the violence at DJ Halli-KG Halli and Padarayanapura, where agitators torched the police station and the sitting MLA's house, the Congress played a similar role in helping the accused families," he said. The party gives monetary support and legal help through advocates, he added.

Congress MLA Zameer's name had also came to the front then also. Now also his name has come out for similar reasons. "He is the one pinching the baby and he is the one who is comforting the baby also," Ravi said.

"Congress wants to cause communal clashes to strengthen its vote bank. There were rumours of Congress supporting the hijab controversy from behind. They stood for the hijab and extended legal help. The advocates who argued for hijab charge Rs 50 lakh and they were in close touch with the Congress party. If we observe these developments, the role of the Congress is clear in the hijab crisis and the series of incidents of communal violence in the state," he claimed.

Khan stated that he will pray to Allah and ask him to punish the guilty as well as guide them on the right path during the sacred month of Ramzan. "Help will be extended to the families whose earning members have been jailed. This should not be misunderstood. Those who are guilty let them be punished," he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah distanced himself from the issue of Khan distributing food kits and cash to the families of the arrested persons. Siddaramaiah maintained that he wouldn't react on the issue. 

April 22,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Hubballi violence last week had the involvement of “many unseen hands” and that the police are investigating all those who worked behind the scenes. 

“There are many unseen hands. Innocent people were made to hit the streets and become violent,” Jnanendra told reporters. “The Hubballi incident has similarities with the DJ Halli-KG Halli rioting and those that took place in other parts of the country. It wasn’t a spontaneous riot,” he said. 

The Hubballi city would have “burned” had the police not taken proper timely action, the minister said. 

A mob turned violent in Old Hubballi on the night of April 16, triggered by a ‘blasphemous’ social media post by one Abhishek Hiremath, who was arrested. The number of people arrested for rioting is 134 so far, including cleric Wasim Pathan who has been accused of instigating the mob. 

“Did you see such a huge number of arrests and strict investigation before in such cases? Would that happen if the Congress was in power?” Jnanendra asked. “The investigation is looking at those involved behind-the-scenes...the communal and traitorous forces.” 

The minister also refuted allegations that innocent people had been picked up. “There’s no question of arresting those who did not do anything wrong. There’s evidence and footage. There’s no prejudice,” he said. 

Jnanendra even blamed the Congress for the rise of communal forces. “These are trees that they sowed. Their appeasement policy is to be blamed,” he said. 

Asked about banning the PFI, Jnanendra said the government is thinking on those lines. “The state government is giving all information to the Centre about organisations such as the PFI. Earlier, hundreds of people were freed as cases on them were withdrawn. We’re having to face the result of that now with the hijab and other incidents,” he said. 

April 22,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 22: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah today asked the BJP government of Karnataka to ban hardline outfits if it has the guts.  

"If they have the guts, let them ban SDPI, AIMIM, RSS and Bajrang Dal. We do not object," said the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

"I condemn the violence that took place in Hubballi. All those who are guilty should be punished, but action should not be taken against innocent persons who were not involved in the incident," he added.

Terming Home Minister Araga Jnanendra as unfit and irresponsible, Siddaramaiah stated that Jnanendra should resign if he cannot give responsible statements as the home minister.

In reply to Revenue Minister R Ashoka's allegation against the Congress regarding Hubballi violence, Siddaramaiah said, "Ashoka does not know anything about this incident. Is he an eyewitness to say that the Congress was involved in this?"

Action should be taken immediately regarding the PSI recruitment scam and all the guilty should be arrested, he added.

