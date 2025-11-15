  1. Home
  2. Elderly man mauled to death by stray dog on Mangaluru outskirts

News Network
November 15, 2025

Mangaluru: A 60-year old man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple injuries after being mauled by a stray dog in Kumpala on city's outskirts in the wee hours on Friday.

The elderly man was identified as Dayananda, police sources. "Forensic experts who visited the spot confirmed that the multiple injuries on face and body were caused by the dog," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy. Eyewitnesses also told police on having seen a dog with blood in it's face loitering around the area.

As a precautionary measure, the dog was caught by dog catchers and shifted to Animal Care Trust's shelter in Shaktinagar. Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

News Network
November 14,2025

salumaradathimmakka.jpg

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Legendary environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly hailed as Vruksha Mata (Mother of Trees), passed away on Friday morning at the age of 114. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and persistent breathing difficulties.

Thimmakka, who had become a global symbol of grassroots environmental activism, was living with her adopted son Umesh in Balluru, Belur taluk. She had been admitted to the hospital a week ago after her health deteriorated.

Earlier this year, despite her age, she was able to have Hasanamba darshana during the annual jatra mahotsava—a visit her followers fondly remembered.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Ramanagar district. The couple did not have children, but she famously channelled her affection into nurturing trees—eventually becoming one of India’s most admired environmental guardians.

Her life’s work is legendary:

•    She planted and tended 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur.

•    Over her lifetime, she is credited with planting nearly 8,000 trees of various species.
In 2022, recognising her extraordinary contribution, the Government of Karnataka appointed her the Environmental Ambassador of the State.

Throughout her remarkable journey, she received numerous honours, including:

•    National Citizens Award (1995)
•    Veera Chakra Prashasti (1997)
•    Indira Priyadarshini Award (1997)
•    Padma Shri (2019)
•    Nadoja Award
•    Rajyotsava Award

Simple, humble, and unwavering in her love for nature, Saalumarada Thimmakka inspired generations of environmentalists, students, women, and nature lovers across India. Her legacy—thousands of trees standing tall—will continue to breathe life for centuries.

News Network
November 14,2025

rjd.jpg

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which entered the Bihar election as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA, is heading toward one of its poorest performances in two decades. Despite contesting 143 seats, the Tejashwi Yadav–led party is currently ahead in only 32 constituencies — a dramatic fall from its position as the single largest party in the 2020 Assembly polls.

If the trends continue, this will mark RJD’s second-worst performance in a Bihar Assembly election. In 2005, when Nitish Kumar first swept to power riding a strong NDA wave, the RJD slipped to 55 seats amid heavy anti-incumbency against the Rabri Devi government. The party’s worst performance came in 2010, when it managed to win only 22 seats.

Two decades later, after multiple realignments and breakups, the Nitish Kumar–BJP combine appears to be cruising toward another decisive victory. The NDA is currently leading in 191 of the 243 Assembly seats, leaving the Mahagathbandhan far behind.

If these trends hold, Tejashwi Yadav could find himself presiding over the steepest electoral setback in the party’s history. The 36-year-old, who inherited the RJD’s leadership mantle from his father and party founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, had hoped for a strong resurgence this time.

Interestingly, despite trailing in many constituencies, the RJD continues to have the highest vote share among all contesting parties — indicating strong pockets of support but a failure to convert close contests into victories.

Several rounds of counting still remain, and the final picture may shift. However, as it stands, the RJD is staring at a significant rout, while the NDA looks firmly on course to form the next government in Bihar.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13,2025

RehanEesa.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: In a significant boost for junior cricket in the region, two promising talents from Dakshina Kannada district, Rehan Mohammed and Eesa Hakeem Puthige, have been named in the Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 season.

The selection of the two young cricketers underscores their impressive performances in the domestic age-group circuit, marking them as players to watch in the highly competitive national long-format tournament.

Karnataka's campaign in the Cooch Behar Trophy is set to kick off at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru, where they will face Uttarakhand in their first four-day encounter, scheduled from November 16 to 19.

Rehan Mohammed, a skilled wicketkeeper-batsman, and Eesa Hakeem Puthige will join the state's best junior players as they aim to emulate Karnataka's recent success in the tournament. The Cooch Behar Trophy is a vital stepping stone, traditionally serving as the proving ground for cricketers aspiring to play at higher levels, including the Ranji Trophy and the India U-19 team.

Karnataka U-19 Squad for Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 

Nitish Arya
Dhruv Krishnan
Adesh D Urs
Manikanth Shivanand (Captain)
Rehan Mohammad (WK)
Akshath Prabhakar (Vice Captain)
Dhyan Mahesh Hiremath
Rathan BR
Kuldeep Singh Purohit
Virat R Ganya
Vaibhav Sharma
Eesa Hakeem Puthige
Pratheek Akhil
Sidharth Akhil
Rohith AA

The Cooch Behar Trophy: A Long-Format Crucible

The BCCI Cooch Behar Trophy is India's national Under-19 inter-state cricket tournament, famed for its multi-day, long-format matches. Established during the 1945-46 season, it is named after the family of the Maharaja of Cooch Behar.

This four-day format provides young athletes with crucial exposure to the demands of longer cricket—challenging their batting endurance, bowling stamina, and match-reading tactics, preparing them for the rigours of First-Class cricket.

