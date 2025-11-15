Elderly man mauled to death by stray dog on Mangaluru outskirts

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Legendary environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly hailed as Vruksha Mata (Mother of Trees), passed away on Friday morning at the age of 114. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and persistent breathing difficulties.

Thimmakka, who had become a global symbol of grassroots environmental activism, was living with her adopted son Umesh in Balluru, Belur taluk. She had been admitted to the hospital a week ago after her health deteriorated.

Earlier this year, despite her age, she was able to have Hasanamba darshana during the annual jatra mahotsava—a visit her followers fondly remembered.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Ramanagar district. The couple did not have children, but she famously channelled her affection into nurturing trees—eventually becoming one of India’s most admired environmental guardians.

Her life’s work is legendary:

• She planted and tended 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur.

• Over her lifetime, she is credited with planting nearly 8,000 trees of various species.

In 2022, recognising her extraordinary contribution, the Government of Karnataka appointed her the Environmental Ambassador of the State.

Throughout her remarkable journey, she received numerous honours, including:

• National Citizens Award (1995)

• Veera Chakra Prashasti (1997)

• Indira Priyadarshini Award (1997)

• Padma Shri (2019)

• Nadoja Award

• Rajyotsava Award

Simple, humble, and unwavering in her love for nature, Saalumarada Thimmakka inspired generations of environmentalists, students, women, and nature lovers across India. Her legacy—thousands of trees standing tall—will continue to breathe life for centuries.