  1. Home
  2. Engineering student kills self in Karkala

Engineering student kills self in Karkala

News Network
June 17, 2023

shetty.jpg

Udupi, Jun 17: A student of a private engineering college in Karnataka taluk of Udupi district reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom on Friday, June 16.

The deceased has been identified as Amrith Shetty, a resident of Durganidhi near Hirgana church in Kukkundoor village.

It is learnt that Shetty did not go to college non Friday and stayed home for unknown reasons. Around noon, he silently went upstairs, entered his bedroom and closed the door. 

When he did not come out for a long time, the family members got suspicious and knocked on the door. There was no response from inside. The family members then broke open the door and found Shetty dead.  

A case is registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 13,2023

UTKhader.jpg

Mangaluru: The newly elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U. T. Khader visited St Anthony's Poor Home, Jeppu, Mangaluru on June 12, 2023, a day prior to the Annual feast of St Anthony of Padua. 

Rev. Fr J. B. Crasta, Director, St Antony Ashram along with St Anthony Ashram, Board members, Staff and Residents organised a short felicitation programme. Many Religious leaders of the Mangalore Catholic Community and few political leaders were present on this occasion. 

Advocate Mr MP Noronha, trustees of the Ashram Dr John DSilva and Mr Marcel Monteiro, Ex-MLC Mr Ivan D'Souza were present on the dias. 

Naveen D'Souza, Mangalore City  Corporation opposition leader, Mrs Jecintha Alfred, Ex-mayor of MCC, Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator,  Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mr Roy Castellino, PRO Diocese of Mangalore, Fr Anil Fernandes, Director Canara Communication Centre, Ashram assistant directors Fr Avinash Pais and Fr Nelson Peris, Sr Cicilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior of Bethany Congregation, Sr Roshel B S were present among many other dignitaries who greeted the speaker with a bouquette of flowers. 

Mr Alwin Dsouza, President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh ® and its office bearers also felicitated Mr Khader with flowers.  

Mr M P Noronha, in his felicitation speech said, "Like St Anthony of Padua, U T Khader has worked selflessly for the poor and the needy. He has been successful through his humble and noble values. This uniqueness has made him a speaker of the assembly. We are proud of him.” 

Ex MLA Ivan D'Souza said, "Khader is a people friendly person. Further he said, “U T Khader is a key figure in the Legislative Assembly. He is the presiding authority and highest authority. We are proud of him. As MLA, Mr U T Khader has been successful through his unique initiatives.” 

In his response Mr U T Khader said, "I am happy to chair the position I am offered with. As a speaker, I am a friend of the opposition party. Hence, I am impartial. My duty is to make everyone responsible and ensure order and discipline within the assembly.”

Khader said "Welfare of the State is welfare of the people. The newly elected state govt, led by CM Siddaramaiah is ensuring the welfare of the state through unique ‘Guarantee’ schemes.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 5,2023

siddarama.jpg

Bengaluru, June 5: The state's Budget will be tabled on July 7, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, as all eyes watch how the government will make the necessary funds allocations, given that it has undertaken to start implementing all five of its poll guarantees within the financial year.

The chief minister said the Cabinet has not yet discussed about the Budget but the Assembly session will start from July 3, and after the discussion on the Governor's speech, the Budget will be tabled on July 7.

"We are convening the Budget Session where we will table the Budget on July 7. We will make provisions for the implementation of the promises made in our manifesto," Siddaramaiah said. When asked about the size of the Budget, he said he would be able to speak on the matter only after the Budget preparatory meeting starts.

The chief minister pointed out that the size of the budget tabled by the previous government ahead of the election was Rs 3.08 lakh crore.

Regarding revisiting the anti-cow-slaughter law as stated by Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, the chief minister said he will discuss it in the Cabinet.

According to him, there already existed a Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 but it lacked clarity due to which an amendment was brought. However, the Congress government again went back to the 1964 Act.

"They (BJP) had again brought an amendment. We will discuss in the Cabinet. We have not decided anything yet," the CM clarified.

On the issue of hike in electricity tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, Siddaramaiah said the decision was not taken by the government but the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

"We do not decide hike in electricity tariff. There is Karnataka electricity regulatory authority, which has decided. It had decided in the past. We have only implemented it," he explained.

Regarding Indira Canteens, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to make all preparations to start them again.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2023

Mangaluru, June 14: The additional district and sessions judge FTSC-II (Pocso) KM Radhakrishna has sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and raping a minor girl. 

The convicts are Sachin Santhosh Naik,22, from Kavalagadde and Praveen Jayapal Naik,33, from Hattikere.

Special public prosecutor Venkataramana Swamy said, “On April 12, 2022, at 12.45pm, the survivor who was 16 then, was waiting to book a ticket to Haryana at the Central Railway Station in Mangaluru, the accused arrived and started a conversation with her, and said that they would get her a ticket. 

They went to the ticket counter and pretended to buy a ticket, but came back and said that the ticket was not available. They claimed that a ticket would be available from Karwar, and convinced her to travel to Karwar. 

They took the girl to the house of Praveen Jayapal and sexually assaulted her. On April 13, she was taken to a lodge in Karwar, and was assaulted again. On April 14, they dropped her back at the Mangaluru railway station. The police who noticed her, on suspicion, questioned her and she revealed the entire incident. The railway police were quick to arrest the accused.”

Inspector Mohan Kottari conducted an investigation and filed the chargesheet. Under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, both the accused were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, and charged a fine of Rs 50,000 each. 

Under IPC section 366, they will undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each, and pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The court has directed the district Legal Services Authority to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor. Of the fine amount, Rs 1 lakh should be provided immediately for her education. The remaining amount should be kept as a deposit, the order said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.