  Europe-bound oil tanker from Mangaluru evades 2 missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi

December 14, 2023

In a dramatic incident near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait, an oil tanker hailing from south India’s coastal city of Mangaluru, managed to evade two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi army. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, Ardmore Encounter, was carrying a shipment of Indian-manufactured jet fuel destined for either Rotterdam in the Netherlands or Gavle, Sweden, media reports claimed.

The attack marks the first time that Houthi fighters have targeted an energy shipment bound for the Suez Canal. The incident escalated tensions as an American warship reportedly shot down a suspected Houthi drone during the attack. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the crew, the report stated.

The vessel, owned and operated by Ardmore Shipping Corp, had an armed security crew on board, which successfully repelled skiffs attempting to board the ship. Ardmore Shipping confirmed the attack in a statement, assuring that all crew members are safe, and the vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage.

"No one boarded the vessel and all crew members are safe and accounted for," the statement said. "The vessel remains fully operational with no loss of cargo or damage on board."

It added, "Ardmore is in close contact with the relevant authorities and military assistance is now in the area providing support as required."

The jet fuel shipment was sourced from Shell MRPL Aviation Fuels & Services Ltd, a joint venture between Shell and India's state-owned oil company, ONGC. The fuel was en route to Europe when the incident occurred.

The Houthi fighters have been actively targeting ships near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, with this assault representing a significant escalation. The fighters have recently threatened to attack vessels travelling to or from Israel, although no immediate connection was established between the Ardmore Encounter incident and Israel.

Global shipping has become increasingly vulnerable with the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, posing a risk of wider regional conflict. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial maritime passage, sees nearly 10% of all globally traded oil pass through it, along with an estimated $1 trillion in goods annually.

This incident follows a missile attack on a Norwegian-flagged tanker on Monday (December 11) night in the same region. Analysts suggest that the Houthis may be attempting to bolster their diminishing popular support after years of civil war in Yemen.

As tensions rise, concerns loom over the potential impact on the tentative ceasefire between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's exiled government. The proximity of these incidents to the Arab world's poorest nation raises fears of renewed conflict in the region. 

December 2,2023

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has shot off a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressing concerns and seeking clarification on Rs 798 crore from the Integrated Goods & Services Tax (IGST) being deducted from Karnataka. 

“The information at our disposal indicates that an amount of Rs 798.03 crore has been adjusted out of the IGST settlement as ‘adjustment of advance apportionment to make up shortfall in IGST balance as on 26.12.2022’,” Siddaramaiah stated. 

Siddaramaiah asked Sitharaman to explain the “rationale” behind “huge negative balances of Rs 34,000 crore to accumulate”. He said the accumulation of negative IGST balances would impact treasury management of state finances. 

“In order to facilitate better understanding and transparency, the state of Karnataka seeks information on the total amount of negative IGST balance and the methodology employed for distributing this among the states for recovery,” Siddaramaiah stated. 

Siddaramaiah also asked the union government to make deductions in instalments. “Given the pressing need for resources and the potential challenges associated with lump-sum deductions...we propose a phased approach, preferably in ten instalments, to mitigate the immediate impact on state finances,” he stated. 

“We believe that a transparent and collaborative approach in addressing these concerns will contribute to the effective functioning of the financial ecosystem,” Siddaramaiah stated.

Meanwhile Karnataka GST collection at Rs 11,970 crore finished in second place all India behind Maharashtra. 

Karnataka’s collection was more than Rs 1,000 crore higher than Gujarat, which managed Rs 10,853 crore. 

Tamil Nadu stood at fourth place with Rs 10,255 crore, while Haryana stood a distant fifth with Rs 9,732 crore. UP stood at sixth place with Rs 8,973 crore.

December 8,2023

India's top culinary reality show MasterChef India Season 8 has found its winner. Premiered exclusively on SonyLIV, Mohammed Aashiq, a 24-year-old south Indian city of Manglauru has been adjudged as the champion.

The other contestants who were in the race to win the coveted MasterChef golden coat included Suraj Thapa, Rukhsaar Sayeed, and Nambie Jessica Marak. 

Managluru boy

A food enthusiast, Aashiq hails from the coastal city of Mangaluru in Karnataka. With dreams of becoming a chef, Aashiq opened a small juice shop in his hometown called Kulukki Hub. The sole breadwinner for his family, Aashiq auditioned in the previous season of MasterChef India but got through the show only this season with his audition recipe, Fish Fry Mangalurean style.

Toughest challenge 

In an interview with NewsBytes in November, Aashiq recalled one of the toughest challenges he faced in the MasterChef kitchen. A savory chef, Aashiq had trouble replicating Chef Pooja Dhingra's macaroons for an immunity pin challenge. "It might appear to be simple, but it was very tricky. There were so many technical challenges that I had to cope with during the baking process."

Audition round

The decision over his audition dish was kept on hold by Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar over its portion size. The pending decision was the biggest learning for Aashiq in the kitchen.

"It was that very day when they taught me what the exact portion and proportion of a dish should be while serving on the plate," he said.

Mangaluean recipes

Whether it was the Fish Fry Magalorean Style or the Crispy Paradise, Aashiq's food inspiration has mostly been a reflection of his Mangalorean upbringing. "Presenting Manglurean dishes in a global way is what I aim to do. My attempt is to give the local food an international face since it is often underestimated," he had said in an interview.

December 11,2023

Udupi, Dec 11: The police have issued notice to 11 people for allegedly attempting to attack the accused in the case of murder of four members of a family, when he was brought for spot probe.

The perpetrator, 37-year-old Praveen Arun Chougale had killed Haseena (46), Afnan (23), Aynaz (21) and Aseem (12) at their residence in Nejaru near Udupi city.

The shocking incident was reported on November 12. The accused, who was a colleague of Aynaz, one of the victims, confessed that he committed the crime after she refused to fulfil his desires. 

After tracking down the accused, the police had brought him to the residence of the victims on November 16.

The local residents, expressing their anguish and outrage, had attempted to attack him. 

The police sleuths managed to rein in the situation and had to resort to lathi charge to quell the angry mob.

The police had taken the development seriously and issued notice to 11 persons after ascertaining their involvement in trying to attack the accused while in police custody.

The gruesome incident had raised concerns in the communally sensitive coastal region. The police have also booked FIRs regarding the celebration of murders by Hindutva activists and also a comment on social media that "the local people have lost a golden opportunity to lynch the accused when he was brought to the residence of the victims by the police".

