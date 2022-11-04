  1. Home
  Ex-PFI leader arrested by NIA in Mysuru

Ex-PFI leader arrested by NIA in Mysuru

News Network
November 5, 2022

Mysuru, Nov 5: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India  from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning. 

Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested. 

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September. 

The officials carried out searches at SDPI leader Ismail Nalaband's house in Hubballi.

PFI has been banned for five years following allegations of terror funding nexus. This step was taken by the government after NIA and ED conducted several raids on PFI and its members across the country especially in September 2022. 106 PFI members were taken into custody during the initial round of raids. Meanwhile, 247 PFI members were apprehended or arrested during the second series of operations.

News Network
October 27,2022

khanmodi.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 27: The launch of a Kannada book based on the life of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was called off following protests by some Hindutva outfits in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru.

The book titled Imran Khan Ondu Jeevanta Danta Kathe (Imran Khan a living legend), authored by Sudhakar S B, was supposed to be launched on Thursday evening by the retired High Court Judge Justice H N Nagamohan Das.

However, members of the Hindutva outfits lodged a complaint with Minister for Kannada and Culture, V Sunil Kumar and the police requesting them to halt the book launch, which glorified the former prime minister of an enemy nation.

Subsequently, the organisers of the event were asked to cancel it. “Yes, the book launch has been canceled. The director asked us to cancel it,” Sudhakar said.

Addressing reporters, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda recalled that the Pulwama attack that left 43 Indian soldiers dead, took place during the tenure of Imran Khan. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Khan was also involved in promoting terrorism in Kashmir and carrying out anti-India campaign, he alleged.

“Glorifying the prime minister of an enemy nation is an anti-national act. We also demand action against those who organised the event and the book should be banned," Gowda said. 

News Network
November 2,2022

missing.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 2: The National Investigating Agency, which is probing into the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru has announced a reward for those who will provide information on four more accused in connection with the case.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada in July this year days after a gang of saffron activists murdered a Muslim youth. The police have already arrested several people in connection with the case. 

The NIA meanwhile has announced Rs 5 lakh reward for information on Mohammed Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru, resident of Boodu Mane of Ballare village of Sullia taluk, Rs 5 kah for M H Thufail, resident of backside of Gaddige mosque of Madikeri, Rs 2 lakh for information on M R Ummer Farooque, resident of Kallumutlu Mane of Sullia town and Rs 2 lakh for Aboobacker Siddique alias painter Siddique alias Gujuri Siddique, resident of Bellare village of Sullia.

The NIA said that continuous search is on for the absconding accused. If anyone comes to know about the whereabouts of these accused, they are requested to provide information to the office of NIA police superintendent on eighth floor of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Sadana in Dommalur of Bengaluru. One can also provide information on phone numbers 080-29510900, 8904241100 and email [email protected]

