Ex-PFI leader arrested by NIA in Mysuru

Mysuru, Nov 5: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrested the former Mysuru district secretary of Popular Front of India from his residence in Mysuru on Friday morning.

Sulaiman, a cloth merchant and a resident of Mandi Mohalla, here is the one arrested.

It should be recalled that another PFI leader, 57-year-old Mohammed Khaleem Ulla Khan, a resident of Shanthinagar in Mysuru was arrested by NIA on 22 September.

The officials carried out searches at SDPI leader Ismail Nalaband's house in Hubballi.

PFI has been banned for five years following allegations of terror funding nexus. This step was taken by the government after NIA and ED conducted several raids on PFI and its members across the country especially in September 2022. 106 PFI members were taken into custody during the initial round of raids. Meanwhile, 247 PFI members were apprehended or arrested during the second series of operations.