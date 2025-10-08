  1. Home
  2. Expatriates Urge Resumption of Mangaluru–Muscat Flights: ‘Thousands Hit by Sudden Halt’

coastaldigest.com news network
October 8, 2025

Mangaluru: The suspension of direct flights between Mangaluru and Muscat has sparked widespread concern among expatriates, who say the move has caused major inconvenience to passengers and families on both ends. Several community associations have now written to the government, political leaders, and airlines, urging immediate restoration of the service.

In a letter addressed to various stakeholders — including Air India Express (AIE), which operated the route — Shashidhar Shetty Mallar, representing the coastal Karnataka and Kasaragod community in Oman, said the decision to withdraw direct flights has brought “immense hardship” to thousands of travelers.

“The worst affected are pregnant women, mothers with infants, and elderly dependents, who now face long and stressful transits through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Kannur,” Mallar wrote. “Families travelling for medical or emergency reasons also require direct connectivity. We urge the airline to reinstate Muscat–Mangaluru direct flights at the earliest.”

Mallar noted that Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has already taken up the issue with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while Gopal Chinayya Shetty, a Mumbai-based former MP and Mangaluru native, has assured to discuss the matter with Tata Group officials, who own Air India Express.

“We have received a positive response regarding the resumption of services and are hopeful that direct flights will restart soon,” Mallar said.

He added that Air India Express had operated direct Muscat–Mangaluru flights for over 15 years, during which they enjoyed high occupancy and consistent demand. “The service was discontinued abruptly, likely due to a miscalculated assessment. Even two weekly flights would greatly ease the burden on passengers,” he said.

The stoppage has also affected professional groups and event travelers. Loyd Rego, a member of a brass band troupe scheduled to perform in Oman, said that his 20-member team now faces six-hour layovers in Mumbai on both legs of the journey. “With direct flights, we could have saved not just money but also valuable time,” he said.

October 1,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 1: Two separate cases of online fraud have been reported in the city, with victims together losing more than ₹32 lakh to cybercriminals posing as investment advisers.

In the first case, a 68-year-old senior citizen lost ₹23.3 lakh in an online investment scam. According to his complaint, he received a WhatsApp message on August 16 from an unknown number promoting stock market investments. The message contained a registration link for an app and another contact number for details.

After registering, the fraudsters convinced him to invest increasing amounts to gain higher profits. Between August 22 and September 15, he transferred ₹23.3 lakh in phases from his SBI account through UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. On September 20, when he sought to withdraw his funds, the accused demanded an additional ₹11.5 lakh as “tax.” Refusing to pay further, he realised he had been cheated and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN Crime police station.

In the second case, a woman from Urva lost ₹9.1 lakh after falling for a fraudulent promotional video on Facebook that falsely featured Sudha Murthy and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The video encouraged viewers to invest through a link. After registering on the link on September 26, she was contacted by unknown individuals who asked her to make an initial payment of ₹20,664.2 to start investing.

Later, through WhatsApp, she was persuaded to transfer more money with promises of high returns. In total, she allegedly transferred ₹9.1 lakh. When the promised returns never came, she realised she had been duped. A case has been filed at Urva police station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against online fraudsters using fake investment schemes on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.

October 8,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 8: In a tragic conclusion to a four-month-long battle for life that gripped the community, Apoorva Bhat (30) of Andepuni, Puttur, passed away on Tuesday, October 7, at a private hospital in Mangaluru. Her death marks a deeply sorrowful end to a vigil followed by thousands across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, who had rallied online to pray for her recovery.

Apoorva had been in a coma for 134 days since she sustained catastrophic injuries in a brutal road accident on the Mani–Mysuru National Highway.

The Crash That Changed Everything

The devastating crash occurred over four months ago near Mura on the National Highway when the car Apoorva was travelling in was struck by a private bus. Apoorva and her father, Eshwar Bhat, were both severely injured in the impact. Miraculously, her young daughter, who was also in the vehicle, escaped with only minor injuries.

Both Apoorva and her father were immediately rushed to a Mangaluru hospital for intensive care. While Eshwar Bhat slowly recovered from his injuries, Apoorva remained in a critical, unconscious state, never once regaining awareness. Despite the relentless efforts of medical staff, her condition saw no significant improvement over the prolonged period.

Husband’s Agonizing Digital Vigil

The family’s agonizing journey was shared with the public through the poignant daily updates posted by Apoorva’s husband, Ashish Saradka. His emotional appeals on social media for prayers and support transformed him into a symbol of enduring hope and devotion.

In one of his most moving messages, he wrote, “Please pray for the mother whose daughter longs for her love every single day,” a plea that resonated with countless well-wishers.

His posts struck a deep chord in the community. Thousands followed their story, offering messages of solidarity and joining in daily prayers for Apoorva's miracle. Demonstrating his dedication to being by her side during treatment, Ashish relocated his entire household from Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Despite the family's fervent prayers and the collective hope of the community, Apoorva finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. She leaves behind a heartbroken husband and a young daughter who waited months for the sound of her mother's voice. The news of her passing has cast a pall of deep sadness over Puttur and Mangaluru, reminding the region once more of the devastating toll of highway tragedies.

September 27,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 27: In a significant development for the trade and industry community of Coastal Karnataka, the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected prominent businessman P.B. Ahmed Mudassir as its new President. 

The election, held on Saturday, saw Mr. Mudassir take the helm of the apex trade body, succeeding Mr. Anand G. Pai.

The elevation of Mr. Mudassir, a seasoned figure in the local business landscape, is a testament to his dedication and proven leadership within the Chamber. He previously served as the Vice President during the last term, where he was actively involved in several key initiatives and representations on behalf of the business community. 

His deep-rooted understanding of the region's commercial pulse, particularly in areas like trade and exports, is expected to bring a fresh impetus to KCCI's advocacy efforts.

Mr. Mudassir is associated with M/s P. B. Abdul Hameed & Co., a well-established name in Mangaluru's commercial sector, indicating his strong background in entrepreneurship and trade. 

During his tenure as Vice President, he was noted for his participation in crucial discussions, including meetings with political leaders and government officials on topics ranging from brand promotion for Mangaluru to addressing industry issues like GST compliance and infrastructure development.

