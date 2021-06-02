  1. Home
Export-oriented businesses to resume in Karnataka from June 3

June 2, 2021

Bengaluru, June 2: All export-oriented businesses in Karnataka will be allowed to operate from Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, even as he indicated that strict Covid-19 regulations will continue after June 7, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end. 

“The export-oriented businesses will be allowed from Thursday,” Yediyurappa said. Asked if the lockdown will end, he said: “No, no. We will extend (the lockdown) and take some strict measures.”

He added that he had meetings lined up to discuss what should be done going forward. 

“On the whole, coronavirus has not come under complete control. It’s still high in rural areas,” Yediyurappa said. “Today evening, I’m discussing with everybody. Today or tomorrow, we will take a call (on lockdown). I’m discussing this with senior officials today,” he added. 

He also said that he would announce another Covid-19 relief package “in another two days”. 

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended that the lockdown be continued in Karnataka after June 7. The opinion seems divided among Yediyurappa’s Cabinet colleagues.

May 22,2021

Bengaluru, May 22: A negative Covid test report is a must for inter-state travellers coming into Karnataka, said State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. "We have barricaded not only major roads but also the minor ones as was done last time," he told reporters here.

"We have imposed restrictions, especially in the border districts such as Belagavi, Bidar, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Anekal in Bengaluru (bordering Tamil Nadu) and near Mangaluru (bordering Kerala)," he said.

As directed by the Centre, a negative Covid report is a must for the inter-state travellers to enter Karnataka, the Minister said. The Minister said he has directed the district authorities, including the police, to strictly impose the lockdown in the districts to contain the spread of the infection.

He appealed to the people to abide by the lockdown. Meanwhile, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted that the police personnel in the city have been instructed to take action legally, including booking cases and seizing vehicles of those who violate the lockdown guidelines and wilful defaulters.

"Please cooperate with @BlrCityPolice in implementing the lockdown guidelines. Let us beat #Covid19 together. Stay Home. Stay Safe!" Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced the extension of lockdown till June 7, which was slated to end on May 24. The State has imposed restrictions since April 27 but the stringent restrictions were imposed on May 10 for a period of two weeks.

However, the government extended it for another two weeks as the Covid cases grew unabated and caused intense stress on the hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff. On Saturday, the State reported 32,218 fresh Covid cases and 353 related fatalities while there were 5,14,238 active cases. 

May 29,2021

Bengaluru, May 29: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai indicated today that stringent measures to contain Covid-19 will be in place for the whole of June, with rural areas remaining a concern due to high cases. 

“The Union Home Ministry has given sufficient guidance and it has said that stringent measures should be in place till June 30. How this should be implemented and what should be allowed or not will be decided at a meeting the chief minister will hold with ministers,” Bommai told reporters. 

Karnataka’s lockdown is scheduled to end June 7. “That will not change and we will be strict,” he said. 

As if batting for stringent measures to continue, Bommai pointed out that the positivity rate had not reduced.

“The positivity rate should come below 10 per cent from 16-17 per cent at present. In rural areas, cases are still in the range of 22,000-23,000. It should come below 10,000. Even deaths should be reduced. That’s when our health infrastructure will be able to sustain,” he said. 

On Friday, Karnataka reported 22,823 fresh Covid-19 cases. The state has 3.72 lakh active cases of which Bengaluru has 1.80 lakh.

May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: Amidst social media rumours that “essential shopping” will be allowed only two days a week henceforth, the district administration of Dakshina Kannada has clarified that no such decision has been taken. 

“The status quo will be continued in Dakshina Kannada and the same lockdown guidelines will be followed till May 24. Hence essential shops will remain open from 6a.m. to 9 a.m. every day,” said Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra. 

The DC said that the state government is likely to issue a fresh list of lockdown guidelines on May 23 to curb the covid-19. He requested the public not to pay heed to rumours and to continue following the official guidelines. 

