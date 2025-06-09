A father’s last gift: Udupi BJP leader dies in accident while getting ice cream for child’s birthday

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.
Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.
As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.
Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.
Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.
Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.
Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.
As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.
Comments
Add new comment