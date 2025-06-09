A father’s last gift: Udupi BJP leader dies in accident while getting ice cream for child’s birthday

Udupi, June 9: In a deeply tragic incident that has left an entire village mourning, a father's loving gesture on his child's birthday turned into an unimaginable heartbreak.

Subrahmanya Salian (36), a resident of Parapu in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district lost his life late Saturday night while returning home after stepping out to buy ice cream for his child’s birthday celebration.

Subrahmanya, an auto driver by profession and the president of the BJP Kukkundoor village committee, met with a fatal accident near Parapu bridge around 10:30 p.m. He reportedly lost control of his scooter and fell into the stream below.

His family and locals launched a desperate search through the night, but it wasn't until Sunday that his lifeless body, along with the scooter, was found under the bridge.

He is survived by his elderly parents, sister, wife, and a young daughter who had just celebrated her birthday — a day forever marked by the loss of her devoted father.

A case has been registered at the Karkala town police station. The village remains in shock as it grapples with the emotional weight of this devastating loss.