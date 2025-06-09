  1. Home
  2. A father’s last gift: Udupi BJP leader dies in accident while getting ice cream for child’s birthday

News Network
June 9, 2025

Udupi, June 9: In a deeply tragic incident that has left an entire village mourning, a father's loving gesture on his child's birthday turned into an unimaginable heartbreak.

Subrahmanya Salian (36), a resident of Parapu in Kukkundoor village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district lost his life late Saturday night while returning home after stepping out to buy ice cream for his child’s birthday celebration.

Subrahmanya, an auto driver by profession and the president of the BJP Kukkundoor village committee, met with a fatal accident near Parapu bridge around 10:30 p.m. He reportedly lost control of his scooter and fell into the stream below.

His family and locals launched a desperate search through the night, but it wasn't until Sunday that his lifeless body, along with the scooter, was found under the bridge.

He is survived by his elderly parents, sister, wife, and a young daughter who had just celebrated her birthday — a day forever marked by the loss of her devoted father.

A case has been registered at the Karkala town police station. The village remains in shock as it grapples with the emotional weight of this devastating loss.

News Network
May 29,2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru post the murder of a muslim youth and said efforts were being taken to bring communal harmony there.

The coastal district is on the boil following the murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal. Prohibitory orders have been clamped there till May 30.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited Congress MLC B K Hariprasad’s residence where he had a discussion on the prevailing situation in Dakshina Kannada district.

“We had a general discussion on the prevailing situation in Mangaluru. There should be communal harmony in that region. There should not be any hatred among Hindus and Muslims. We have to bring harmony there, for which we had a discussion,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Hariprasad’s house.

He said he has asked Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru.

Regarding the revengeful killings in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah said, “We will take action as per law against anyone involved in it irrespective of how influential that person is. No one is above the law. Law alone is above all.” When asked whether anti-communal task force will be constituted, Siddaramaiah said he will discuss about it.

Police have detained three people including prime suspects Deepak and Sumith in connection with Rahiman murder case.

The killing comes close on the heels of notorious rowdy sheeter cum Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1.

News Network
May 29,2025

Mangaluru, May 29: What began as a virtual connection on Instagram ended in a heart-wrenching tragedy in the quiet village of Badagumijaru Marakada in Moodbidri taluk of Dakshina Kannada. A 29-year-old married woman, Namiksha Shetty, and her alleged lover Prashanth were both found dead in a village well on Wednesday — victims of a shocking murder-suicide.

According to police sources, Namiksha, a mother of two young sons, was living at her father's home after facing marital discord. Her husband Satish is currently employed in Pune. Namiksha had reportedly grown close to Prashanth, a divorced man from Bagalkote, after meeting him on Instagram.

Their social media friendship allegedly turned into an affair, with Prashanth frequently visiting her house, especially when the rest of the family was away.

On Wednesday, with no one else home, the couple is said to have had a violent argument. In a chilling turn of events, Prashanth allegedly pushed Namiksha into a well, and upon realizing that one of her children had witnessed the horrifying act, he too jumped in, ending his own life.

The bodies were later recovered by fire and rescue personnel. The sight left villagers and police shaken, especially given the presence of her young child at the scene.

Moodbidri Police have registered a case and are investigating further. The tragic end of what began as a digital romance has left two children motherless — and a community reeling in shock.

News Network
May 28,2025

farangipetprotest.jpg

Mangaluru, May 28: The brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) in Bantwal's Irakodi, Kariyala village has sparked massive outrage, as hundreds of mourners staged a spontaneous road blockade in Farangipete, voicing their anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government for its failure to contain hate crimes targeting Muslims in the coastal region.

Following Rahman’s post-mortem at Yenepoya Hospital, the body was taken to Kutthar's Madani Nagar Masjid early this morning for ritual washing (mayyat ghusl) and funeral prayers. Accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles, the ambulance carrying his body passed through Kutthar, Thokkottu, Pumpwell, and eventually reached Farangipete, where a huge crowd had already gathered.

As the ambulance approached, protesters blocked the road, shouting slogans condemning the killing and denouncing the state government for allegedly turning a blind eye to Hindutva-inspired violence. Cries of “Justice for Rahman” and “Down with the failed government” echoed as the grieving crowd demanded immediate arrests of all those involved.

Police faced difficulty controlling the emotionally charged protesters but eventually managed to pacify the crowd and clear the way for the ambulance to proceed. The body was then taken to Rahman’s residence in Kolthamajalu village, Bantwal taluk.

Rahman, who was transporting sand along with his friend Kalandar Shafi on Tuesday afternoon, was brutally attacked by a gang wielding deadly weapons. Rahman succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Shafi was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station against 15 individuals, including Deepak and Sumit, both reportedly known to the victims. The police have begun investigations, but locals remain unconvinced, pointing to what they say is a pattern of unchecked violence against Muslims in Dakshina Kannada.

Community leaders and activists have sharply criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of being “mute spectators” in the face of increasing communal attacks. Many are demanding not just swift arrests but also a clear policy response to rising hate crimes in the coastal belt.

As the investigation unfolds, the murder of Abdul Rahman is fast becoming a symbol of a larger communal tension, with public trust in law enforcement and political leadership being severely tested.

