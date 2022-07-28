  1. Home
  2. Fazil laid to rest as Surathkal turns into sea of mourners amidst heavy police deployment

Fazil laid to rest as Surathkal turns into sea of mourners amidst heavy police deployment

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29, 2022

mortaremains3.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 29: Thousands mourners thronged Muhyiddeen Juma Masjid at Surathkal’s Mangalapete today for the funeral prayers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil, whow as hacked to death last night by car-borne assailants. 

Following post-mortem, the mortal remains were shifted from the victim’s home at Mangalapete today morning. The body was later shifted to nearby masjid for public viewing.

Fazil was be buried in the graveyard belonging to the same mosque after the funeral prayers. 

No untoward incidents were reported during the funeral rites as mourners prayed for the departed soul and maintained peace till the end. 

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the security in the region. Over 2,000 police personnel are deployed in the area.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning. All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. 

mortaremains2.jpg

surathkal.jpg

mortaremains1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2022

shoot1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 17: The police today opened fire at a rowdy sheeter after he alleged attacked two cops in a bid to escape near Konaje on the outskirts of the city.

The accused, identified as Mukhtar, was involved in around 15 cases. He was underground for last five years and was apprehended by the cops yesterday.

The incident occurred when he was being taken for spot inspection at Asaigoli near Konaje by the police. 

According to police, the accused tried to escape by attacking two sleuths. SI Pradeep immediately shot one round in the air to warn him and then shot at his legs.

Two police personnel – Vasudeva and Akbar – suffered injuries in the melee. They were admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte.

City police commissioner N Shahsi Kumar and other senior visited the spot after the incident. 

shoot.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 21,2022

murmumadam.jpg

New Delhi: India has got its first tribal President as Droupadi Murmu, the NDA's choice, scooped up over 50 per cent of the total vote value after three rounds of counting. Opposition's Yashwant Sinha is far behind.

Droupadi Murmu has crossed the halfway mark after three rounds of counting. There is still one more round of counting to go.

Among the states where votes have been counted include Andhra Pradesh -- where Ms Murmu received almost all the votes -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisharh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The counting process started at 11 at the Parliament House and after preliminaries, the actual counting started at 1.30 pm. The trends became clear after the first round where Ms Murmu stood at 39 per cent.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already congratulated Ms Murmu. "The first women tribal to become President is a momentous occasion and thanks to PM Modi for giving such unique gift. There is absolute euphoria in Assam, particularly in the tea gardens, people are very happy," he added.

The Delhi BJP has started its celebrations with a roadshow from the party headquarters, which will end at Rajpath. All state units of the BJP have also planned victory processions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some senior members of his Cabinet and BJP chief J P Nadda are expected to visit Droupadi Murmu at her temporary lodgings in Teen Murti Marg to congratulate her after the results are declared.

Residents in Odisha's Rairangpur, the hometown of Ms Murmu, are already celebrating. They have got 20,000 sweets prepared. A tribal dance and victory procession are part of the plan after the results are out.

NDA's choice of Ms Murmu -- a tribal woman from Odisha and a former Jharkhand Governor -- worked as a move to split the Opposition and bring support from non-aligned parties, such as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress.

The winner of the Presidential election is not the candidate who gets only the most votes, but the one who crosses a quota. This quota is determined by adding votes polled for each candidate, dividing by two, and adding '1' to it. Basically, one more than 50 per cent. If someone does not cross this at first, subsequent preferences marked on the ballot paper come into play.  

The President-elect will take oath on July 25, a day after Ramnath Kovind's tenure ends.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 27,2022

hinduworkers.jpg

Bengaluru, July 27: In an unexpected development hundreds of workers of BJP Yuva Morcha in various parts of Karnataka today resigned en masse citing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government’s failure to protect lives of Hindutva workers. 

Furious over the murder of young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk last night, many Yuva Morcha members in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot district. 

Meanwhile, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient". 

At the same time, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership. 

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar said that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.