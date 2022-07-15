  1. Home
  2. Fearing outrage, Karnataka withdraws order banning photos, videos in govt offices

Fearing outrage, Karnataka withdraws order banning photos, videos in govt offices

News Network
July 16, 2022

Bengaluru, July 16: In a swift U-turn, the government of Karnataka has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices.

Without citing any reasons, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order in the wee hours of Saturday, July 16. The U-turn was announced at 2 am.

It is believed that the criticism by anti-graft activities and fear of massive public outrage spurred the government to withdraw the ban.

The prohibition on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by individuals who taking videos in government offices.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha and the Multistorey Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.

In July 2018, the police suggested the imposition of curbs on visitors and media personnel, which the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on enforcing. In October that year, the government was forced to withdraw a circular that restricted the entry of journalists to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha where the CM and other ministers sit. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2022

deluge1.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, Jul 7: Educational Institutions in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi would remain shut for fourth and fifth consecutive days on July 8 and 9, as heavy rains continued to batter the region. 

The fresh holidays were declared by the authorities after the India Meteorological Department issued fresh red alert for the coastal districts for next two days.

As part of precautionary measures, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for two more days for all the educational institutions including schools and colleges.

Initially, the district administrations had declared holiday on July 5 due to heavy rains. Then they started extending holidays as rains continued to intensify. 

An orange alert is also issued by the meteorological department on July 10 and 11 in the twin districts. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2022

deepa.jpg

Udupi, July 1: A 31-year-old woman has reportedly killed her three-and-half year old daughter and ended her life too at their home in an apartment in Channasandra of RR Nagar in South Bengaluru on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Deepa, and her daughter Riya, both residents of Mantri Alpyne apartment in Channasandra. Deepa, was a homemaker staying in the flat along with her husband Adarsh a software engineer and daughter Riya for the last few years.

The RR Nagar police said the couple hailed from Udupi district. Adarsh had married Deepa six years ago. Adarsh and other family members have told police that Deepa had some health issues and she used to often fall sick. She was disturbed over the issues. For the last one week she was suffering from fever and stomach pain and was undergoing treatment.

While the police suspect her health issues to be the reason behind such an extreme step, she has left a death note stating that nobody is responsible for it, but she felt life is full of s****. 

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that Adarsh returned home from work late in the night on Thursday. Upon entering the flat he found his wife and daughter in a hanging position. Shocked, Adarsh called up his family members, relatives and later alerted the Rajarajeshwarinagar police about the incident. 

The police reaching the spot found Deepa had killed her daughter by hanging her with her dupatta and later killed herself using a saree in the bedroom. The police have also found a death note in which Deepa has stated 'Nobody is responsible for it I just felt life is full of s**** I am sorry mom and Divya Love you Shona'. 

The police have learnt that Deepa had spoken to her sister around 5 pm, she must have taken the extreme step after that. We are going to inquire all the family members including Adarsh at the earliest to know more details about the incident and the marital life of the couple, a senior officer said. 

The police have taken up the case of murder and unnatural death have handed over the bodies of the duo to the family members and are investigating further.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2022

bidenAbbas.jpg

Bethlehem, July 15: US President Joe Biden has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, as hundreds of people staged a demonstration to express their outright rejection of his visit to the occupied territories on his first Middle East tour as the US president.

The talks between the two sides are expected to focus on economic measures, without striking any major diplomatic breakthrough.

Biden’s arrival in Bethlehem comes ahead of a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he will meet and hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other high-profile officials.

Earlier, the US president visited the Augusta Victoria Hospital in the Israeli-occupied East al-Quds, where he announced a multi-million aid package for medical institutions in the area.

“Today I’m pleased to announce the United States is committing an additional $100 million to support these hospitals, your staffs that work for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Biden will also announce measures to upgrade telecoms networks in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to high speed 4G standards by the end of 2023, and other measures to ease travel between the West Bank and neighboring Jordan.

In addition, there will be a separate $201 million funding package provided through the UN relief agency UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees.

Former US president Donald Trump ended nearly all aid to Palestinians three years ago and fully sided with Israel’s positions in the decades-long dispute over a so-called two-state solution.

Palestinians have met Biden’s visit with skepticism, saying their concerns for self-determination and settlement building were ignored in favor of Israel’s regional stability with its Arab neighbors. 

Earlier this week, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said Joe Biden’s Middle East visit was aimed at promoting the normalization project and getting Saudi leaders to pump new crude supplies into the world oil market, adding that the US president had nothing to offer to the Palestinian people.

“Biden primarily came to persuade the Persian Gulf countries to produce and export more oil and gas,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on the occasion of the outbreak of the 2006 war between Hezbollah and the Israeli regime.

Biden, Nasrallah said, is also in the region to ensure that the United States stands alongside Israel and its project of normalization with the Persian Gulf countries. “He has nothing to offer the Palestinian people.”

Palestinians protest

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian activists demonstrated outside the Augusta Victoria Hospital in East al-Quds, as Biden was visiting the medical facility.

The activists hoisted Palestinian flags and black banners, reminding the 79-year-old Palestinian president that the lives of the Palestinian people matter.

Palestinian sources, who asked not to be named, said a large number of Israeli forces were deployed outside the hospital.

Israeli troops later engaged in clashes with Palestinian protesters as they tried to disperse the crowd.

The demonstrators also demanded justice for slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 11 during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Last month, the United Nations human rights office said evidence suggested Israeli military fire had killed Abu Akleh while she stood with other reporters and was identifiable as a journalist.

To secure US interests, Israel's security

Separately, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement said Biden's visit to the region is meant to secure the interests of the United States as well as the security of the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

“We, as a Palestinian people and resistance front, must draw lessons and stop cherishing dreams about such a political development,” Ziyad al-Nakhalah said in an exclusive interview with the Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.