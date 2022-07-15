Fearing outrage, Karnataka withdraws order banning photos, videos in govt offices

Bengaluru, July 16: In a swift U-turn, the government of Karnataka has withdrawn its order prohibiting citizens from taking photographs or shooting videos in government offices.

Without citing any reasons, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) withdrew the order in the wee hours of Saturday, July 16. The U-turn was announced at 2 am.

It is believed that the criticism by anti-graft activities and fear of massive public outrage spurred the government to withdraw the ban.

The prohibition on photography and videography was the result of a petition from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which alleged that employees are being harassed by individuals who taking videos in government offices.

This was not the first time that the Karnataka government tried to impose such curbs.

In July 2021, the government issued an order banning mediapersons from filming or photographing the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature, as this was coming in the way of VIP movement. The order was withdrawn following outrage.

In September 2019, guidelines were issued saying only 150 journalists chosen by the government will be allowed to enter the Vidhana Soudha, the Vikas Soudha and the Multistorey Building - Karnataka’s Secretariat - as part of a larger measure to regulate visitors to the corridors of power. This was put on hold.

In July 2018, the police suggested the imposition of curbs on visitors and media personnel, which the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was keen on enforcing. In October that year, the government was forced to withdraw a circular that restricted the entry of journalists to the third floor of Vidhana Soudha where the CM and other ministers sit.