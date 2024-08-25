  1. Home
  2. ‘FedEx scam’: Cops recover nearly Rs 2 crore swindled from Karnataka coffee planter after suspect returns from Dubai

News Network
August 25, 2024

scamkodagu.jpg

The arrest of a Dubai-based businessman who arrived in Bengaluru to purchase an apartment with the proceeds of a Rs 2.2 crore ‘FedEx fraud’ perpetrated on a 75-year-old coffee planter from Kodagu has resulted in the recovery of as much as Rs 1.7 crore of the stolen funds by the cybercrime unit of the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

This is one of the biggest breakthroughs in the FedEx fraud cases wherein unsuspecting victims are targeted and held “digital hostage” by fake policemen and other law enforcement agencies with claims of the presence of drugs or materials linked to terrorism in courier packages sent in their names.

The breakthrough in the case where the septuagenarian coffee planter was defrauded of Rs 2.2 crore in May happened after the CID cybercrime unit, which was handed the case, began pursuing 26 mule accounts to which the defrauded funds were diverted by scamsters.

The CID police have now arrested five people involved in handling the mule bank accounts to which the stolen funds were transferred initially and are investigating the role of over half a dozen others involved in laundering the funds including through the purchase of a flat and a luxury car.

The key accused in the case has been identified as Yusuf Seth, a former resident of Bengaluru who is now based in Dubai. He was arrested by the CID this month on his arrival from Dubai for allegedly encashing funds stolen from the coffee planter in May.

The accused “committed online fraud and received crores of money from victims by way of digital arrest, by making video calls by wearing the uniforms of customs officers and police officers. They have purchased expensive and luxurious foreign cars and also apartments from the said amount,” the CID informed a local court last week during a bail hearing for a suspect.

In the Kodagu case, the coffee planter received a call on the morning of May 11 this year, wherein a caller claiming to be from the FedEx courier company said that 200 grams of the narcotic MDMA drug had been seized by the police in a parcel sent in the name of the coffee planter. The victim was connected to a person impersonating a police officer by the caller.

The fake crime branch police officer claimed that a case had been registered in connection with the MDMA drug seizure and that the 75-year-old man should prove his innocence by transferring funds from his bank account for verifications.

The victim initially transferred a sum of Rs 1,20,40,000 to a Canara Bank account through RTGS on May 18 and again on May 21 he transferred a sum of Rs 1,01,00,000 to a State Bank of India account. Despite the transfer of Rs 2.21 crore to the callers, the victim continued to receive calls with demands for liquidating his stock holdings, thereby raising his suspicions.

The victim approached the Kodagu CEN (cybercrime, economic offences, narcotics) police and filed a complaint on May 28 and the case was transferred to the CID cybercrime wing on account of the large amount involved.

“During the investigation, it was found that the fraudulent money was transferred to around 26 bank accounts,” the CID said in an official statement on the probe last week.

Based on the information from the money trail for the stolen funds, the CID police arrested four people – Mohammad Shakib, Mohammad Ayan, Ahsan Ansari, and Soloman Raja, who are all residents of Bengaluru who allegedly created some of the fake accounts to which the fraudulent funds were transferred.

Based on the investigation of the people behind the mule accounts in the fraud, the CID police found that a person, Yusuf Seth, who was living in Dubai was behind the operations. The CID police nabbed Seth this month when he allegedly arrived to encash the stolen funds and purchase a flat and a luxury car.

The arrests have led to the recovery of Rs 1,70,00,000 in cash from the accused and $7,700 in US dollar bills, as well as counterfeit money, the CID police said in a statement.

The CID is investigating more suspects from Bengaluru. One suspect, Abdul Rehman Khan, is alleged to have purchased a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 40 lakh with the stolen funds on behalf of Seth. Two others, Saibanuddin and Navid Jan, are alleged to have also aided the gang.

The CID told a local court during an anticipatory bail hearing for Rehman Khan that he purchased a Mercedes Benz with Rs 40 lakh linked to the defrauded funds he received through the hawala route. The court rejected the anticipatory bail plea on August 17.

The gang involved in the FedEx fraud on the Kodagu coffee planter has been found to be linked to as many as 15 other similar cases around India, the police said.

While the number of FedEx frauds – which were rampant in Karnataka in 2023 – reduced to a large extent this year, they still continue to exist with elderly unsuspecting victims falling prey, a Bengaluru police official said.

Previous cases

In one of the first instances of arrests in the rampant scam, the Bengaluru police in December 2023 arrested eight people for cheating Rs 1.08 crore from a retired man.

The police investigations revealed that nearly Rs 9.34 lakh of the stolen Rs 1.08 crore was transferred to an RBL bank account and withdrawn in Davangere in central Karnataka. The police examined the CCTV footage at the bank to determine the identities of the suspects who had physically withdrawn a portion of the money.

Based on information from the leads in Davangere, the Bengaluru North Cen police arrested eight people and seized Rs 13.17 lakh of cash in their possession. About Rs 19 lakh in various accounts linked to the accused were also frozen. The gang was found to be using 11 mobile phones and as many as 148 bank accounts for their activities.

“The arrests were possible because the accounts where some of the funds from the crime were transferred were in Karnataka and this facilitated investigation of the persons who withdrew the money in cash,” a senior Bengaluru police officer said.

The police investigations have revealed that the arrested persons in Bengaluru and Davangere were recruited through an online Telegram group to create bank accounts for receiving the funds stolen from victims in the courier scam.

They were also tasked with withdrawing the stolen funds from accounts under their control and converting them into cryptocurrency for payments in Dubai.

The bank account operators were paid commissions on the amounts of stolen money they helped launder, the police said.

News Network
August 23,2024

reelvideo.jpg

Udupi: What began as a new chapter filled with promise and dreams ended in unthinkable tragedy on Friday night in Karkada, near Saligrama in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi district. Jayashree, a 31-year-old woman who had hoped for a fresh start after her first husband's death, was found dead, allegedly at the hands of her second husband, Kiran Upadhya.

Jayashree, originally from Donagapura in Bidar, was married to Kiran, 41, an assistant cook in temples and a resident of Gundmi, Sastan. The couple had tied the knot just eight months ago, seemingly looking forward to building a life together. However, beneath the surface, their relationship was fraught with tension and conflict.

Jayashree was reportedly passionate about creating reel videos for social media. Her videos often featured herself, and sometimes, her husband. To the outside world, these clips portrayed a loving and playful couple, but behind the camera, the couple struggled with growing disagreements and frustrations.

Kiran found it increasingly difficult to cope with Jayashree's online habits. Her addiction to making videos was accompanied by an equally consuming passion for online shopping, which drained the couple's finances. She would often spend large sums on items they didn't need, adding to the financial strain on their young marriage. Jayashree also dreamed of a life filled with luxury—a big house, a fancy car, and more—demands that Kiran, with his modest income, could not meet.

Coming from a family of temple priests in the Panchamasali community of Bidar, Jayashree had seen her share of loss and hardship. Her first husband, a man from Mangaluru, had passed away, leaving her to rebuild her life. In Kiran, she saw a chance at stability, but their dreams soon turned to dust. After just two months of marriage, they moved into a rented house in Karkada, owned by an acquaintance. It was there that their disagreements over money and material possessions reached a boiling point.

On Thursday night, the situation escalated into a heated argument. In a moment of rage, Kiran allegedly attacked Jayashree with a sickle, ending her life. The landlord, who lived downstairs, was away in Mangaluru, leaving the crime unnoticed until it was too late.

In a state of panic, Kiran tried to cover up what he had done. He initially planned to bury Jayashree's body in a cow dung pit but quickly changed his mind. Desperate, he called friends and relatives, claiming his wife had fallen from the first floor and was unresponsive. Sensing something was amiss, they urged him to take her to the hospital.

At around 5:30 a.m., Kiran called for a Jeevan Mitra ambulance and rushed Jayashree to the government hospital in Udupi. Sadly, it was too late—doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Returning home, Kiran attempted to clean up the evidence of his crime, but by then, the neighbors were suspicious. They noticed his strange behavior and immediately contacted the police. Authorities arrived at the scene, took Kiran into custody, and began their investigation into what had led to such a devastating outcome.

Udupi Additional SP S.T. Siddalingappa, DySP D.T. Prabhu, Brahmavar Circle Inspector Divakara, and other police personnel visited the crime scene to gather evidence. Meanwhile, Jayashree's family, who were expected to arrive in Kota on Saturday, are left to mourn the sudden and violent loss of their loved one.

Locals have since revealed that Kiran's actions were premeditated. He reportedly purchased a new sickle from the local market on Thursday evening and had spoken ill of Jayashree to friends and family in the days leading up to the incident, hinting at a darkness that would soon shatter both their lives.

In the end, what was meant to be a new beginning for Jayashree and Kiran became a heart-wrenching story of a love that could not survive its struggles, leaving behind grief, questions, and an irrevocable loss.

News Network
August 23,2024

doctors.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday suggested a slew of measures to be adopted to ensure the safety and security of doctors working in hospitals across the state.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil discussed safety measures for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Members of the doctors’ association were asked to draft a document so that the Department of Medical Education can prepare a standard advisory.

After the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, which has shocked the entire nation, the safety profile for the working doctors has once again been reviewed, the Director of Medical Education Dr Shobha Rathod said.

“On the instructions of our minister, we have held a meeting with all the directors of the government institutes and the super specialty hospitals to identify the gaps in the safety profile for our working doctors,” she told PTI.

According to DME, there are 71 medical colleges including 22 government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education. Apart from them, there are nursing and paramedical institutes in the state.

During the meet, the department also reviewed the safety lapses.

Following the Nirbhaya advisory, the department has been insisting that there are no dark corridors anywhere and all the places should be well lit, Rathod said adding that CCTV cameras should be installed in most of the areas.

“The security personnel are the ones who can walk anywhere with the consent in all the areas of the institute, so whether we have a good background check of all these people whom we take under security and housekeeping, that was one issue.”

All the institutes have the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committees, which can also suggest a precautionary measure so that if there is any such incident then an alert can be sounded.

Rathod said the POSH committees have been regularly conducting meeting to make sure that there are no incidents of harassment of women.

The department is also using Artificial Intelligence for the safety of each doctor.

Self-defence training of the doctors and counseling of medical professionals regarding their stress levels were also discussed, she explained.

“We are also encouraging pink boxes so that in case of unbiased complaints, the administration can look into it,” Dr Rathod said.

“Introducing of ‘code white’ system. - If there is something called a code white, which we have already seen, it being worked out in our Indian Institute of nephro-urology, that will make all of them alert, how quickly we can be alerted if there is an untoward incident which is happening,” she added.

News Network
August 12,2024

caraccident.jpg

Udupi: The national highways traversing Udupi district have become increasingly perilous, with over 1,000 accidents recorded in 2023 alone, tragically resulting in the loss of 222 lives. In response to these sobering figures, the police department has pinpointed 21 high-risk areas, or "black spots," where accidents are recurrent, prompting the district administration to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent safety measures.

The surge in accidents has been primarily attributed to two factors: the unscientific design of roads and junctions, and the reckless over-speeding by motorists. Of the identified black spots, four are within the jurisdiction of the Udupi traffic police station, while three fall under the Byndoor police station. The district administration has mandated that NHAI install warning signs, create zebra crossings, and deploy traffic police at these vulnerable locations to mitigate the risk of further accidents.

In total, the district recorded 1,284 accidents on its national highways in 2023. Alongside the 222 fatalities, 1,381 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Alarmingly, the police department reports that 90% of these incidents were caused by excessive speed.

Three years ago, a collaborative study conducted by students and experts from MAHE MIT, alongside NHAI and the district police, shed light on the dangers posed by the unscientific design of roads. The study revealed that road dividers and U-turns are often installed due to pressure from the owners of nearby establishments, such as wedding halls, petrol stations, hospitals, and shopping centers. Ideally, three lanes should be available before a U-turn is made, but this is frequently not the case, particularly in areas where local residents have influenced the placement of these turns. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road has been identified as another significant cause of accidents, according to Raghavendra Holla, an assistant lecturer of civil engineering at MIT Manipal.

Dr. K. Vidyakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Appropriate instructions have already been issued to the police department and NHAI to prevent accidents on highways. We must also implement ambulance mapping with trauma care centers on highways, and highway engineers have been advised to convene special meetings every month to address these pressing issues.”

The call for immediate action underscores the urgent need to rectify these dangerous conditions, as the community grapples with the devastating impact of these preventable tragedies.

