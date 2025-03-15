  1. Home
Fee Hike in Private School across Coastal Karnataka Raises Concerns among Parents

News Network
March 15, 2025

Mangaluru: Parents in coastal Karnataka are facing a significant financial burden as private schools across the region have implemented a sharp 20% or higher fee hike for the new academic year. This marks a drastic increase compared to the 6-15% annual hikes over the past four years. Schools justify the rise by citing increased teacher salaries and rising operational costs.

A parent from a CBSE school in Moodbidri reported that last year, his child's school fee was Rs 23,000, excluding transport and books. This year, it has jumped to Rs 29,000. "Fees for all classes in our school have been hiked by Rs 6,000," he shared.

Similarly, Jean D'Souza, whose two children study at an ICSE school in Mangaluru, said the school has increased fees by Rs 5,000 this year, from Rs 46,000 to Rs 51,000. Another parent from an ICSE school on the outskirts of the city reported a 20% hike and urged the government to intervene and regulate school fee increases.

Additional Costs Add to Parents’ Burden

Parents highlighted that beyond tuition fees, they also bear expenses for transport, uniforms, and books. Monthly transport fees range between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500, while book costs amount to Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per child annually. However, some relief comes from schools allowing fee payments in installments. "Many schools permit two to four installments, which helps ease the financial strain for parents," said a school management representative.

Schools Defend the Fee Hike

A school principal explained the reasons behind the steep fee increase this year. "Most schools refrained from major fee hikes after the pandemic. However, teacher salary demands have increased, and with a shortage of trained educators, retaining them is difficult without annual pay raises," he said.

Other rising costs include electricity, water, building maintenance, government fees, and general operational expenses. School managements argue that these factors make the fee hike necessary to sustain quality education.

While parents express frustration over the rising costs, the debate over striking a balance between affordability and sustaining quality education continues. Many now call for government intervention to regulate private school fee structures, ensuring that education remains accessible to all families.

News Network
March 15,2025

drranjani.jpg

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, has voluntarily left the United States after her visa was revoked over alleged support for Hamas, the democratically elected party in Gaza.

Srinivasan, a PhD student in Urban Planning, was in the US on an F-1 student visa. The US Department of State revoked her visa on March 5, 2025, citing security concerns related to her alleged involvement in activities supporting Hamas. On March 11, 2025, she self-deported using the CBP Home App, with officials confirming video footage of her departure.

US Homeland Security's Response

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem emphasized that studying in the US on a visa is a privilege, which can be revoked if an individual is found to support violence and terrorism. She stated that such individuals should not be permitted to stay in the country.

Srinivasan’s Academic Background

Srinivasan’s academic credentials include:

  • M.Phil in Urban Planning – Columbia University (GSAPP)
  • Master’s in Design – Harvard University (Graduate School of Design)
  • Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) – CEPT University, India
  • Her research focuses on land-labor relations in India’s peri-urban areas, with academic interests in political economy, land politics, and labor sociology.

'Security Concerns'

Her case has gained attention amid increased US government scrutiny of individuals and organizations allegedly supporting Hamas. Visa revocations for security reasons have become more frequent, reflecting the government's strict stance on national security and immigration policies.

Srinivasan’s self-deportation highlights the US government’s ongoing efforts to enforce visa regulations and prevent individuals it considers a security threat from remaining in the country.

Media Release
March 5,2025

trump.jpg

New Delhi: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art missile defense system called the ‘Golden Dome’, inspired by Israel’s ‘Iron Dome.’ Addressing a joint session of Congress, Trump declared his intention to build “the most powerful military of the future” and pledged funding for a comprehensive missile shield to protect the U.S. homeland.

A Modern Take on Reagan’s Vision

Trump claimed that former President Ronald Reagan had envisioned a similar system decades ago but lacked the technology to bring it to life. The initiative he referred to was the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) of the 1980s, which aimed to intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) but was eventually abandoned following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

How Will the ‘Golden Dome’ Work?

The U.S. already has several missile defense systems in place. Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ would likely integrate existing technologies, including:

🔹 Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) – Satellites that provide early missile launch warnings.

🔹 Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) – Interceptors in Alaska and California designed to shoot down ICBMs.

🔹 Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) – A naval-based system for intercepting short- to intermediate-range missiles.

🔹 Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) – A mobile system to destroy medium- and intermediate-range missiles.

🔹 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) – Interceptor missiles designed to counter Chinese hypersonic threats.

Comparing with Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’

Israel’s multi-layered missile defense includes:

✅ Iron Dome – Protects against short-range rockets.
✅ David’s Sling – Targets mid- to long-range missiles.
✅ Arrow-2 and Arrow-3 – Designed to intercept long-range ballistic missiles.

With the U.S. contributing over $3.7 billion toward Israel’s Arrow defense system, Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ could follow a similar model but on a much larger scale.

While the feasibility and timeline of this ambitious project remain unclear, Trump's announcement signals a renewed push for advanced missile defense in an increasingly volatile world.

