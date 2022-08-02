  1. Home
  2. Fight 2023 polls unitedly; don’t speak out internal matters publicly: Rahul Gandhi to Karnataka Cong leaders

News Network
August 3, 2022

rahulDKS.jpg

Hubballi, Aug 3: The former Congress president attended the Karnataka unit's political affairs committee meeting, where discussions were held on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Amid signs of rumbling within, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday night urged the party's Karnataka unit leaders to work unitedly for the 2023 assembly polls and not speak out publicly on leadership and internal matters.

The former Congress president attended the Karnataka unit's political affairs committee meeting, where discussions were held on organisational matters and preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Gandhi's call for unity comes amid a game of political one-upmanship between two leaders legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar over the chief minister's post in the event of the party coming to power in the state.

"The committee discussed party organisation and policy matters. The meeting also discussed preparations for the 2023 assembly polls.....PAC will meet frequently and take collective decisions in the interest of the party. Rahul Gandhi appealed to leaders of the party to go aggressively and unitedly against the misrule of the BJP in Karnataka and at the Centre," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said Gandhi urged party leaders to work to instal a people-centric Congress government in Karnataka.

"The entire leadership of Karnataka will join hands together and win Karnataka in the 2023 polls.....unknowingly or knowingly some statements are made here and there before the media. Don't fall for that trap, party leaders should not speak in different voices inside or outside," he added.

Stating that it has been unanimously decided not to speak about internal matters in public, Venugopal said, "There is no leadership issue at all, individual opinion is also not acceptable. The party's new MLAs and the high command will decide on the leader after winning." Several internal issues have been discussed at the meeting, he said.

"We are well-prepared to finalise the candidates, announce their names and win the elections." Several internal issues have been discussed at the meeting, he said.

The political affairs committee of the Congress met on Tuesday for the first time after its constitution on July 9. Besides Gandhi, Venugopal, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the party's campaign committee chief M B Patil, Leader of Opposition in the legislative council B K Hariprasad, and senior leaders like H K Patil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, M Veerappa Moily and G Parameshwara attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the state assumes significance as the Congress in Karnataka seems to be in a conundrum, with many within the party fearing it would implode ahead of the assembly polls.

There is also a palpable worry within the party about a virtual division getting created between the camps of the two key leaders, hurting its prospects in the polls.

Though both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have overtly maintained that the chief minister will be decided by party's newly elected MLAs and the high command on gaining majority in the polls, their loyalists and camp followers have been projecting their respective leader, making things messy. Gandhi will also take part in former chief minister Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday bash in the district headquarters of Davanagere on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a grand celebration on his birthday, an apparent show of strength by his camp. The event comes ahead of the party sounding the poll bugle despite reservations from a section of the old guard which reportedly includes Shivakumar, who has said that he was opposed to the "personality cult" in the party.

Gandhi will also visit Chitradurga's Murugarajendra Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region, during the visit on August 3, and meet Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru and seers of various mutts. During his last visit to the state in April, he had set a target of winning 150 seats and urged for unity among the party's rank and file.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29,2022

murder.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: The city police have so far failed to get a breakthrough in the case of coldblooded murder of a 23-year-old Muslim youth at Surthakal. 

“We have questioned 13-14 people after taking them to custody. However, there has been no breakthrough yet in the case,” city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media persons.

Muhammad Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by an unidentified group at Surthkal without any provocation at around 8p.m. on July 28. Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur police station limits. 

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," the Mangaluru CP added.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident, and a case of murder has been registered.

"The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups," Kumar said, adding that the investigations are underway.

News Network
July 25,2022

president of india.jpg

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu took oath of office as the 15th President of India on 25 July in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of the office.

She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India 

In her first address as President at the Central Hall of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu said, “While Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility."

She also said that, “I am fortunate to have got this opportunity to serve during the 75th year of independence."

“I am the first leader to be elected the country's President who's born after India's independence," she said. 

“It is the greatness of our country that a woman from a poor background like mine is elected to this chair. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true,” she said.

“Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India... Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me,” Murmu said and added, “Today I feel proud to lead such a progressive India.”

Earlier in the day, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat and also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan where she was welcomed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

The former Jharkhand Governor marked a historic victory over Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president polls on July 22.

The results for presidential election were declared on Thursday in which it was revealed that Murmu bagged 2,824 votes against her opponent Yashwant Sinha who only secured 1,877 votes. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling on July 18.

After the declaration of results, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leaders heaped congratulatory messages on Murmu over her historic win. PM Modi said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, while Kovind wished her for the successful tenure in the highest office of the country.

In 1997, Murmu began her political career by joining the BJP and was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She was then became the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000 and later, sered as the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha’s vice president. In 2007, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA in the Odisha assembly and became the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015.

The term of former President Ram Nath Kovind came to an end on 24 July.

News Network
August 2,2022

Kolkata, Aug 2: BJP leader from West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement the citizenship law CAA at the earliest, with the latter assuring him that rules regarding it will be framed after the Covid precaution dose vaccination exercise is over.

The framing of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will pave the way for its implementation. Passed by Parliament in December 2019, the Act is yet to be rolled out due to the absence of rules. The government has cited the outbreak of pandemic for not framing them so far.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, told reporters after meeting Shah that he also handed him a list of nearly 100 Trinamool Congress leaders allegedly involved in the recruitment scam in which former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested.

Seeking a wider probe to expose everyone involved in the scandal, Adhikari gave the home minister even letterheads of some TMC leaders, including MLAs, that were purportedly used for recommending certain names for jobs by allegedly taking bribes.

He tweeted after meeting Shah, "It's an honour for me to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 45 minutes at his office in Parliament. I briefed him how WB Govt is completely mired in corrupt activities such as the teachers recruitment scam. Also requested him to implement CAA at the earliest."

Adhikari told reporters that the issue of CAA, slammed by critics for its alleged anti-Muslim bias, implementation is very critical for West Bengal where a large number of people who can benefit from its provisions.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Act was notified within 24 hours on December 12. In May, while addressing a rally in Bengal, Shah had said that the law would be implemented once the Covid pandemic ends.

There is a view that the government is treading cautiously on the matter after the Act drew saw protests in different parts of the country. It seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who had come to India by December 31, 2014.

Speaking to reporters, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder also hit out at TMC leader and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that without indications from her the recruitment scam could not have happened.

"It is an organised crime. There was a 'cut money food chain' and some people would be based in every district to pick money and channel it through the party (TMC) organisation," he alleged.

Adhikari said the careers of anywhere between 80-90 lakh teacher job aspirants were ruined by the scam. They have remain unemployed due to this, he said. 

