FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones, damaging Maha trucks over border row

Belagavi, Dec 7: The Karnataka police has filed an FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones and damaging trucks from Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, an FIR had been lodged against 12 Kannada activists attached to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi.

On Tuesday, Kannada activists were prevented from entering Belagavi city. They have come from various districts across the state to prevent entry of ministers from Maharashtra to Belagavi city in the backdrop of border dispute.

As the Maharashtra ministers cancelled their Karnataka visit, the police prevented Kannada activists at Hirebagewadi toll and denied entry to Belagavi city to maintain law and order situation.

The activists staged a protest on the highway and resorted to violence. They pelted stones on trucks of Maharashtra. They plucked out plates bearing registration numbers and even climbed up police vehicles with Kannada flags.

The police had detained Karanataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda and hundreds of Kannada activists.

The case had been registered under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly).

The police have stated that they are not able to arrest the Kannada activists as they had escaped and they will initiate further action soon.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is staging a protest in district headquarters of Karnataka against Maharashtra raking up the border dispute.