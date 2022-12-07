  1. Home
  2. FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones, damaging Maha trucks over border row

December 7, 2022

Belagavi, Dec 7: The Karnataka police has filed an FIR against Kannada activists for pelting stones and damaging trucks from Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, an FIR had been lodged against 12 Kannada activists attached to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi.

On Tuesday, Kannada activists were prevented from entering Belagavi city. They have come from various districts across the state to prevent entry of ministers from Maharashtra to Belagavi city in the backdrop of border dispute.

As the Maharashtra ministers cancelled their Karnataka visit, the police prevented Kannada activists at Hirebagewadi toll and denied entry to Belagavi city to maintain law and order situation.

The activists staged a protest on the highway and resorted to violence. They pelted stones on trucks of Maharashtra. They plucked out plates bearing registration numbers and even climbed up police vehicles with Kannada flags.

The police had detained Karanataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda and hundreds of Kannada activists.

The case had been registered under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 149 (offence committed by unlawful assembly).

The police have stated that they are not able to arrest the Kannada activists as they had escaped and they will initiate further action soon.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is staging a protest in district headquarters of Karnataka against Maharashtra raking up the border dispute.

November 27,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Rahul Parmar, a Gujarati man living in Bengaluru, and working as an engineer, decided to kill his own 2-year-old daughter as he had no money to feed her. The man had lost his job and also suffered a huge financial loss in the Bitcoin trade.

He had already mortgaged his wife’s ornaments to pay off his debt and lied to his spouse that he was robbed. Caught in a vicious cycle of debt, the man decided to kill his own daughter and take his own life as well.

The techie drove around the city with suicidal thoughts in his head with his daughter in the backseat. The baby got cranky as she had not eaten anything and started crying. Rahul grabbed some biscuits from a nearby shop to feed her and at that moment he decided to commit this crime. He feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action.

The worry of pressure from lenders didn’t let him rest and he killed the little girl before attempting suicide.

According to the police, the man smothered his daughter’s face into his chest to kill her and then jumped into the lake to take his own life but he didn’t drown.

“She started crying and I didn’t have any money left with me. A worse situation awaited me if I returned home. I just hugged her tight and killed her. My helplessness to buy her food made me take the decision. I jumped into the lake with her to kill myself, but didn’t drown,” he told the police.

Rahul Parmar, 45, a debt-ridden engineer who escaped a suicide attempt, confessed everything to the police, sources said. 
 

November 28,2022

Udupi, Nov 28: Even though Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has publicly thanked the union government after it decided to collect the toll of Surathkal tollgate in Dakshina Kannada at the plaza at Hejmadi of Udupi district, the local MLA has realised it would be a grave mistake to defend the move as assembly polls are just months away. 

K Raghupathi Bhat, who represents Udupi in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said the collection of combined tolls at Hejmadi after the merger of Surathkal tollgate will burn holes in pockets of people in Udupi district. 

Calling the decision of merging Surathkal tollgate with Hejmadi from December 1 a 'grave mistake' by the officials, Bhat said taxi operators and many other organisations have opposed the decision and a letter will be written to the Union government in this regard to revoke the order.

Bhat, however, has blamed officials for the grave mistake instead of National Highway Authority of India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government.  

The MLA added that people's representatives will urge the government to review its decision of collecting the toll of two gates at Hejmadi. 

Meanwhile, the day and night dharna being organised by the Action Committee Against Surathkal Toll Gate entered 32nd days on Monday. Action committee convener Muneer Katipalla said the dharna will end on December 1 only if the toll collection stops at Surathkal.

November 26,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 26: A special court in Delhi on Saturday allowed Karnataka Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar to travel to Dubai from December 1 to 8 for personal works.

MP/MLA Court Special judge Vikas Dhull, who heard Shivakumar's plea, allowed him to travel foreign country with certain conditions.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar, who is facing money laundering cases, filed an application seeking permission to travel to a foreign country. However the Enforcement Directorate (ED) advocate objected to his travel, saying he is facing serious money laundering charges.

The money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar after Rs 8.59 crore cash was seized from his Safdarjung Enclave apartment. At present, he is on bail.

Shivakumar said that he wanted to visit Dubai as he got invitations from different Kannada associations requesting to attend their programmes.

