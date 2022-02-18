  1. Home
  2. FIR against Muslim girls as Hijab row worsens in Karnataka; Home Minister says no more soft approach

News Network
February 18, 2022

protest.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 18: Even as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench is hearing the Hijab case on a daily basis, educational institutions continued to boycott hijab clad girls forcing them to remain on streets. Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against aggrieved students on charge of violating prohibitory orders in Tumakuru district on Friday.

The Principal of Empress College of Tumakuru lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru City Police against 15 to 20 students for violating prohibitory orders in the last two days. The students demanding their right to wear hijab and attend classes, created high drama in the college premises by staging a protest, claimed the principal.

However, the Principal has not named any student in the complaint.

This is the first FIR against students for protesting against authorities seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had earlier stated that there would be no soft approach towards the students anymore and had directed to initiate action against those who flout the interim orders.

In yet another incident, the Principal of Indi College in Vijayapura district has sent back a Hindu student for wearing 'sindoor' (vermillion). 

She was stopped at the gate and asked to remove the sindoor as no religious symbols are allowed. The relatives came to the school premises and questioned school authorities and told him that the basic tradition could not be questioned. After the intervention of police, the student was let inside the classroom. Sriram Sene Founder Pramod Muthalik has demanded suspension of the Principal and condemned the action.

The students, who came to attend classes with saffron shawls protesting against Muslim students wearing hijab, were denied entry and sent back in Nandhghad College of Khanapura in Belagavi district.

Meanwhile, the video of the Principal of Junior College in Coorg district shouting at hijab-wearing students to leave the college premises went viral on social media.

Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against Congress leader Mukarram Khan in Kalaburagi for his controversial "tukda tukda" comment (cutting into pieces) under IPC Sections 153 (A), 298, 295. On February 8, Khan stated that he would cut into pieces if anyone comes against the matter of hijab.

"Hijab is an internal matter. We will not interfere with Hindu traditions, if you come to question our religion, nothing will be spared." Hindu organisations have strongly protested against the comments and demanded action. 

News Network
February 16,2022

katee.jpg

In what can be termed as height of shamelessness, the official Twitter handles of Karnataka state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and its president Nalin Kumar Kateel had tweeted the personal details of Muslim students who have moved the High Court in the hijab case. However, after drawing flack, they both deleted the tweets.

Names and addresses of the six students were revealed by the handles, apparently violating the privacy of minors.

The BJP tweet read, "(sic) Five of the students involved in #HijabRow are minors. Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means."

Kateel, in a Kannada tweet, noted that four of the petitioners with respect to the Hijab row were minors. "What does it mean when these minors link hijab row to elections in five states. Doesn't it mean that these students are dolls dancing on someone else's tunes?" he wrote.

Among those criticising the tweet was Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who urged the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights to take up the issue.

This is a criminal act to share names and addresses of minors. This is unacceptable," she said.

Several other Twitter users also contended that sharing address of minors, as mentioned in a court petition, amounted to doxxing. However, few others maintained that the details were available in the petition filed in the High Court for everybody to access.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 8,2022

princi.jpg

Udupi, Feb 8: Devidas Naik, principal of MGM College Principal in Udupi, said that the college will take a decision after High Court pronounces its judgement on the row over hijab. 

Speaking to media persons, the principal said that holiday has been declared for students in the college to avoid untoward incidences.

Asked about provocative slogans raised by the saffron clad students who are protesting against Muslim girls wearing hijab, the principal said that it was completely a new development. 

“There was no tension in the college so far. Today some of our students were provoked due as the hijab row has become an issue across the state,” he said. 

News Network
February 17,2022

A new study on Wednesday again pegged India's Covid-19 mortality at 3.2-3.7 million by November 2021 providing yet another piece of evidence in support of huge under-counting of Covid deaths in India.

Christophe Guilmoto, a researcher at Centre de Sciences Humaines, Delhi has estimated India's Covid death toll at almost six to eight times higher than the official toll, months after the ferocious second wave -- turning India into one of the world's most severely Covid-affected nations.

For comparison, by early November, India’s official Covid toll was 4,59,000, which has now crossed the 5 lakh mark

If 3.2–3.7 million Covid-19 deaths are taken into account, India would emerge as the country with by far the largest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, well ahead of the USA (0.8 million), Brazil (0.6), or Mexico (0.3).

With such revised estimates, the global Covid death toll would rise by several million to 7.8–8.3 million till November 1, 2021.

Another outcome of the new estimation relates to Covid mortality rates. The highest crude Covid death rates per inhabitant in November 2021 are observed in Peru with 6 per 1,000 and in Eastern Europe where several countries record rates above 3 per 1,000.

India’s revised Covid-19 death rate of 2.3–2.6 per 1,000 is four times as high as the world's average (0.6) and would place India at the 13-19th rank among the most affected countries — rather than at the 127th rank according to official estimates.

The Union Health Ministry earlier rejected past findings with similar conclusions, noting that underlying assumptions of such studies were flawed.

"We are used to criticisms of our computations. But a gap existed between the deaths reported by the government and what was reported from the ground. There was indirect evidence of serious underestimate, but it was difficult to estimate," Guilmoto said.

The CSH scientist arrived at his estimate by looking at Covid-19 mortality in four different sets of populations and subsequently adopting a novel triangulation process for national death estimates.

The four data sets that he used for the study are (1) general population from Kerala (26,628 Covid deaths) (2) MLAs and MPs (43 deaths with a death rate of 7.4 per 1,000), (2) railway employees (1,952 deaths with rate of 1.5) and (4) school teachers in Karnataka (268 deaths with a rate of 1.36).

These four data sets were used because of the reliability of death estimation, regional representativeness, and demographic characteristics. "Covid-19 data from most of the states was not up to the mark, apart from Kerala and to some extent Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he said.

In January, Prabhat Jha from the University of Toronto and his coworkers published a study in Science, in which they estimated 3.2 million Covid deaths in India between June 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, the majority of which occurred from April 1 to July 1, 2021. This is six to seven times higher than the official estimate.

India’s reported Covid death totals are widely believed to be under-reported because of factors like incomplete certification and misattribution to chronic diseases. "Our study finds that Indian Covid-19 deaths are substantially greater than estimated from official reports," Jha reported.

Guilmoto’s study has appeared in the journal PLOS One.

