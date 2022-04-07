FIR registered against Eshwarappa for instigating communal violence after Harsha's murder

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places.

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said.