  FIR registered against Eshwarappa for instigating communal violence after Harsha's murder

FIR registered against Eshwarappa for instigating communal violence after Harsha's murder

April 8, 2022
April 8, 2022

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Doddapete police Friday registered a case against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and BJP corporator S N Channabasappa for making provocative statements after the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga on February 20 following the order from a court in Bengaluru.

Police stated that they would not arrest BJP leaders but they have to appear before the court for a hearing.

Peace Organisation Committee Secretary Riyaz Ahmed had filed a case before Special Court in Bengaluru as Shivamogga police reportedly refused to register a case as Eshwarappa's name figured in the complaint. Admitting the case, the court directed the police to register a case against the duo which it did under the IPC sections 153 (A), 295 (A), 504, 505 (2) and 34.

Eshwarappa and Channabasappa had said that Muslim goons were behind the killing of Harsha. This triggered communal tensions in Shivamogga. 

April 5,2022
April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

April 7,2022
April 7,2022

mangoes.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 7: After campaigning against the hijab, and halal and banning Muslim traders in temple fairs, Hindutva communal organisations in Karnataka now are planning a campaign to ban Muslim mango traders and sculptors from making idols.

The organisations have also prepared to challenge the issue of halal certification in the country in court. These organisations are prepared to wage a legal battle questioning the system of halal certification against the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), the governing and monitoring body of food business in India.

Sources said that the list of halal products was being prepared. The halal certification is illegal and the only authority to certify food is FSSI. The matter will be taken to the court about halal certification, sources said.

Though the ruling BJP tried to distance itself from banning mango traders, it is maintaining silence on other issues. Opposition Congress and JD(S) are slamming the ruling BJP for these developments and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has stated that the Karnataka government was enforcing untouchability on Muslims.

Melukote Cheluvanaraya Swamy temple Sthanik Srinivasan on Thursday said that he will take up a campaign across the state to ban Hindu idols from being sculpted by Muslim sculptors. "The idols of Hindu gods sculpted by Muslim artists can't be installed in the Hindu temples, it is against the traditions. I will tour the state and bring awareness in this regard," he had stated.

Sri Ram Sena has also extended the support to ban installing of idols in temples that are sculpted by Muslims and given a call for temple authorities not to get any idols made by Muslim sculptors.

Meanwhile, the campaign to ban Muslim traders from the mango trade has gained momentum in the state. The Hindu activists are running an online campaign to take back the mango wholesale trade dominated by Muslim businessmen. Chandru Moger, Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti coordinator appealed to Hindus to buy fruits from only Hindu vendors and boycott Muslim traders.

March 31,2022
March 31,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not honour the Karnataka high court’s verdict on hijab should be taught a lesson.

The Minister's comment came as a section of Muslims had called for a statewide bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Girls' Pre University College, who wanted Hijab to be allowed along with the school uniform in classrooms.

The girls who petitioned to the High Court had contended that hijab was their essential religious practice and challenged the Government order which banned any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. "Those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them should be taught a lesson. We are telling them sincerely that you should not function this way in this country. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only," he told reporters here.

On the halal row, the minister said the government has a limited role to play on the issue pertaining to the issue, which is left to the wisdom of people.

Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows." He also wondered why the BJP was blamed by some for the campaign, which is related to faith and sentiments and individual choices.

The Minister also blamed intellectuals for lecturing only the Hindus and not the others. He said, "Secularism flows in our blood." 

A day after the Ugadi festival, which will fall on April 1, a section of Hindus who eat non-vegetarian food, organise 'Hosa Tadaku' where they cook meat. The Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and various Hindu outfits have been running a door-to-door campaign asking people not to use halal meat. They have been distributing leaflets as well.

