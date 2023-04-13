  1. Home
  Fire breaks out near helipad after chief minister Bommai's landing in Udupi

Fire breaks out near helipad after chief minister Bommai's landing in Udupi

News Network
April 13, 2023

Udupi, Apr 13: A major accident was averted at a helipad in Udupi district of Karnataka on Thursday where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai arrived enroute to his visit to Kollur Mookambika temple.

A fire broke out near the Areshiroor helipad during the take-off of a helicopter after the chief minister's convoy had left the helipad to the temple.

Sources said the blaze, believed to have originated from the helicopter fan, was extinguished by the fire service personnel before it could cause any major damage. 

The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. Bommai, accompanied by his wife, continued with their trip to the Kollur temple and offered pooja. 

News Network
March 30,2023

flight.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will handle 234 weekly air traffic movements (ATMs) up to May 31, according to its summer (aviation) schedule 2023. In the latter part of the schedule— from June 1 to October 28— the MIA will handle 242 ATMs each week.

The MIA has added Patna as a new sector, while Bengaluru continues to be the most served sector.

A release issued by the airport said that out of the 234 ATMs, 162 will be domestically operated, and the remaining 72 on the international sector. From June 1, domestic ATMs will touch 176 and international ATMs dip marginally to 66. A move by IndiGo to start a daily early morning through flight to Patna via Bengaluru is the highlight of this summer schedule. IndiGo with 148 ATMs will operate a Lion’s share of the 162 domestic movements up to May 31.

This scenario will remain unchanged from June 1 where IndiGo will operate 162 out of 176 domestic movements with Air India making up for the remaining 14 with its daily morning flight to Mumbai. Bengaluru will remain the most connected domestic destination with 28 weekly flights (four flights per day) up to May 31. This number will rise to 35 (five flights per day) from June 1 with the airline restoring its through flight to Kolkata via Bengaluru.

Mumbai (three flights per day), Hyderabad (two flights per day), Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata (via Bengaluru) and Patna (via Bengaluru - one flight per day) and Ranchi via Pune (four flights per week) are the destinations covered domestically. Air India will be operating solely between MIA and Mumbai on the domestic front. IndiGo which at present operates a daily flight to Dubai, will pare it to four flights a week from June 1.

Internationally, Air India Express will cater to bulk of overseas travelers from MIA operating 29 flights in a week up to October 28. These include 14 flights to Dubai (two daily), 4/week to Abu Dhabi, 3/week to Dammam and Muscat, two/week to Doha (direct) and two per week to Bahrain including one via Calicut and the other a direct flight, and one flight to Kuwait, for a total of 72 ATMs per week. International ATMs from June 1 will be 66, the release said.

News Network
April 5,2023

gift.jpg

The police have solved the case of a home theatre music system explosion in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh and arrested former lover of a newly married woman for allegedly planting a bomb in the electronic device with an intention to kill the couple, an official said on Wednesday, April 5.

The woman's husband Hemendra Merawi (30) and his brother Rajkumar (32) were killed following the explosion in the music system, gifted by accused Sarju Markam (33), a married man from Chhapla village in Balaghat district of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Markam was arrested from Balaghat on Tuesday after his involvement in the crime surfaced during the investigation, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said. 

"The accused told the police that he had planted the explosive in the home theatre and gifted it to the newly married couple in a bid to kill them," he said.

Merawi, a resident of Chamari village under Rengakhar police station limits, got married to a 29-year-old woman from nearby Anjana village on March 31 and the wedding reception was held in his house on April 1, he said.

On Monday, when Merawi was trying to switch on the home theatre received as the wedding gift, it exploded. Merawi died on the spot and five others including his elder brother suffered injuries, the official said.

His brother later succumbed during treatment at the district hospital, he added.

The forensic team spotted traces of gunpowder during investigation of the spot following which family members of the bride and groom were questioned, he said.

The questioning and call details revealed that Merawi's wife was in constant touch with Markam. The duo had an affair and Markam was unhappy since the woman stopped talking to him after her marriage got fixed with Merawi, the official said.

Merawi's call details also revealed that he spoke to Markam on March 30, the day when the former's wedding rituals began, he said.

Based on the investigation, police reached a shop in Mandai area of Balaghat from where the music system, which had Sony brand name printed on it, was purchased and questioned the shop owner who confirmed that Markam had bought it, he said.

The police subsequently zeroed-in on Markam, who worked as an auto mechanic in Birsa (Balaghat), and arrested him, the official said.

Markam told the police that he "committed the crime and revealed that he used ammonium nitrate, petrol and gunpowder retrieved from firecrackers, weighing about 2 kg, to make the bomb and fitted it inside the home theatre."

He used the device power supply as a mechanism to trigger the blast, the police official said. Markam came on a motorcycle to Chamari on April 1, the reception day, and placed the wrapped music system along with other gifts and went from there, he said.

Singh said Markam had worked in a stone crusher plant in 2015-16 in Indore and learnt from there how to make bombs using ammonium nitrate.

The accused had collected ammonium nitrate from the same crusher plant and kept it with him, the official said. After the woman refused to break up her marriage and stopped talking to Markam, he hatched a conspiracy to kill the couple, he added.

So far, the role of any other person has not been surfaced in the offence, the SP said, adding that further investigation is underway. The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Explosives Substances Act, he added.

News Network
April 13,2023

Bengaluru: A little over 24 hours after announcing its first list of 189 candidates, BJP on Wednesday released a second list of 23 candidates. It denied tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is in jail on charges of corruption. There are two women in the second list.

The party denied a ticket to MP Kumaraswamy, who was keen on contesting from Mudigere again. However, party workers and people of the constituency were unhappy with the MLA, who shrugged off the attacks by saying he was targeted because he is a Dalit. 

Other sitting MLAs who were denied tickets are: CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi), SA Ravindranath (Davanagere North), Nehru Olekar (Haveri), N Lingana (Mayakonda), and Sukumar Shetty (Byndoor). 

RSS leader Gururaj Shetty Gantihole has been given ticket from Byndoor constituency.

With this, the number of sitting MLAs who have failed to get re-nominated rose to 18.

 The party also poured water on housing minister V Somanna’s wish to field his son Arun from Gubbi in Tumakuru district. But Arun is still in with a chance to land the ticket for Govindaraj Nagar, currently represented by Somanna. G Karunakar Reddy, the elder brother of mining baron Janardhana Reddy, was given the ticket for Harapanahalli seat, which he currently represents.

Hubballi seat

The list made no mention of the candidate for Hubballi seat, from where former CM Jagadish Shettar is hoping to recontest. Shettar has threatened to contest as an independent if he is not given a ticket. He met with party national president JP Nadda in Delhi earlier in the day.

With this list, the party has now announced candidates for 212 of the 224 seats. The final list of 12 can didates is likely to be released on Friday.

