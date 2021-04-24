  1. Home
  2. First day of weekend curfew passes peacefully in Karnataka; top cop thanks people of Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
April 24, 2021

Bengaluru/ Mangaluru, Apr 24: Day one of weekend curfew to curb surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka passed off peacefully with roads warring desert look, buses off the road, Metro off the track and people rarely coming out.

According to reports, Kalburagi, wore a desert look as business establishments downing their shutters.

North Eastern Road Transport Corporation (NERTC) was operating only skeleton service, that too depending on the traveling public demand.

Business establishments remained closed, essential services were asked to shut down after 1000 hrs in the morning and Hotels and Restaurants provided only parcel service while nobody were allowed to sit and eat.

Though the government had announced that essential services will remain open, people were not taking chances as they made their purchases before the police van sounding siren asked for closure. In some cities, even milk booths remained closed.

Though there were very few public transports plying on the road, there were hardly any passengers.

According to Police no untoward incident reported from any part of the State.

Mangaluru 

All main roads in Mangaluru wore a deserted look with the city private buses remaining off the road. A few of the KSRTC buses operated in the city.

Though shops selling vegetables, fruits, fish, groceries remained open till 10 am, only a few customers were seen in the markets and shops. The street vendors selling vegetables outside Central Market were eagerly waiting for the customers to arrive, to sell all the vegetables they had in store.

Even fish markets wore a deserted look with few fisherwomen arriving to sell the fish. A majority of the hotels remained closed, too. The busy Nanthoor, Ambedkar Circle roads too were deserted with only a few vehicles moving around.

All the post offices coming under Mangaluru Postal division were shut, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sriharsha N.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, meanwhile, praised and thanked the people for overwhelmingly cooperating with the administration and staying home. 

News Network
April 21,2021

Mysuru, Apr 21: Karnataka Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekar today visited the Bavali check post on the Karnataka-Kerala border to take stock of the situation and instructed that a negative report be mandatory for entering the State.

Speaking to newsmen at the border on Wednesday, he said with Kerala reporting more covid cases, those nearing Karnataka will have to bring a Covid negative report and it is mandatory, those trying to enter without a report will be sent back. For those coming without a report, there is a testing facility at the border. We are also planning to set up a testing centre on our side.

Stating that the vegetables grown in Karnataka get exported to Kerala more and we want to ensure our farmers don’t have any problems.

He said that to bring Covid second wave under control, strict rules are being enforced. I am happy that Mysureans have been strictly following the rules. We had targeted 8.75 lakh vaccinations and so far we have vaccinated around 5,70 lakh people. There is no shortage of medical oxygen or remedesivir in government hospitals. 

Health Minister Sudhakar will be visiting the city tomorrow and discuss all the problems. Tough rules have been enforced after consultation with all. The district administration will duly implement these suggestions, he added.

News Network
April 23,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 23: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday hit out at those criticising the state government for the poor handling of the Covid-19 situation.

"We are in this situation after giving permission to various economic activities. Is it magic to contain the spurt in cases after letting all the economic activities take place?" Sudhakar told reporters here.

The minister said there was a health emergency in the country, which is not limited to Karnataka alone.

Sudhakar stressed on the fact that the virus which has hit the world was new where there is genome sequencing happening.

"We don't have the (authentic) reports about it (virus). We are taking some steps founded on scientific principles that too on an experimental basis, which we don't know what we are doing is right or wrong," he pointed out.

He also said that there was no point in making personal comments when the issue has thrown a challenge before the medical world.

"There indeed are some shortcomings which I won't deny. When a pandemic hits the society, all arrangements crumble," Sudhakar said.

He said even the United States of America and Europe, which are way ahead in terms of medical science and healthcare, were rattled by the outbreak of pandemic.

The Congress and the JD(S) have been criticising the government for the poor handling of Covid with cases surging in the state.

The state witnessed new 25,795 cases on Thursday and 123 deaths.

There are close to two lakh active cases in the state including 985 in ICUs.

News Network
April 24,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: With Bengaluru recording 1.5 lakh active coronavirus cases, the highest for any city in the country, the Karnataka Task Advisory Committee on Covid- 19 has asked the state government to impose stringent restrictions, including lockdown for 14 days to break the chain.

The members of the panel have also recommended to the government to increase the number of beds to tide over the crisis.

The TAC members also foresee the third wave Covid in October-November and have, accordingly, insisted that the government should complete the vaccination of vulnerable age groups before the next wave hits. Professor and Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Giridhar Babu said:

"I have on record said that there are two main strategies. Firstly, we need to reduce the number of cases and that will happen only by a stringent lockdown for at least 14 days. Secondly, we should expand the bed capacity by taking as much as possible beds from all the private medical colleges, nursing homes and hospitals."

According to him, the 14 days lockdown will reduce the number of infections. The TAC member said the state may witness the peak of the second wave by the May end or the first week of June. Eminent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C N Manjunath said he had in November 2020 predicted the arrival of the second wave of Covid in March or April based on the pattern of spread and resurgence in Europe.

While the Covid cases may come down by May end or the first week of June, people's behaviour for the next six to nine months will hold the key.

"The most important is when the cases come down, guards should not be let down. Facemask wearing and physical distancing should continue while most importantly congregation should be banned," he said. The health experts were of the opinion that the healthcare system is totally suffocated.

"In the first phase, the cases were coming in a staggered manner. So the daily rise in a particular state was 200 to 300 cases. Now it's in thousands," the cardiologist said.

Giridhar Babu too concurred with him. "The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has informed the high court that there are no more ICU beds. So, the court has also said the situation is very scary. That will summarise the current status," Babu explained. Both were unanimous that the vaccination drive should be completed by October before the possible third wave hits the nation.

"Vaccination should go on. By October- November the entire country should be vaccinated. Otherwise, we are in for a rude shock again," Manjunath said. Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the officials at the civic agency's Covid war room are working over time.

On the shortage of oxygen and essential drugs such as Remdesivir, the Chief Commissioner told the news agency that the whole country was grappling with it and the Centre and the state are dealing with it in an effective manner. To a query on the need for more ICU beds, he said already a few have been arranged and more have to be procured very soon. With 26,962 infections on Friday, the state touched the highest single-day spike in Covid cases.

There were 190 deaths too. More alarming was that the active cases in the state crossed two lakh mark of which 1.5 lakh are in Bengaluru alone.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had during a video conference told the PM that the state needs about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh vials of Remdesivir. To contain the alarming rise in Covid cases, the state has imposed night curfew and weekend curfews while ordering closure of many shops and business establishments. 

