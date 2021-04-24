First day of weekend curfew passes peacefully in Karnataka; top cop thanks people of Mangaluru

Bengaluru/ Mangaluru, Apr 24: Day one of weekend curfew to curb surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka passed off peacefully with roads warring desert look, buses off the road, Metro off the track and people rarely coming out.

According to reports, Kalburagi, wore a desert look as business establishments downing their shutters.

North Eastern Road Transport Corporation (NERTC) was operating only skeleton service, that too depending on the traveling public demand.

Business establishments remained closed, essential services were asked to shut down after 1000 hrs in the morning and Hotels and Restaurants provided only parcel service while nobody were allowed to sit and eat.

Though the government had announced that essential services will remain open, people were not taking chances as they made their purchases before the police van sounding siren asked for closure. In some cities, even milk booths remained closed.

Though there were very few public transports plying on the road, there were hardly any passengers.

According to Police no untoward incident reported from any part of the State.

Mangaluru

All main roads in Mangaluru wore a deserted look with the city private buses remaining off the road. A few of the KSRTC buses operated in the city.

Though shops selling vegetables, fruits, fish, groceries remained open till 10 am, only a few customers were seen in the markets and shops. The street vendors selling vegetables outside Central Market were eagerly waiting for the customers to arrive, to sell all the vegetables they had in store.

Even fish markets wore a deserted look with few fisherwomen arriving to sell the fish. A majority of the hotels remained closed, too. The busy Nanthoor, Ambedkar Circle roads too were deserted with only a few vehicles moving around.

All the post offices coming under Mangaluru Postal division were shut, said Senior Superintendent of Posts Sriharsha N.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, meanwhile, praised and thanked the people for overwhelmingly cooperating with the administration and staying home.