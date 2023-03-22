First list of Cong candidates for Karnataka polls ready; to be out in a day or two

  1. Home
News Network
March 22, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 22: The Congress' first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election will be released in a day or two, party state president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said initially the plan was to release the list on Wednesday but it has been pushed back to a later date.

"Today, we had thought of releasing the list of candidates. Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is here and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge has come here for celebrating Ugadi festival. It will be released in a day or two," Shivakumar told reporters here.

According to Congress sources, the first list comprising about 120 candidates may be out on Thursday afternoon.

The sources added that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election. 

News Network
March 20,2023

Belagavi, Mar 20: KPCC president DK Shivakumar said he appealed to Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt to take lead against BJP’s communal agenda of creating disturbance in the society, through imaginary characters Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, claiming that both have killed Tipu Sultan.

He said Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji along with seers from other communities and Kannada organisations in Karnataka should undertake a movement against "acts of tampering" with history and giving a wrong message to the society. 

Shivakumar alleged BJP leaders are trying to hurt sentiments of the people by tampering with the history in a false way and said it is condemnable.

"There was a history and gazetteer about the life and death of Tipu Sultan while BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje were attempting to present wrong imaginative history," he said.

Shivakumar said that Tipu Sultan was killed 200 years ago, but now BJP wants to give a new twist to the history by stating that Urigowda and Nanjegowda killed him. "We too have read the history of Tipu Sultan and no such persons existed. It's the imagination of BJP leaders and now they want to make a film on their story."

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji should oppose such acts and stage a movement against them by taking seers of different communities and Kannada organisations with him.

"The acts of BJP leaders were to tamper with history and anti-Hindu. Wrong history was propagated by BJP's 'WhatsApp university'. The seer should not talk with the producer or director of the film or enter into any compromise. I have held talks with the seer over the phone and have been making an appeal through media,'' he stated.

Shivakumar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai panicked after Congress commenced the announcement of its guarantees to the people if voted to power. 

"Bommai has been announcing schemes now which should have been implemented earlier. Now, elections could be announced anytime and he has been announcing programmes for women and youth after Congress announced them. Instead, they should have been made part of the BJPs election manifesto. BJP has been following the line of thinking of Congress," he said.

"Congress has been fixing the narrative for the Assembly election while the BJP's narrative was corruption. BJP has given the most corrupt government in the country and does not have any concern for youth and women," he added.

"Corruption in employment has led to youth being deprived of opportunities. There was the involvement of a minister and officials in corruption and MLAs acted as a conduit. BJP had been demanding evidence of corruption and Lokyukta has given it," he further said.

News Network
March 20,2023

protest.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 20: Days after former minister and BJP leader K S Eshwarappa’s provocative remarks against Azaan, a man delivered the Azaan in front of the deputy commissioner’s office in Shivamogga, the home district of Eshwarappa. 

A small group of Muslim men holding flags protested against the BJP MLA’s statements. They even tried to barge into the DC’s office.

A video of the protest Azaan went viral on social media.

Shivamogga police booked a case agianst the offender and warned him not to indulge in such activities in the future. However, he was sent home.

Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said, "The person was called and warned not to do it. One preventive case is booked against that person. We are verifying the antecedents of those who participated in the protest: Based on the antecedents appropriate action is being initiated," he added.

Eswarappa had stirred controversy during last week Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Mangaluru. “This (Azaan) will come to an end. Will Allah listen only if the prayers are done through loudspeakers…this makes me question if He is deaf.” 

His statements received backlash from the Muslim community. However, the former minister defended his statements saying India is a Hindu Rashtra.

“In the entire world, India is the only country for Hindus. We are protecting the Hindu dharma. But if they (Muslims) continue this practice (of giving Azaan) through loudspeakers then we have to admit he (Allah) is deaf. So I think this issue should be addressed at the earliest,” he told reporters.

News Network
March 18,2023

Siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the party's first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, which is likely by May, will be announced on March 22, the day of Ugadi festival, which is observed as New Year by Kannadigas.

The former Chief Minister, who took part in the Congress' Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday, said, the meeting also discussed regarding poll strategy and Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. "We were preparing election strategy at the meeting yesterday. Also Rahul Gandhi is coming to Belagavi on March 20 to attend a state-level youth rally, we have discussed its preparations," Siddaramaiah told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about discussions regarding candidates selection, he said, the first list will be released on March 22 morning, on the day of Ugadi festival. The Congress’ Central Election Committee, headed by the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge met on Friday in New Delhi, during which according to reports they have approved the first list of 125 candidates, which include 61 sitting Congress MLAs.

The screening committee of the party had earlier this month reviewed all the applications of the ticket aspirants, and their opinion was sent to the central election committee of the AICC for the final review. Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar after the meeting on Friday night had said that the CEC deliberated on names recommended by the state screening committee, and it has approved most names, and AICC will announce it.

He also indicated that most of the sitting MLAs may get the ticket, stating that "all of them have done a good job." Responding to a question on the possibility of any alliance, the KPCC chief said, "there is no alliance with any one, for one seat there is a proposal request, we will discuss and decide on it" The Congress has set a target of winning at least 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly, to come to power in Karnataka, with a clear majority. While JD(S) has already announced the first list of 93 candidates for Assembly polls, BJP and Congress are yet to announce their list.

Asked about the constituency he will be contesting from, Siddaramaiah today said, he will abide by the high command's decision. To a question on reports about Rahul Gandhi advising him not to contest from Kolar, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly said, "Who said? Either Siddaramaiah or I will have to confirm this....I have left it to the high command. Whatever the high command decides, I will go by that."

Stating that his name has not been cleared yet by the party, he said, "I had said in Kolar that I will go by the high command's decision." Siddaramaiah, who is currently MLA from Badami, had earlier said that he has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Kolar, subject to approval from the party high command. 

