  1. Home
  2. Flying squad visits mosques after SDPI files complaint against Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

Flying squad visits mosques after SDPI files complaint against Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

News Network
April 15, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The Social Democratic Party of India has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Mangaluru MLA UT Khader of carrying out a campaign in places of worship.

In a complaint, the SDPI stated that the photos of Khader speaking in a mosque and madrassa at Madani Nagara at Ullal Kodi Thota is being shared on social media. 

“It is clear violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, the Election Commission should take action against the leader,” stated the complaint.

Following the complaint made by the SDPI, officials from the flying squad and model code of conduct nodal officer visited the mosques and madrasas. 

Instructions were given to the managements, not to allow any political campaigns in places of worship. The complainant had submitted only photographs, officials said, adding that a case can be registered if the complainants submit a video or audio of Khader campaigning in religious places.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: A man was arrested in Mangaluru for allegedly keeping a pistol without authorisation at his rented accommodation, police said on Tuesday.

The pistol seized from the man identified as Shishir also had a bullet inside it, police added.

Shishir was living in a rented house in Kadri police station limits and the arrest was made after the house owner complained to the police about the pistol being held by Shishir. The man has been staying in the house for the last five months, they further said.

During questioning, the man told the police that the pistol was given to him by a friend named Andrew Rodrigues. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Rodrigues was an accused in a murder case in the city in 2014 and was absconding after securing bail.

Further investigation is in progress. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 11,2023

urine.jpg

Bareilly (UP), Apr 11: Cow urine, which has been touted as a miracle medicine for decades by a section of Hindus, has now found to be unsuitable for direct human consumption as it contains potentially harmful bacteria.

Research carried out by Bareilly-based ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), the country's premier animal research body, has found that the urine of buffalo was more effective on certain bacteria.

The study led by Bhoj Raj Singh of the institute along with three PhD students, found that urine samples from healthy cows and bulls contained at least 14 types of harmful bacteria with the presence of Escherichia coli, which can cause stomach infections, most commonly detected.

The findings of the peer-reviewed research have been published in online research website, Researchgate.

Singh, who heads the department of epidemiology at the institute, said, "Statistical analysis of 73 urine samples of cow, buffaloes and humans suggest that antibacterial activity in buffalo urine was far more superior than cows. Urine of buffalo was significantly more effective on bacteria like S Epidermidis and E Rhapontici."

He explained, "We collected urine samples of three types of cows -- Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Vindavani (cross breed) from local dairy farms -- along with samples of buffaloes and humans. Our study, carried out between June and November 2022, concluded that a sizeable proportion of urine samples from apparently healthy individuals carry potentially pathogenic bacteria."

The urine of some individuals, irrespective of sex and breeder species, might be inhibitory to a select group of bacteria but the common belief, that cow urine is antibacterial, cannot be generalised.

He further said, "In no case can urine be recommended for human consumption. Some people put forth the contention that distilled urine does not have infectious bacteria. We are carrying out further research on it."

Notably, cow urine is widely sold in the Indian market without the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) trademark by many suppliers. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 9,2023

chandrappa.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 9: Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.