Flying squad visits mosques after SDPI files complaint against Mangaluru MLA UT Khader

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The Social Democratic Party of India has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Mangaluru MLA UT Khader of carrying out a campaign in places of worship.

In a complaint, the SDPI stated that the photos of Khader speaking in a mosque and madrassa at Madani Nagara at Ullal Kodi Thota is being shared on social media.

“It is clear violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, the Election Commission should take action against the leader,” stated the complaint.

Following the complaint made by the SDPI, officials from the flying squad and model code of conduct nodal officer visited the mosques and madrasas.

Instructions were given to the managements, not to allow any political campaigns in places of worship. The complainant had submitted only photographs, officials said, adding that a case can be registered if the complainants submit a video or audio of Khader campaigning in religious places.