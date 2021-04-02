  1. Home
  Forest fire breaks out on Bangalore University campus

News Network
April 2, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 2: A massive forest fire has broken out on the campus of Bangalore University located on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. 

The fire broke out on Friday morning in the shrubbery located near Pariksha Bhavan on the campus, which is 100 metres away from the administrative block. 

Two engines have been sent to the spot to help douse the blaze. An official from the Bengaluru fire department said at 1 pm that fire fighting operations have been going on for two hours. No injuries have been reported so far. Visuals from the spot showed a large patch of dry grass on fire, with officials trying to douse it.

Grass fire and the dry weather and higher temperatures in Bengaluru may have accelerated the fire. Such fires are common in Bengaluru and officials say the fire may have been sparked by a cigarette butt that may have been disposed of at the spot. 

An employee working at the University said that the campus has many eucalyptus trees, which create a lot of dry leaves in the summer, which are susceptible to catching fire. 

The lack of shade also adds to the factors that help the fire spread, the University said, adding that if such incidents need to be stopped, the eucalyptus trees need to be replaced and other trees need to be planted in their place. 

Last year too, a forest fire had broken out at the University's Jnanabharati campus in March 2020, and at that time too, some dried eucalyptus leaves that had piled up at the spot had caught fire.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Belagavi, Mar 26: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Satish Jarkiholi as party candidate to contest the ensuing bye-election to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka’s Belagavi parliamentary constituency, where BJP has registered four consecutive victories.

KPCC working president, 59-year-old Jarkiholi is sitting MLA from Yamakanmardi in Belagavi district. 

He has won two elections to the state Council and three to the Assembly so far, besides having rich experience in handling important portfolios in various state cabinets. 

Powered by his leadership capabilities, the Congress could win elections to several assembly seats in North Karnataka in the past two decades. Many believe he played an instrumental role in the victory of former CM Siddaramaiah in Badami in the last assembly election.

The Jarkiholi family, with three sitting MLAs, has considerable influence on voters in the region, where he is seen as a future chief minister of Karnataka. Jarkiholi started his political career in 1992 by winning as director of Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank. He won as MLC from the local bodies constituency in 1997 as a Janata Dal candidate from Belagavi, and retained the seat in the 2004-05 MLC election when he contested on a JDS ticket. He served as Textile Minister in the Congress-JDS cabinet.

After Yamakanmardi assembly segment in Chikkodi LS seat was marked as “reserved for SCs’’, following delimitation in 2008, Jarkiholi won all three assembly elections from this constituency (in 2008, 2013, 2018) on Congress ticket.He was Excise minister in 2013, and Minor Irrigation minister in 2014. He was Forests minister in the Congress-JDS government in 2018.  

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Chikkamagaluru, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle on the road. The incident occurred yesterday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Ram, son of Prasanna and Roopa couple. Both of his parents work in education field. Roopa is a lecturer. Sohan Ram was a Class 7 student of DCMC School, N R Pura. 

The tragedy occurred around 8 a.m. when they boy was riding his bicycle. According to sources, he collapsed suddenly near the Mescom office. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 27,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 27: Accused of sexually exploiting a job aspirant woman, BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi today exploded against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar calling him the worst politician. 

“Everybody now knows who the Mahan Nayaka (great leader) is and what he’s done,” Ramesh told reporters. The statement comes after the father and brother of the woman in the Jarkiholi sex clip blamed D K Shivakumar for the entire scam. 

“There isn't any politician who is worse than DK Shivakumar. He’s criminal-minded,” Ramesh said. “I have 11 pieces of evidence that I will hand over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT),” he said, adding that he would file a formal complaint against Shivakumar.

Ramesh used a Kannada expletive against Shivakumar multiple times, referring to him in the singular. “(Shivakumar) is unfit for politics. No one should indulge in such conspiracy politics. There’s no forgiving him for this. It’s best if (Shivakumar) retires,” he said.

The BJP leader pointed out that Shivakumar had already admitted his links with Naresh Gowda, who is reportedly one of the accused in the scandal. “He has also admitted that the woman tried to meet him,” he said. 

The sex scandal, which cost Ramesh his ministerial position, has taken the rivalry to another level. 

“I will fight him next in Kanakapura,” Ramesh said, vowing to defeat Shivakumar in his turf. “I don’t fear him. I’m ready to join hands with anyone to defeat him in Kanakapura.” 

Ramesh again asserted that he had not cheated the woman. “My family has never cheated any woman. We’d rather hang ourselves,” he said. 

In all this, Ramesh pointed out that the woman belonged to an ST caste. Ramesh, too, belongs to the Valmiki ST community. “I thank the parents. If I’m wrong, let (police) kick me into jail, or the woman, or that Mahan Nayaka. It’s up to the authorities now,” Ramesh said. 

