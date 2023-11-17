  1. Home
Former CM HDK pays Rs 68,526 fine for 'stealing power' during Diwali, then says it’s too much

November 17, 2023

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he has paid a fine of Rs 68,526 for drawing electricity from an illegal connection to illuminate his JP Nagar residence here during Deepavali, but termed it as "unjust and excessive".

However, the JD(S) state unit president protested the way the fine amount had been calculated and found flaws in the FIR registered against him.

Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, alleged a political witch-hunt against him for being vocal against the ruling Congress government.

In a letter to the assistant executive engineer of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) vigilance police station, Kumaraswamy blamed the electricity contractor hired by his staff who had for testing purposes drawn a wire and connected it directly to the electric pole opposite his house.

"Immediately after coming to know the same, I informed my staff to disconnect the wire from the electric pole. I was not at home when this illumination work was being carried out or was being tested and I was in my house at Bidadi, Ramanagara District. The electrician worked on his own independently, without my knowledge," he explained.

The FIR registered against him is flawed with defects, as the complainant, being BESCOM assistant executive engineer, has stated that he had personally seen the theft taking place but the facts were contrary to the claim, Kumaraswamy said.

According to him, the BESCOM engineer who registered a case against him made it clear to him that he came to inspect the residential building after seeing the video on electronic and social media.

"In the face of an unjust and excessive demand for payment to be made, it is my right as a consumer to voice my concern and protest against such practices," Kumaraswamy said.

Blaming the ruling party for registering a case against him, he said, "I am of the opinion that this is a political witch-hunt against me for the series of tweets and press meets conducted by me in connection to mismanagement of power sources against the present government which is run by a rival party headed by my arch rivals and also the head of the states ---CM/DCM, who have given statements to the electronic media that I have committed a theft of electricity."

In continuation to their statements in the media, one of the officers had broken the official rules and given a press statement without the permission of the (Electricity) Board, Kumaraswamy alleged. This displays that officers were influenced to act as per instructions of their political heads to tarnish his name for an act committed by the electrical contractor.

Kumaraswamy found himself at the receiving end on November 14 when the Congress alleged that he had stolen electricity to illuminate his house during Deepavali.

The ruling party also posted a video showing a power connection being drawn from the electric pole to Kumaraswamy's house.

"The lone honest person in the world H D Kumaraswamy's J P Nagar residence was illuminated with decorative lights with illegal power connection directly from the electric pole. It is a tragedy that such poverty has struck a former CM to steal electricity!" the Congress wrote on the micro-blogging site 'X' at the time. 

November 5,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A senior geologist with the Department of Mines and Geology was found dead with her throat slit at her home in southern Bengaluru, police officers said on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased Prathima K S, 45, stayed alone in a two-storied rented house near the Gokulam Apartment Complex in Doddakallasandra under the Subramanyapura police station limits. Her office was located on the 13th floor of the VV Towers near Vidhana Soudha.

A police officer close to the investigation said that they received information about the alleged murder around 8:30 am.

“She was in the office till 6:30 pm on Saturday. The crime must’ve happened after she had come home. It is also being checked who she spoke with last,” the officer said.

A senior officer overseeing the probe said that Prathima’s body was found inside the house with her throat slit.

“Prima facie it was found that no valuables were stolen or are missing from the house,” the officer said, adding that a motive was yet to be established.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) arrived at the spot and collected samples and other details.

A well-placed source said that the senior geologist had been living at her house for the last few years while her husband resided in Shivamogga’s Thirthahalli.

November 7,2023

Thrissur, Nov 7: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who underwent a dental surgery at a private hospital in Kerala died tragically on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at the Malankara Medical Mission Hospital near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. 

The deceased Aron is the son of Kevin and Felja from Paramel House in Thrissur's Mundur around 12 km away from the hospital. He was admitted to the facility on Monday evening for undergoing pulpectomy, a dental procedure similar to root canal in which all the pulp in the pulp chamber and root canal of a tooth is removed.

The child was taken for the surgery by 6.15 on Tuesday morning. The surgery was over by 8.15 am and he was shifted to the post-operative observation room. However by 11.15 am, the child became unconscious as the cardiac activities became negative. Though the child was rushed to the ICU, his life could not be saved. His death was declared by 12.20 pm.

The relatives of the child alleged that the hospital authorities informed them of the boy's death all of a sudden, but failed to intimate them about the complications which developed post-surgery. They also demanded an arrest of the doctors who treated Aron.

While the relatives of the boy alleged that there was grievous medical negligence from the part of the hospital authorities, the administrative officer and PRO of the hospital Dixon CS claimed that the child died due to cardiac arrest. 

“The surgery went really well and the child was responding very positively to the post-operative recovery. However, his cardiac activities became negative after nearly three hours. The body has been taken to the Thrissur medical college hospital for postmortem,” said Dixon.

Following the incident, the Youth Congress workers led by its block level leaders have started protesting in the hospital premises.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives. Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

November 15,2023

The general director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip says Israeli troops have fired at people inside the al-Shifa hospital during their raid on the largest medical complex in the besieged enclave.

Munir al-Bursh said that those targeted were trying to leave the hospital corridor, which was earlier declared as safe to exit.

“Not a single bullet was fired from inside the hospital during the occupation forces’ storming of the complex,” he told the Al Jazeera TV network on Wednesday,

Bursh also said that Israeli soldiers entered the surgical and emergency buildings located within the al-Shifa hospital complex and searched its basement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli military announced that it was “carrying out a precise and targeted operation” inside the al-Shifa hospital.

Reports said the occupation soldiers, tanks and bulldozers entered the facility, where around 7,000 people are sheltering, along with 1,500 patients and medical staff.

The Palestinian Hamas movement issued a statement in response to the occupation’s crimes in al-Shifa Hospital, saying, “We hold the occupying regime and its neo-Nazi leaders and US President Joe Biden fully responsible for the consequences of the attack on the al-Shifa medical complex.”

The Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad said, in a statement, that “the United States is complicit in the occupation’s crime in al-Shifa hospital. The occupying regime, which had no military achievements in Gaza, wants to take revenge on civilians and patients.”

Over the past few days, the Israeli military has launched airstrikes on the hospital and encircled it in defiance of calls to respect the sanctity of medical centers.

The hospital ran out of fuel at the weekend to power generators, resulting in the death of dozens of patients, including premature babies.

Wednesday’s raid came just hours after White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters – without providing evidence – that Washington has “information” that Hamas is using Gaza hospitals, including al-Shifa.

Hamas said the US had given Israel “a green light … to commit more massacres against civilians” by supporting Israel’s “false narrative” that the resistance group was using the al-Shifa hospital as a command and control base.

It further said both Israel and the United States are to blame for the raid that amounted to a “barbaric crime against a medical facility protected by the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

“The silence of the United Nations and the betrayal of many countries and regimes will not deter our Palestinian people from clinging to their land and their legitimate national rights,” Hamas emphasized.

Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity.

Since the start of the war, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 29,000 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

Hospital raid ‘crime against humanity’

The Palestinian Authority’s Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said that Israel was committing a “new crime against humanity, medical staff and patients” by carrying out a military operation inside the hospital.

“We hold the occupation forces fully responsible for the lives of the medical staff, patients and displaced people in al-Shifa,” she said in a statement published by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The raid, Kaila noted, could have “catastrophic consequences” for patients and medical staff.

Israel alleges that Hamas has built its headquarters in bunkers and tunnels under the al-Shifa hospital, a claim strongly rejected by the Palestinian resistance movement and hospital staff.

“We don’t know what they will do to us. We don’t know whether they will kill people or terrorize them. We know all the propaganda is lies, and they know as well as we do that there is nothing at al-Shifa Medical Centre,” said Ahmed El Mokhallalati, a surgeon inside the al-Shifa hospital.

