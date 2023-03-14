Former Congress MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi joins JDS in presence of Deve Gowda

Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Obaidullah Khan Azmi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru.
Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1990-2008.
JDS state president CM Ibrahim was present during the occasion.
“Obaidullah Khan Azmi has joined JDS in the presence of HD Deve Gowda. Azmi has huge popularity and has gained a unique reputation in the Muslim community. He has worked with leaders like VP Singh, and Jayaprakash Narayan among others. He has appreciated the promises made by HD Kumaraswamy and has decided to work for the party by staying in Bengaluru till the elections are over. He has also assured to build JDS at the national level,” Ibrahim said.
Speaking at the event, 74-year-old Azmi said that when the Janata Dal government was there, it worked for the development of all religions.
“During the Janata Dal government, its character was to serve the poor and all sections of society. Later Janata Dal was divided. But, JDS is the only one which is not corrupt. Ibrahim was in touch with me for a few months. It was Deve Gowda who gave reservations for Muslims. Even today, if there is any hope for Muslims it is in Janata Dal,” Azmi said.
Meanwhile, Deve Gowda welcomed Azmi to the party and said that both have worked together in the past and thanked him for being part of the party during such ‘tough times.’
Since Ibrahim joined JDS last year, he has been making efforts to consolidate minority votes across the state.
JDS is preparing to release the second list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The party in December had released a list of 93 candidates.
