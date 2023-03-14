  1. Home
  2. Former Congress MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi joins JDS in presence of Deve Gowda

Former Congress MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi joins JDS in presence of Deve Gowda

News Network
March 14, 2023

obaidullah.jpg

Former Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Obaidullah Khan Azmi joined Janata Dal (Secular) at former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s residence in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru.

Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had served as a Rajya Sabha member from 1990-2008.

JDS state president CM Ibrahim was present during the occasion.

“Obaidullah Khan Azmi has joined JDS in the presence of HD Deve Gowda. Azmi has huge popularity and has gained a unique reputation in the Muslim community. He has worked with leaders like VP Singh, and Jayaprakash Narayan among others. He has appreciated the promises made by HD Kumaraswamy and has decided to work for the party by staying in Bengaluru till the elections are over. He has also assured to build JDS at the national level,” Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the event, 74-year-old Azmi said that when the Janata Dal government was there, it worked for the development of all religions.

“During the Janata Dal government, its character was to serve the poor and all sections of society. Later Janata Dal was divided. But, JDS is the only one which is not corrupt. Ibrahim was in touch with me for a few months. It was Deve Gowda who gave reservations for Muslims. Even today, if there is any hope for Muslims it is in Janata Dal,” Azmi said.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda welcomed Azmi to the party and said that both have worked together in the past and thanked him for being part of the party during such ‘tough times.’

Since Ibrahim joined JDS last year, he has been making efforts to consolidate minority votes across the state.

JDS is preparing to release the second list of candidates for the upcoming elections. The party in December had released a list of 93 candidates.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 5,2023

covidd.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 5: The Karnataka government is on alert and has called a high-level meeting of experts against the backdrop of a persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months.

The Karnataka government on Sunday said a meeting has been called with the health department officials and experts on March 6, to deliberate on the preventive measures to be taken regarding the spread of Influenza A subtype 'H3N2'. Health Minister K Sudhakar said the Centre's guidelines in this regard will be adhered to. "On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry has communicated to us (state) to pay attention to it (H3N2). Our Health Commissioner and Principal Secretary have held discussions regarding this. A meeting has been called tomorrow regarding the precautionary measures to be taken," Sudhakar said.

He told reporters as of now there are no such cases reported in Karnataka, but according to initial reports, one of the symptoms is a persistent cough. What measures to be taken when such cases come in, and treatment methods to be adopted will be discussed in tomorrow's meeting along with experts, and the Centre's guidelines will be followed."

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have said. The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don’ts for people to follow and protect themselves from contracting the virus. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country. Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it noted. The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA’s Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Sudhakar also noted "Since last one week the cases of corona infections are on the rise," adding "The meeting will discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the Covid virus from spreading." 

Karnataka has reported 95 fresh Covid cases and 79 new cases were detected in Bengaluru city in the last 24 hours. The trend of rise in the corona cases has been found after 100 days in the state and in Bengaluru.

The state has a total of 391 active Covid cases and the positivity rate has gone up to 2.44 per cent, according to the statistics released by the Department of Health in the state. The doctors have suggested that people keep away from those with symptoms of cough, cold and fever. It has also been advised people wear masks in public places.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 6,2023

Mangaluru: With the arrest of Thufail MH, a leader of now banned Popular Front of India, the number of arrests in the murder case of Dakshina Kannada BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru has mounted to 15. 

The National Investigation Agency nabbed Thufail MH, former secretary of PFI's Kodagu district unit,  on Saturday night from Dasarahalli, near Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, was killed by PFI workers in July 2022 at Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to NIA, Thufail had allegedly played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He allegedly provided shelter and safe harbour at Koppa village in Mysuru district to three of Nettaru's assailants. He is the 15th accused to be arrested in the case.

Thufail has a history of cases against him. He was an accused in the murder of Prashanth Poojari reported in Kushalnagar in 2016 and an attempt to murder VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri in 2012.

In a press note, NIA said after pursuing and developing leads, one of its teams caught Thufail from his hideout in Amaruthahalli and overpowered him. NIA sleuths arrested him late Saturday night.

NIA filed a chargesheet in the case against 20 accused with a NIA special court, Bengaluru, including six absconding accused, in January third week. Thufail is named as one of the absconding accused in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the NIA has intensified manhunt to arrest five more suspects who are at large: Mustafa Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, and Ummar Farook MR.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 12,2023

modihamku.jpg

Maddur, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of being busy digging his grave, while he was striving for the development of the country and the welfare of the poor, as he also declared that blessings of the people is his biggest protection shield. On his sixth visit this year to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May, he also asserted that the "double engine" government is a necessity for the fast-paced development of the state.

"Amid the efforts of the double engine government for the development of the country and the progress of its people, what is Congress and its associates doing? ...Congress is dreaming about digging the kabr (grave) of Modi," said the PM, who inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here in Mandya district, Addressing a public gathering here, he said, "Congress is busy digging the grave of Modi, while Modi is busy building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Congress is busy digging Modi's grave, while Modi is busy in improving the lives of poor."

"Congress people who are dreaming about digging the grave of Modi, don't know that the blessings of crores of mothers, sisters, daughters, and people is the biggest protection shield for Modi," he added. The Expressway will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials. Prior to 2014, Modi said, "it was a coalition government (at the Centre) running with the support of various types of people."

"It did not leave any stone unturned to destroy poor men and poor families. The money that was there for the development of the poor, thousands of crores of rupees of it was looted by the Congress government," he claimed.

Congress never bothered about pains and sufferings of the poor, he alleged, adding that "In 2014 when you (people) gave me the opportunity to serve you, it paved the way for the formation of a government for the poor in the country, the government which understood the pain and suffering of the poor." The BJP government has made all efforts to serve the poor and to alleviate their sufferings, the Prime Minister said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, actor-turned-politician and Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recently announced support to BJP, among others were present in the event.

Earlier in the day, Modi threw flower petals back at the cheering crowd at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya. He enthusiastically waved at the big crowd, who had lined up on both sides of the route, as the ruling BJP appeared focused on winning a good number of seats in the Old Mysuru region. The Prime Minister picked up the shower petals which got piled up on the bonnet of his car and was seen hurling them back at the crowd. He also got down from his car and greeted folk artistes who staged a performance to welcome him.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.