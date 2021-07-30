Former JDS leader Madhu Bangarappa formally joins Congress

  1. Home
July 30, 2021

Hubballi, July 30: Former MLA and JD(S) leader Madhu Bangarappa joined the Congress in a grand ceremony in Hubballi today.

"A New Beginning, A New Start…. Yet the same old legacy continues… Our tall leader, Late Sh. S. Bangarappa……TO Our young & dynamic, Madhu Bangarappa [email protected] is proud to have you! Welcome to the Family!!," Randeep Surjewala tweeted. 

Madhu is the son of former chief minister the late S Bangarappa and he was elected as legislator from Sorab once. He worked for the development of Sorab during his tenure as MLA. His presence in Congress will prove beneficial for the party.

Madhu and his brother Kumar have changed parties over the years. Madhu started off with the BJP while Kumar was with the Congress. Madhu then went to the Samajwadi Party and then JD(S) whereas Kumar shifted to the BJP.

Madhu defeated his brother Kumar in the 2013 assembly election in the Soraba constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Madhu was the Congress-JD(S) candidate from Shimoga and lost to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra. After this defeat, Madhu was made the JD(S) working president. He also served as the JD(S) youth wing president. 

July 19,2021

Mangaluru, July 19: The two-day Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 exams began across the state on Monday, amid Covid-19 concerns. As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the examination.

This is for the second consecutive year that the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting the SSLC examinations amid the pandemic.

Due to Covid-19 situation, for the first time, the examinations have been reduced from six days to two days, with students writing one paper for three subjects per day.

On Monday, students are writing the exam for core subjects mathematics, science and social science, while on July 22 there will be exams for languages such as Kannada, English, Hindi, Sanskrit.

The department this year has increased the number of examination centres and teachers on duty, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board officials have said, adding that as many as 1.19 lakh staff have been deployed for 73,064 exam halls in 4,885 centres across the state.

Special arrangements have been made for 23 students who have tested positive for Covid-19, to write the exams at the Covid Care Centres in their respective districts.

All the necessary arrangements have been made at the exam centres keeping the pandemic situation in mind, wherein only 12 students, one per bench, will be seated in a classroom and those with symptoms will be allowed to take the exam in a separate room, officials said.

All the staff involved in examination duty have received at least one dose of vaccination, the official added.

The exam will be in the form of multiple-choice questions and the students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them.

Wishing all the students appearing for SSLC exams good luck, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said, "I urge my young friends to relax and focus on exams. I assure parents that our government has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely."

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar too in a tweet assured parents that the exam centres are safe for students and the government has taken all necessary measures to conduct the exams in a safe environment.

Dakshina Kannada

In Dakshina Kannada, the SSLC exams are being held in 179 examination centre this time. 

As many as 32,636 students have registered for the exam in the district. Of which, 441 students are from neighbouring Kasargod district, studying in various schools in Dakshina Kannada. The district administration had made arrangements to ferry students from the border areas. Nine Covid-19 positive students who had registered for the exam have been arranged to write exams in Covid Care Centres in the taluk headquarters.

As the students entered the school premises, the body temperature was checked and their hands were sanitised.

madhubangarappa.jpg

July 26,2021

New Delhi, July 26: India recorded 39,361 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 416 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. 

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 35,968 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,05,79,106. The recovery rate fell to 97.36 per cent.

The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,11,189, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,20,967.

A total of 43,51,96,001 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Meanwhile, for the first time, five cases of `Kappa' variant of coronavirus have been detected in Gujarat, the state health department said on Saturday. Three cases were found in Jamnagar, two in Godhra in Pahchmahal district and one in Mehsana, it said in a release.

In May, the World Health Organization had named the new variant, a `double mutant', as "Kappa", after a letter of the Greek alphabet.

Genome sequencing of samples of these patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19 between March and June this year, revealed that they were infected by the new variant, the department said.

Kappa is a "variant of interest" but not a "variant of concern" as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the release said.

The department also traced those who came in contact with these patients.

"So far, none of their contacts have been found to have COVID-19 symptoms. The health department has also undertaken intense surveillance in the areas from where the cases emerged," it said.

