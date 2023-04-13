  1. Home
  2. Former Karnataka DyCM Laxman Savadi joins Congress after BJP denies ticket

Former Karnataka DyCM Laxman Savadi joins Congress after BJP denies ticket

News Network
April 14, 2023

laxman.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday decided to join the Congress.

His decision came after a meeting with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala "He has agreed to become a member of our (Congress) family on his own volition," Shivakumar, who was flanked by Savadi and Siddaramaiah, told reporters.

Shivakumar said Savadi, a BJP MLC, would meet the Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti (to tender his resignation from the Upper House) this afternoon, after which he would formally join the Congress. Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week given the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2023

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 5: In a gruesome crime, a youth was allegedly beaten to death by his father after fight over chicken curry last night in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram (32), a resident of Mogra Yerannagude, Guthigar village in Sullia. He is survived by his wife and two children.  

It is said that Shivaram had fetched home chicken and gone out on some work. When he returned home the entire chicken curry was consumed by other family members.

This reportedly led to a fight between Shivaram and his father Sheena and in a fit of rage the father attacked his son on his head with a wooden log. Shivaram collapsed on the spot and died.

Jurisdictional Subramanya police visited the spot and arrested the accused. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2023

temple.jpg

Indore, Apr 3: Days after a tragic accident that killed 36 people here, more than five bulldozers rolled into the Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today to demolish illegal construction. A large contingent of municipal and police officials reached the temple on Monday morning to ensure the action was carried out without any disturbance.

Personnel from four police stations have been deployed to prevent any possible resistance. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner, District Magistrate, and other officials are also present at the spot.

The tragedy, in which some families lost more than one member, could have been averted had the Indore Municipal Corporation acted on complaints filed by residents, an NDTV investigation showed. The temple area that collapsed was an illegal structure and the Indore Municipal Corporation had marked the cover of the stepwell for demolition last year, but they backed down after the temple trust warned them religious sentiments would be hurt.

The stepwell roof broke due to the weight of the crowds on Ram Navami. A havan was being performed when the incident happened.

Managed by a private trust, the temple is located at Sneh Nagar, one of the oldest residential colonies in Indore.

The 200-year-old stepwell was covered with four iron girders, a thin layer of concrete and tiles incapable of holding the weight of the crowd that gathered to offer puja on Ram Navami.

The walls had come up around the floor. A tin shed was set up as the roof of the temple. People gathered at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple for a havan (ritual) did not know that the ground beneath their feet hid a deep well amid rusty iron grills.

On Sunday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed District Collectors virtually from his residence office and instructed them to identify traditional ancient wells and stepwells and prepare a list. He told them to stay particularly alert about wells and stepwells which have been covered without filling. If there is such a place, arrangements should be made by opening them so that there is no possibility of an accident. If necessary, boundary walls, fencing, or railing should be made around such places.

Information about wells and stepwells should also be obtained from the local elders. It should be ensured that an incident like Indore does not recur anywhere in the state. He also told them to be careful about open boreholes. Such boreholes located on government and private land should be identified. Action should be taken against the concerned officer-employee in case of an open borehole on government land, and on the concerned landowner if the borehole is found open on private land.

After his order, the Indore district administration also issued an order under section 144 of CrPC to identify and free all stepwells from encroachment. The order, released by collector Ilayaraja T, says that a survey of all stepwells and wells will be carried out across the district and those that have dilapidated covers will be marked dangerous.

IMC officials will also survey 629 water bodies in Indore The name of the place and owner of the stepwell will be recorded, along with the land survey number and photograph.

A police case has been filed against two officials of the temple trust. Two municipal officials have been suspended for not removing illegal construction. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ₹ 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 to those injured in the freak accident and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the accident victims.

A tweet on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office read; "An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000 (each): PM."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Congress on Tuesday announced the second list of 42 candidates for the state's Assembly election set to take place on May 10. 

The party had announced candidates on 124 seats earlier. 

In the first list, Congress announced that state party president DK Shivakumar will be contesting from the Kanakapura constituency. Priyank Kharge will be contesting from Chitapur (SC) constituency. 

Amid expectations that former chief minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah will contest from Varuna, the leader was allotted the same constituency by the Congress's high command.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats. The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

The counting of votes will be done on May 13, the CEC said in a press conference here.

The BJP government, being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also putting in efforts to return to power and stressing on the Kannadigas issue, reservation to the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities by scrapping a religion-based reservation for the Muslim community, a decision which the state government took recently.

CongList.jpg

CongList2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.