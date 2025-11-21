  1. Home
  Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava's WhatsApp hijacked: Hackers demand money in sophisticated scam

November 18, 2025
November 18, 2025

Mangaluru. Former Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s WhatsApp account was reportedly hacked on the afternoon of November 17, with fraudsters exploiting his profile to urgently demand large sums of money—running into lakhs—from multiple contacts.

The sophisticated scam targeted several people known to Bava, including journalists, police officers, and other prominent figures. Sources confirm that recipients received alarming messages from the former MLA's number.

The initial message, often reading, “I need your help,” was designed to trigger an immediate, concerned response from Bava’s acquaintances. When some replied, asking, “What happened, Bava?” the hackers would then send elaborate, fabricated stories, often in English, detailing a supposed financial emergency.

Crucially, the fraudsters would then request the recipient to urgently transfer money to a different UPI ID, instructing them to send a screenshot immediately after the payment was made.

Several contacts, growing suspicious of the unusual request and the change in communication style, wisely chose to call the former MLA directly to verify the plea. Mr. Bava, taken aback by the situation, confirmed that his WhatsApp account had been compromised, alerting his contacts to the ongoing fraud.

November 12,2025
November 12,2025

Mangaluru: A 43-year-old city resident has lost more than ₹2 crore in a long-running online investment racket, after falling prey to conmen who promised to double his money through a “safe” trading platform.

According to the complaint filed at the City Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station, the victim’s ordeal began on May 1, 2022, when he received a WhatsApp message from a man named Ankit, posing as an employee of a reputed investment firm.

Ankit lured the victim with claims of guaranteed double returns and later introduced three alleged associates — Sumit Jaiswal, Kushagar Jain, and Akhil — who, he said, handled overseas investments for higher profits.

To win the victim’s trust, the scammers first asked him to invest ₹3,500 and quickly returned ₹1,000 as “profit.” Tempted by the apparent success, the complainant went on to invest increasingly larger sums over several months — transferring funds from his own accounts as well as those of his wife, uncle, and niece.

Between May 2022 and August 2025, he allegedly transferred over ₹2 crore through UPI and IMPS transactions to multiple accounts linked to the accused.

The scam unravelled when all communication from the group abruptly stopped. When the victim finally reached Ankit, he was told that the other three had “cheated” him and vanished. Later, the trio reportedly contacted the complainant, issuing death threats and warning him not to approach the police.

Alarmed, he shared the ordeal with his family and lodged a complaint with the CEN police, who are investigating the matter.

November 14,2025
November 14,2025

salumaradathimmakka.jpg

Mysuru/Bengaluru: Legendary environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka, lovingly hailed as Vruksha Mata (Mother of Trees), passed away on Friday morning at the age of 114. She breathed her last at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, where she had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments and persistent breathing difficulties.

Thimmakka, who had become a global symbol of grassroots environmental activism, was living with her adopted son Umesh in Balluru, Belur taluk. She had been admitted to the hospital a week ago after her health deteriorated.

Earlier this year, despite her age, she was able to have Hasanamba darshana during the annual jatra mahotsava—a visit her followers fondly remembered.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district, Thimmakka was married to Chikkaiah of Hulikal village in Ramanagar district. The couple did not have children, but she famously channelled her affection into nurturing trees—eventually becoming one of India’s most admired environmental guardians.

Her life’s work is legendary:

•    She planted and tended 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur.

•    Over her lifetime, she is credited with planting nearly 8,000 trees of various species.
In 2022, recognising her extraordinary contribution, the Government of Karnataka appointed her the Environmental Ambassador of the State.

Throughout her remarkable journey, she received numerous honours, including:

•    National Citizens Award (1995)
•    Veera Chakra Prashasti (1997)
•    Indira Priyadarshini Award (1997)
•    Padma Shri (2019)
•    Nadoja Award
•    Rajyotsava Award

Simple, humble, and unwavering in her love for nature, Saalumarada Thimmakka inspired generations of environmentalists, students, women, and nature lovers across India. Her legacy—thousands of trees standing tall—will continue to breathe life for centuries.

November 14,2025
November 14,2025

Mangaluru: A 58-year-old woman from the city was duped of ₹1.8 crore after cyber criminals impersonating Mumbai Police officers trapped her in a high-pressure ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Crime Police Station, the ordeal began on October 24 when she received a call around 2.45 pm from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from the Colaba Police Station, Mumbai, and falsely accused her of involvement in a money-laundering and human-trafficking case, alleging that she had received commissions and was now a suspect.

Frightened by the serious accusations, the victim was instructed to join a video call to “cooperate with the investigation.” During the call, she was asked to write a letter and send it to the caller via WhatsApp, further deepening the illusion of an official inquiry.

Over the next interactions, two individuals—introducing themselves as police officers Vinod Rathod and Rajesh Mishra—continued questioning her through WhatsApp video calls. They demanded her personal details, bank information, and account balances, convincing her that her accounts needed to be “verified”.

On the following day, the scammers directed her to transfer money for “inspection” and assured that the funds would be returned after verification. They also warned her against sharing any details with anyone, threatening severe legal action if she disobeyed.

Terrified and believing she was under investigation, the woman transferred a total of ₹1.8 crore in multiple instalments via RTGS to several bank accounts between October 28 and November 11.

Realising she had been duped, she reported the matter, and a case has now been registered at the CEN Crime Police Station, which has launched an investigation.

