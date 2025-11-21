Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s WhatsApp hijacked: Hackers demand money in sophisticated scam

Mangaluru. Former Mangaluru North MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s WhatsApp account was reportedly hacked on the afternoon of November 17, with fraudsters exploiting his profile to urgently demand large sums of money—running into lakhs—from multiple contacts.

The sophisticated scam targeted several people known to Bava, including journalists, police officers, and other prominent figures. Sources confirm that recipients received alarming messages from the former MLA's number.

The initial message, often reading, “I need your help,” was designed to trigger an immediate, concerned response from Bava’s acquaintances. When some replied, asking, “What happened, Bava?” the hackers would then send elaborate, fabricated stories, often in English, detailing a supposed financial emergency.

Crucially, the fraudsters would then request the recipient to urgently transfer money to a different UPI ID, instructing them to send a screenshot immediately after the payment was made.

Several contacts, growing suspicious of the unusual request and the change in communication style, wisely chose to call the former MLA directly to verify the plea. Mr. Bava, taken aback by the situation, confirmed that his WhatsApp account had been compromised, alerting his contacts to the ongoing fraud.