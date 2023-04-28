  1. Home
  2. Free travel for women in buses: In Mangaluru Rahul announces Cong’s 5th big poll promise

Free travel for women in buses: In Mangaluru Rahul announces Cong’s 5th big poll promise

News Network
April 28, 2023

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 27: Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, announced Congress’ fifth big pre-election promise — free travel for all women in public transport — if the party is voted to the helm.

At a campaign meeting in Adyar, Mangaluru, Rahul said: “Not just the four [previous] promises, but we will fulfil all five promises on the first day we form the government. This fifth promise is for women. BJP stole 40% commission from women of Karnataka and our job is to return it to them. After we win this election, women in Karnataka need not pay even a single rupee to travel in government buses. ”

He said Congress zeroed in on these promises after extensive interactions with people, especially women, farmers, and the working class “to know what should be done for them”.

Congress previously announced four guarantees — Griha Lakshmi (financial assistance to women head of families), Griha Jyoti (free electricity), Anna Bhagya (10kg of rice) and Yuva Nidhi Scheme (stipend for unemployed youth).

“There is no dearth of funds in Karnataka, butonly an honest government can implement these schemes,” Rahul said. “This guarantee [free travel for women] will be fulfilled at the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the next government. The Prime Minister has made it a habit not to fulfil promises he makes. We have fulfilled promises made in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab. ”

He challenged the PM to extend Congress guarantees to the entire nation. “Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats. No one can prevent this. The BJP is a 40% party, and 40 seats is suitable for them,” he said.

He said 40 crore people have fallen below poverty line while 1% own 40% of the nation’s investment. “Corruption is the religion of BJP,” he said referring to Balehosur Mutt seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji’s statements that officials of the Karnataka government demand 30% commission from mutts to release funds.

“I have a close bond with Mangaluru. The port here was set up during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister. Mangaluru International Airport and MRPL were Congress party’s contributions,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 21,2023

Surya.jpg

Puttur, Apr 21: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has reminded the people of coastal Karnataka that one of the suspects in Praveen Nettaru murder case is contesting the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls from Puttur constituency. 

Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder of Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, has filed his nomination from the Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada as the official candidate of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Notably, Bellare is currently in jail after his arrest by the NIA in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. 

Addressing a press conference at Byndoor BJP office, Mr Surya said that the entry of a murder accused into the poll fray has become a question of existence for Hindus. 

He, however, expressed confidence that BJP candidate Asha Timmappa will emerge victorious in Puttur in spite of the revolt of Hindutva activist Arun Puttila.

“Ideology and organization are the only two factors that play crucial role in elections. For the BJP, the country is important. Hence, Congress, SDPI and Arun Puttila will not win,” he said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 25,2023

Mandya, Apr 25: Five people from Bengaluru, who came to their relative's house for Eid al Fitr holidays, drowned while playing in Visvesvaraya Canal, at Doddakothagere village in the taluk, on Tuesday.

Anisha Begum (34), her daughter Mehtab (10) and Tasmia (22), Afika (22) and Ashrak (28), children of Amanulla are the deceased. They are from Neelasandra layout in Bengaluru.

They had come to their relatives’ house at Hallegere to enjoy Eid holidays. They had gone to Visvesvaraya Canal near Doddakothagere and were playing in the water, when Mehtab got caught in a whirlpool. The others, who rushed to his rescue also drowned, according to sources.

The Basaralu police and Fire and Emergency services personnel have retrieved three bodies and search is on to find the other two. The bodies might have washed away due to the force in water, according to police. Basaralu police have registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 17,2023

bomma.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: As veteran leader Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that 'he will be used and thrown out' by the grand old party. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Jagadish, a six-time MLA, has gone to a party that first honours its leaders and then insults them after the elections.

"Jagadish Shettar has gone to a party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa, and Devaraj Urs. It first honours and then insults after the election. Jagadish Shettar will be used and thrown out," Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He added that till BS Yediyurappa is with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Lingayats will be with us.

Earlier in the day, Jagadish Shettar, a former Karnataka CM and a senior Lingayat leader, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

After joining the Congress, the 67-year-old alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of 'very few people'.

"I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built... I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," Shettar told reporters.

He resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA on Sunday after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Shettar, a veteran leader whose family has been associated with BJP since the Jana Sangh days, was reportedly asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.

According to political observers, his latest move may adversely impact the saffron party's prospects in a number of segments in the region.

At least 16 Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation councillors have also reportedly offered to tender their resignation in support of the prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.