Free travel for women in buses: In Mangaluru Rahul announces Cong’s 5th big poll promise

Mangaluru, Apr 27: Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, announced Congress’ fifth big pre-election promise — free travel for all women in public transport — if the party is voted to the helm.

At a campaign meeting in Adyar, Mangaluru, Rahul said: “Not just the four [previous] promises, but we will fulfil all five promises on the first day we form the government. This fifth promise is for women. BJP stole 40% commission from women of Karnataka and our job is to return it to them. After we win this election, women in Karnataka need not pay even a single rupee to travel in government buses. ”

He said Congress zeroed in on these promises after extensive interactions with people, especially women, farmers, and the working class “to know what should be done for them”.

Congress previously announced four guarantees — Griha Lakshmi (financial assistance to women head of families), Griha Jyoti (free electricity), Anna Bhagya (10kg of rice) and Yuva Nidhi Scheme (stipend for unemployed youth).

“There is no dearth of funds in Karnataka, butonly an honest government can implement these schemes,” Rahul said. “This guarantee [free travel for women] will be fulfilled at the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the next government. The Prime Minister has made it a habit not to fulfil promises he makes. We have fulfilled promises made in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab. ”

He challenged the PM to extend Congress guarantees to the entire nation. “Congress will form the government in Karnataka with 150 seats. No one can prevent this. The BJP is a 40% party, and 40 seats is suitable for them,” he said.

He said 40 crore people have fallen below poverty line while 1% own 40% of the nation’s investment. “Corruption is the religion of BJP,” he said referring to Balehosur Mutt seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji’s statements that officials of the Karnataka government demand 30% commission from mutts to release funds.

“I have a close bond with Mangaluru. The port here was set up during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister. Mangaluru International Airport and MRPL were Congress party’s contributions,” he said.