Fresh tension in Dakshina Kannada after murder; prohibitory orders in 5 taluks

Mangaluru, May 27: A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday near Kolthamajalu, close to Kambodi Irakodi on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where a man lost his life following a violent assault.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahman, son of Abdu Khadar and a resident of Kolthamajalu. He worked as a driver of a pickup vehicle and was reportedly attacked while unloading sand.

According to preliminary reports, two individuals arrived on a bike and assaulted Abdul Rahman and another man, Qalandar Shafi, with a sword. Rahman succumbed to his injuries, while Shafi sustained critical wounds.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station. Investigations are underway.

In response to the situation, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhite, 2023. Acting Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr. Anand K announced the order on May 27 following a report from the Superintendent of Police warning of potential threats to public peace.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from 6:00 PM on May 27 to 6:00 PM on May 30 across Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba, and Sullia taluks.



Key Restrictions During This Period:

1. Gathering of five or more individuals is not permitted.

2. Possession or carrying of weapons or harmful objects is banned.

3. Use of firecrackers or possession of explosives is prohibited.

4. Public rallies, protests, processions, or celebratory gatherings are restricted.

5. Storage of stones or objects meant for hurling is banned.

6. Display of human bodies or effigies in public spaces is disallowed.

7. Slogans, gestures, or visual content that may incite unrest or communal discord are banned.

8. Government events, pre-approved official functions, and authorized security personnel are exempted.

9. Scheduled religious and cultural events may proceed with conditions.

10. Funeral-related religious rituals will be allowed only at designated burial or cremation sites.

District authorities have clarified that the measure is precautionary to maintain law and order and protect public safety.