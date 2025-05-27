Fresh tension in Dakshina Kannada after murder; prohibitory orders in 5 taluks

  1. Home
May 27, 2025

Mangaluru, May 27: A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday near Kolthamajalu, close to Kambodi Irakodi on the outskirts of Mangaluru, where a man lost his life following a violent assault.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahman, son of Abdu Khadar and a resident of Kolthamajalu. He worked as a driver of a pickup vehicle and was reportedly attacked while unloading sand. 

According to preliminary reports, two individuals arrived on a bike and assaulted Abdul Rahman and another man, Qalandar Shafi, with a sword. Rahman succumbed to his injuries, while Shafi sustained critical wounds.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bantwal Rural Police Station. Investigations are underway.

In response to the situation, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhite, 2023. Acting Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr. Anand K announced the order on May 27 following a report from the Superintendent of Police warning of potential threats to public peace.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from 6:00 PM on May 27 to 6:00 PM on May 30 across Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba, and Sullia taluks.
 
Key Restrictions During This Period:

1.    Gathering of five or more individuals is not permitted.

2.    Possession or carrying of weapons or harmful objects is banned.

3.    Use of firecrackers or possession of explosives is prohibited.

4.    Public rallies, protests, processions, or celebratory gatherings are restricted.

5.    Storage of stones or objects meant for hurling is banned.

6.    Display of human bodies or effigies in public spaces is disallowed.

7.    Slogans, gestures, or visual content that may incite unrest or communal discord are banned.

8.    Government events, pre-approved official functions, and authorized security personnel are exempted.

9.    Scheduled religious and cultural events may proceed with conditions.

10.    Funeral-related religious rituals will be allowed only at designated burial or cremation sites.

District authorities have clarified that the measure is precautionary to maintain law and order and protect public safety.

News Network
May 15,2025

Udupi, May 15: A routine surgery turned tragic at a private hospital in Udupi’s Karkala on Wednesday evening when a 54-year-old woman died during a procedure to remove a suspected abdominal lump. 

The incident triggered immediate outrage from the deceased’s family, leading to a protest outside the hospital premises.

The deceased has been identified as Zubaida, a resident of Sanur, who had been living in a rented house near the hospital. She was admitted after complaining of severe abdominal pain, and doctors advised surgical intervention to remove a lump believed to be the cause of her discomfort.

However, Zubaida reportedly passed away mid-surgery, sparking anger and grief among her relatives and local residents. A crowd soon gathered outside the hospital, demanding an explanation from the medical staff and questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

As tensions rose, police personnel from the Karkala Town Station were called in to pacify the situation and prevent further escalation. Authorities managed to restore calm and are reportedly investigating the incident.

News Network
May 17,2025

Gaza Strip: In what is being described as one of the deadliest escalations yet, the Israeli military has launched a massive ground and air campaign under the name "Gideon's Chariots" — a biblical-sounding operation aimed at “conquering” Gaza and placing it under full Israeli control.

The operation, approved by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet on May 5, marks the first official declaration of Israel’s intent to seize and retain the entire Palestinian territory of Gaza — a move that is being widely condemned as open occupation.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army claimed to have made the “first moves” of this campaign, launching extensive bombardments and deploying ground forces to seize what it calls “strategic areas” of Gaza.

According to the Israeli statement, Operation Gideon’s Chariots is intended to fulfill all of Israel's war goals — including the release of hostages and the defeat of Hamas. But the brutality on the ground tells a different story.

In just three days, over 370 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. On Friday alone, at least 74 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were confirmed dead. The Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia reported receiving 30 bodies and dozens more injured, as Israeli bombs rained down on densely populated neighborhoods.

In one of the most harrowing nights, Israel reportedly dropped over 40 U.S.-made bunker buster bombs near the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, claiming to target underground resistance tunnels.

Eyewitnesses describe scenes of horror — bloodied children, overwhelmed hospitals, and entire families buried under rubble. Gaza’s northern regions have become apocalyptic wastelands, while the Israeli military openly speaks of pushing civilians southward, raising fears of a full-scale ethnic cleansing.

The latest wave of bloodshed comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, drawing sharp criticism over Washington’s continued support for Israel’s military campaign.

Since the October 7, 2023 outbreak of war, over 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. While a brief ceasefire deal was brokered in January, it was quickly shattered, and Israel resumed its attacks on March 18, ignoring calls for a renewed truce.

Now, with “Gideon’s Chariots” in motion, the question looms large: Is this the final phase of Gaza’s destruction — or a turning point that will awaken the world’s conscience?

News Network
May 24,2025

Mysuru, May 24: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son, MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, were seen wearing surgical masks at the inauguration of an Indira Canteen in Hinkal, Mysuru. Their appearance in masks is being interpreted as a symbolic gesture to promote caution amid a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases.

While no official guidelines or advisories have yet been issued by the Karnataka Health Department or the State Government, reports of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India and globally—including in Belagavi—have heightened public awareness. The Chief Minister’s age has also raised concerns about potential vulnerability to infection.

Covid-19 case numbers in India have recently crossed the 250 mark. In response, several states including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have issued advisories urging citizens to take preventive measures such as masking and avoiding crowded places. 

However, health experts maintain that the situation does not warrant panic. “The current COVID-19 scenario in India is marked by isolated, sporadic cases and does not pose a major threat at this time,” said Dr. Nasiruddin G., Consultant of Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.

