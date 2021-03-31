  1. Home
Furore over subjecting 2-month-old baby to RT-PCR test at Mangaluru Airport

March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 31: A case of subjecting a two-month-old baby to RT-PCR test at Mangaluru International Airport against the rules has sparked social media outrage.

As the video clip of the incident went viral on social media, Health Department officials took to task the authorities of the private lab at the airport, which had collected the swab of the new born.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok said on Wednesday that children below two years should not be made to undergo tests for Covid-19. 

“When I received information, I immediately contacted airport authorities and sought clarification. They have done it without the knowledge of regulations. I have instructed them not to make children below two years undergo any tests for Covid-19,” he added.

The baby had arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Abu Dhabi.

March 30,2021
March 30,2021

Washington, Mar 30: An investigation by a UN team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Iran-aligned Houthis denied responsibility for the attack when it took place.

The diplomats did not elaborate on why Russia blocked the release of the findings. The Russian mission to the United Nations did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The report comes at a sensitive time for new US President Joe Biden as his administration and the United Nations press the Houthis to accept a peace initiative that includes a cease-fire.

Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have endorsed the initiative but the Houthis say it does not go far enough.

The Houthi movement, which controls most of Yemen’s north, has been fighting forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the Arab coalition in what is widely seen as a proxy war between Tehran and Riyadh.

The UN expert panel determined that the Houthis launched missiles at Aden airport from two locations that were under the movement’s control at the time, the airport in Taiz and a police station in Dhamar, the diplomats said.

The experts found that the missiles were the same kind as those used previously by the Houthis, they said.

The missiles landed as members of Hadi’s government arrived at the airport to join separatists who control the southern port city in a new cabinet as part of a Saudi effort to end feuding between its Yemeni allies.

At least 22 people died and dozens more were injured in the attack.

No Cabinet minister was killed, but the dead included government officials and three International Committee of the Red Cross staff members.

During Friday’s briefing to the sanctions committee, the diplomats said, the experts said the missile launches from the two Houthi-controlled locations were coordinated.

When asked if any other party could have been responsible, they replied that all evidence indicated that no other Yemeni faction had the ability or the technology to stage such an attack, the diplomats said.

The war in Yemen has claimed thousands of lives and created the world’s worst humanitarian disaster – exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — with the United Nations estimating that 80 percent of the population needs assistance.

March 30,2021
March 30,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 30: The alleged sex-for-job scandal involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will not have any impact on the coming bypolls, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday as he asked him to join the campaigning.

He also said an impartial probe was on, in connection with the scandal to bring out the truth.

"Our Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai is getting the case inquired impartially...it is known that unnecessary allegations have been made against Ramesh Jarkiholi," Yediyurappa said.

Taunting the woman in the clip, the CM said, “It is also being discussed that the allegations have been made with a malicious intent.”

"We are ready to face everything within the framework of law.."It (scandal) will not have any impact on the bypolls. I will ask Ramesh Jarkiholi to come and take part in the campaigning," he added.

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to take part in the filing of nominations of BJP's Belgaum Lok Sabha candidate Mangala Suresh Angadi.

Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired a video clip purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman.

While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was "fake", the woman, said to be featured in the clip, has accused him of sexually "using" her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in Belagavi, which is the home district of Ramesh Jarkiholi, is going to the bypolls along with Maski and Basavakalyan assembly segments on April 17.

Mangala Suresh Angadi is the wife of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, whose death due to COVID-19 in September last year, has necessitated the by-election. 

March 30,2021
March 30,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 30: The district administration of Dakshina Kannada has has imposed a ban on all kinds of religious congregation in public places across the coastal district in the wake of fresh wave of covid-19.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered Section 144 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, near the religious places across the district, until further orders. The prohibitory order has already come into effect.

The DC said, “Unless there is public support, it is not easy to control the spread of covid-19. In order to control the transmission, it has decided to impose a ban on cultural festivals, religious festivals at religious places.”  

He emphasised that festivals or gatherings for Ugadi, Holi, Shab-eiBaraat, Good Friday etc should not be held at public places, grounds, gardens or markets during till the prohibitory order is lifted. More than five people should not gather in groups, he said.

The decision is taken in the wake of recent spike in covid-19 cases in the district and amid possibilities of further spread of the coronavirus. 

