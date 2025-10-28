Future-Ready Karnataka: Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 to Address Workforce 2030 Challenges

  1. Home
News Network
October 28, 2025

Bengaluru: The stage is set in India's Silicon Valley for a major push toward future-proofing the state's workforce, as the Karnataka government prepares to host the inaugural Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 from November 4 to 6. Organized by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), the event is poised to be the largest platform in the state dedicated to bridging the critical skill gaps required for the "Workforce 2030."

Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka had previously announced that the three-day summit, to be held at The Lalit Ashok, will be a first-of-its-kind mega conference. Its central theme, "Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy," highlights the urgency of aligning academic training with rapidly evolving industrial, technological, and global standards.

Focus on Emerging Sectors and Inclusion

The Summit comes at a crucial time when industry leaders frequently point to the disconnect between education and employment needs. A key focus will be on the upskilling and reskilling required for emerging sectors such as green skills, Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, and advanced manufacturing.

A core tenet of the summit is inclusivity. Special attention will be given to creating opportunities for youth, particularly women, people from rural communities, and persons with disabilities, aligning with the government's flagship initiatives like the Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed graduates and diploma holders.

Skillathon and Kaushalya Awards: Highlights

Among the most anticipated events is the Skillathon 2025, an innovation challenge organized in collaboration with Melton Foundation India. This competition, which has seen participation from over 240 college teams, challenges students to develop bold, implementable solutions for vocational education and employment challenges. The shortlisted teams will compete in the Grand Finale on November 5th, showcasing their creativity and problem-solving abilities in real-world contexts.

The Summit will also be the venue for the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, honouring individuals, institutions, and corporates for their outstanding contributions to the skill development ecosystem across the state.

With over 3,000 expected participants, including national and international leaders, top industry CEOs, government officials, and academia, the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 marks a significant commitment by the Karnataka government to positioning the state not just as a technology hub, but as a global benchmark for a skilled, innovative, and inclusive future workforce.

News Network
October 24,2025

A report says that more than 125,000 Israeli settlers moved abroad between early 2022 and mid-2024, marking the largest-ever loss of human capital in such a short period.

According to a report presented on Monday to the Immigration and Absorption Committee of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset), Israel’s net migration balance of settlers — the number of settlers leaving without intending to come back, minus the number of long-term returnees — decreased by 125,200 people between early 2022 and August 2024.

The report noted that the rise in the number of those leaving permanently during the years may have been influenced by Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The trend is believed to have persisted into 2025, as the war on Gaza continued.

“This is not a wave of emigration, it’s a tsunami of Israelis choosing to leave the country,” said committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv.

According to the report compiled by the Knesset Research and Information Center, some 59,400 Israelis left in 2022, and an all-time high 82,800 departed in 2023. In the first eight months of 2024, approximately 50,000 people left, the report said.

That’s while the average number of long-term emigrants between 2009 and 2021 was nearly 40,500 per year.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, killing nearly 70,000 Palestinians before the war came to an end earlier this month with a fragile ceasefire agreement.

News Network
October 27,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 27. The School Education and Literacy Department in Dakshina Kannada is implementing a rigorous plan to recover approximately 20 lost working days this academic year. Following time lost due to heavy monsoons and the recent extension of Dasara holidays for the socio-economic census, schools will soon see mandatory extra classes and classes scheduled even on certain government holidays.

The district’s Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), G. S. Shashidhar, confirmed that a target of 244 working days must be met in every academic year. "We are now charting out detailed plans to compensate for the significant loss of days," he stated.

The compensatory measures, for which an official circular is expected shortly, will involve extending the school day by one hour for both primary and high school students across the district.

Furthermore, the DDPI mentioned that there is a proposal to conduct classes on certain government holidays, particularly those marking 'Jayantis' (birth anniversaries). However, he clarified that Sundays will remain holidays to ensure adequate rest for both students and teachers. Full-day classes on Saturdays have already been implemented as part of the initial strategy.

The move has been largely welcomed by school administrators, who see it as a necessary step to ensure the comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. A government high school headmistress pointed out, "Post-Dasara, many academic days are dedicated to co-curricular activities like sports meets and Prathibha Karanji events. These extra classes will significantly help us to complete the curriculum on time."

The practice of holding special classes is not new to the region; several government and aided schools had already begun conducting extra classes for SSLC students on holidays even before the Dasara break. These new, district-wide measures aim to systematize the recovery process, ensuring all students catch up on lost instructional time and maintain academic momentum.

News Network
October 14,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 14: A 53-year-old NRI from Kerala, employed in Saudi Arabia, was allegedly cheated of ₹44.8 lakh by a group who lured him to Mangaluru under the pretext of arranging a marriage alliance.

According to the complaint filed by Mohammed Ashraf Thavarakadan, he had travelled to Mangaluru in September 2024 after being assured of a suitable match by the accused. 

However, upon arrival, he was allegedly trapped by Basheer, Safiya, and others, who took his photos and videos and later threatened to leak them online unless he paid a large sum of money.

The victim claimed that the gang extorted a total of ₹44.8 lakh from him through threats and blackmail.

Based on his complaint, a case has been registered at the Vittal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and an investigation is currently underway.

