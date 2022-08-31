  1. Home
  2. Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan: Ganpati idol installed; worship begins

Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan: Ganpati idol installed; worship begins

News Network
August 31, 2022

Hubballi2.jpg

Hubballi, Aug 31: Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations began at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan on Wednesday, which is marred by controversies much like Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

On Tuesday night, the Karnataka high court allowed Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed ground, subject to certain conditions, while the Supreme Court rejected the same in Bengaluru.

An idol of Ganesh, whom a section of Hindus consider to be one of their millions of gods, was installed at the ground in Hubballi on Wednesday morning and visuals of the puja and the festivities started pouring in on social media.

K Govardhan Rao, the convener of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal which requested the celebrations to be held at the ground, said, “Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the municipal corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour.”

“Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we are going to celebrate this festival for three days as per the direction of the municipal corporation. We are going to follow all instructions that have been given,” a news agency quoted him as saying. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea that sought a direction to stop mosques in the state from using the "contents of azaan" through loudspeakers.

The public interest litigation (PIL) said azaan/adhan (call for prayers in Islam) through loudspeakers five times a day between 6 am and 10 pm throughout the year hurt the sentiments of believers of other faiths.

The plea was filed by Chandrashekar R, a resident of Bhairaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed that the contention that the contents of azaan violate the fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioner and people of other faiths cannot be accepted.

“Undoubtedly, the petitioner as well as believers of other faiths have the right to practise their religion. However, azaan is a call to Muslims to pray. The petitioner himself pleaded in the petition that azaan is an essential religious practice in Islam. However, the contention that its contents violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well as persons of other faith cannot be accepted," the bench said.

It also said that Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution embody the principle of tolerance which is the characteristic of Indian civilisation. Article 25 (1) confers the fundamental right to freely profess, practise and propagate one's religion.

“However, it is worth mentioning that the aforesaid right is not absolute but is subject to restrictions on the ground of public order, morality and heath as well as other rights guaranteed under part III of the Constitution,” it added.

The bench, however, directed the authorities to submit a report within eight weeks regarding violation of rules under the Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Rules, 2000.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2022

bcnagesh.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 28: In a fresh trouble for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, which is facing flak for alleged corruption in Public Works Department (PWD), two associations representing private unaided school managements have raised the issue of "rampant corruption" in the state education department.

Together, Schools Management Association (RUPSA), and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), in its letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has named the state's school education and literacy minister B.C. Nagesh. RUPSA president Lokesh T. claimed that this is third such letter they have addressed to the Prime Minister in this regard.

RUPSA also released an audio recording purported to belong to a Block Education Officer allegedly demanding bribe for processing an application for renewal of a school's recognition. RUPSA members alleged that as much as 50 per cent cut is demanded by department officials to clear RTE reimbursements.

RUPSA has alleged that rampant corruption in the education department has forced several schools to the verge of closure. Despite several pleas to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Minister B.C. Nagesh, there is no improvement in the situation, it noted.

Echoing the RUPSA allegations, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), stated that they had also recently written to the Prime Minister about corruption in the state education department.

The Bommai government is already on the backfoot after the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) had alleged that bribes of 40 per cent are the norms for payments made out in the public works department.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 22,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Upset over not being taken for shopping, a 9-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The incident took place Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru.

According to police, the deceased was a class 5 student and the eldest of her parents' three children. The girl's father was a painter, while her mother was a homemaker.

On Saturday, her father attended a parent teacher meeting in the school and then went home. A report stated that her father and mother went for shopping to buy clothes for his two other children. He had only recently bought her clothes.

However, the girl insisted to go along but the father didn't agree. He asked her to stay at home and went with his wife and two children for shopping. The girl got so upset that she hanged herself, according to police.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Chamarajpet Police and the investigation is on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.