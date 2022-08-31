Ganesh Chaturthi at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan: Ganpati idol installed; worship begins

Hubballi, Aug 31: Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations began at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan on Wednesday, which is marred by controversies much like Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet.

On Tuesday night, the Karnataka high court allowed Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed ground, subject to certain conditions, while the Supreme Court rejected the same in Bengaluru.

An idol of Ganesh, whom a section of Hindus consider to be one of their millions of gods, was installed at the ground in Hubballi on Wednesday morning and visuals of the puja and the festivities started pouring in on social media.

K Govardhan Rao, the convener of the Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal which requested the celebrations to be held at the ground, said, “Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to the municipal corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour.”

“Puja will be conducted in the traditional way and we are going to celebrate this festival for three days as per the direction of the municipal corporation. We are going to follow all instructions that have been given,” a news agency quoted him as saying.