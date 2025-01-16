  1. Home
  Getting Bengaluru US consulate to issue visas 'sooner' my top priority: Jaishankar

News Network
January 17, 2025

Bengaluru: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Friday that the opening of "long-in-waiting" US consulate in Bengaluru was the "very important milestone" in the bilateral ties and urged the American authorities to ensure that the mission starts visa operations at the earliest.

"This will be my number one talking point with Secretary (of State Nominee Marco) Rubio when I go and see him. The sooner we get it done, the better it is," said Jaishankar.

The External Minister was in Bengaluru today to attend the "site dedication ceremony" of the fifth United States consulate in India, which will start operating in Bengaluru soon.

Delivering his speech, Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, said the consulate in Bengaluru will not be offering visa services for the time being.

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed to statistics to nudge the US to get around to issuing visas from Bengaluru as early as possible.

"I was checking figures, and was very glad to see that last year, the RPO (Regional Passport Office) Bengaluru issued 8,83,000 passports. That's just for one year. Do the math, and you will see how important it is to ensure that travel is smooth," added Jaishankar.

He also added that there are three flights every week from here to San Francisco. "Hopefully, if Boeing and Airbus deliver, there'd be more. I think that's a legitimate expectation," said Jaishankar.

Jaishankar said a US consulate in Bengaluru has been "long-in-waiting".

"One, which I believe, Bengaluru legitimately deserved and expected," he added.

"I think Bengaluru has such an important place that it was for me an imperative that there is a permanent resident presence of American diplomats here," said Jaishankar.

He also said every time he had visited the city in the last five years, there was always somebody who would ask him, 'so, when is that consulate coming?'.

"It was from, really, I would say, the cross section of the society. It was from businessmen; it was from the tech world; it was from academics. It was even from people you would meet in a restaurant," added Jaishankar.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023 had brought up the issue of opening a consulate in Bengaluru when he visited the US.

He also said India had promised to open a consulate in Los Angeles if the United States "get the Bengaluru consulate done". He said now, with the opening of the consulate, collaborations in defence and education would reach new heights.

"I think the formal opening of this consulate is one more sign that we are overcoming the hesitations of history. It is now within our grasp, within the realm of possibility, that we realise more fully the potential of India-US relations. And I think it is important that Bengaluru too realises its potential in the relationship," said Jaishankar.

In his address, US Ambassador Garcetti, who would be relinquishing his responsibility in India soon, said he was glad that getting a consulate up and running in Bengaluru would be his last task in India.

"You know, our relationship in India is not new. Our second consulate in the world was here in India. After the independence of a new America in 1776, we opened a consulate in Lyon, France, and then the second was in Kolkata, showing, back then, the importance of India to a new American nation," said Garcetti.

India, said Garcetti, is now the second largest mission of America anywhere in the world.

"It produces the second most visas, the most students we're breaking records every single year 'record employees, record visas, record students, record military exercises, record engagement from the seabed to space," added Garcetti.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was also present during the "site dedication ceremony" said the opening of the consulate in Bengaluru is a testament to the growing importance of Karnataka in the global stage.

"Nowadays, the world is looking at India through Bengaluru. We know there are a lot of hiccups there, as Bengaluru is not a well-planned city. But still the city has proved itself to be the safest city in the entire country for the global firms to have their headquarters," said Shivakumar.

Other dignitaries present for the ceremony include MP Tejasvi Surya, Karnataka's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M B Patil, Minister for IT & BT Priyank Kharge.

Several entrepreneurs from the city, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson and founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, had also attended the 'site dedication ceremony'.

News Network
January 16,2025

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has shaken Mumbai, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in his residence in Bandra, one of the city’s most affluent areas. Sources in the police revealed that the attacker is suspected to have ties to one of the house helps, who reportedly facilitated the intruder's entry into the actor’s home. The house help is currently under police questioning.

The 54-year-old actor, who sustained one stab wound dangerously close to his spine, underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is now reportedly out of danger.

Mumbai Police, under scrutiny after the audacious attack, stated, "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on."

CCTV footage at the actor’s residence did not show any unauthorized entry in the two hours leading up to the incident, leading investigators to believe that the attacker had gained access earlier and was waiting for the right moment to strike. Efforts are underway to identify the culprit from available CCTV footage.

Opposition Slams Government on Law and Order

The attack has sparked widespread criticism of Maharashtra’s law and order situation, with the Opposition targeting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned Mumbai’s safety standards, particularly in Bandra, an area known for its high concentration of celebrities.

“What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attack. The incident involving Saif Ali Khan raises serious questions about the safety provided by Mumbai Police and the Home Minister,” said Ms. Chaturvedi. She also referenced the murder of veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home, calling it a series of deliberate attacks aimed at undermining Mumbai’s security.

“Baba Siddique’s family is still waiting for justice. Salman Khan lives in a bulletproof house. Now Saif Ali Khan is attacked—all in Bandra. If celebrities aren’t safe, who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery,” she added.

Celebrities Demand Action

Actor Pooja Bhatt also expressed her outrage over the incident, calling for increased police presence in Bandra. Taking to social media platform X, the 52-year-old actor demanded immediate action from authorities, tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and minister Ashish Shelar.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice? We need more police presence in Bandra. The city, especially the queen of the suburbs, has never felt so unsafe before,” Bhatt tweeted. She further emphasized, “We have laws, but what about order?”

The incident has not only highlighted glaring security lapses in Mumbai but has also intensified the ongoing debate about the safety of both celebrities and ordinary citizens in India’s financial capital. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to apprehend the attacker and restore confidence in the city's safety.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 16,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 16: In an unimaginable twist of fate, the vibrant life of 19-year-old K Ahmed Shaheem was abruptly cut short on the evening of January 15, as he collapsed and passed away while enjoying a game of badminton with friends at Falnir, Mangaluru.

Shaheem, the beloved son of Shareef, originally from Addoor and currently residing at Ivory Tower, Attavar, Mangaluru, was in the prime of his youth. 

A student pursuing his graduation at a local private college, Shaheem had a bright future ahead, filled with dreams and ambitions. His sudden death has left family, friends, and the entire community in shock and grief.

Witnesses recount the heart-wrenching moment when Shaheem, in the middle of an energetic game, suddenly fell to the ground. His friends, devastated by the sight, rushed him to the hospital in the hope of saving his life. But tragically, doctors confirmed that he had passed away by the time he arrived.

Shaheem was not only a student, but also a passionate individual deeply involved in various social organizations, where he touched many lives with his kindness and commitment. His sudden departure has left a void that can never be filled, and his memory will remain forever etched in the hearts of all who knew him.

As his family mourns the loss of their precious son, the community stands in solidarity, deeply moved by the untimely loss of a young life that had so much promise.

News Network
January 9,2025

Who will be the next captain of the Indian cricket team? After India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this question has become the hottest topic in Indian cricket circles. Current skipper Rohit Sharma, despite stepping aside for the final Test, has confidently declared that he is not stepping down as captain. However, with India not playing another Test until June (in England), questions loom over whether the BCCI selectors will retain Rohit for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Amid the debate, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has cautioned against appointing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain. Kaif emphasized that Bumrah’s primary focus should remain on taking wickets and maintaining his fitness. “BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as a full-time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility and heat-of-the-moment decisions can lead to injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose,” Kaif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has offered a contrasting perspective. Gavaskar recently expressed confidence in Bumrah’s ability to lead the Indian Test team in the near future. Speaking on Channel Seven, Gavaskar praised Bumrah’s calm demeanor and leadership qualities. “He will be the next man because he leads from the front. He has an aura of leadership but doesn’t pressurize players. Some captains put undue pressure on their teammates, but Bumrah allows others to perform their roles without micromanagement,” Gavaskar remarked.

Bumrah showcased his leadership skills during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he captained India in two Tests, including the series-opening match in Perth, which India lost by 295 runs. Despite the series defeat, Bumrah’s individual performance stood out. He claimed 32 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Gavaskar highlighted Bumrah’s brilliant handling of the fast-bowling unit, often seen guiding them from mid-off or mid-on. “With the fast bowlers, he’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s always at hand to provide advice without overwhelming them. I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes over the captaincy very soon,” Gavaskar added.

India’s bowling attack, however, suffered in crucial moments during the series. In the Sydney Test, Bumrah’s absence in the fourth innings due to a back spasm proved costly. India was defending a modest target of 162 but lacked the firepower to challenge Australia’s batting lineup. Gavaskar lamented Bumrah’s unavailability, noting the impact he could have had. “What a difference it would have made if Bumrah was available to bowl in that final innings. Even an early spell of four or five overs could have turned the match in India’s favor,” he observed.

As India gears up for its next phase in Test cricket, the debate over captaincy intensifies. While some caution against burdening Bumrah with added responsibility, others see his leadership as a natural progression for the team’s future.

