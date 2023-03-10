  1. Home
Giant rat jumps and bites 8-yr-old boy in a McDonald's; FIR against restaurant

News Network
March 11, 2023

A McDonald’s outlet in the premises of Hyderabad’s Hotel SPG Grand was witness to a shocking incident where a giant rat jumped and bit an eight-year-old boy who was eating there with his parents.

The incident was captured on the establishment’s CCTV and the footage went viral on social media soon. People were quick to draw a reference to another recent incident in Hyderabad where a young boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs.

A report revealed that the rat had escaped from the washroom and stepped into the dining area. When the rat jumped onto the child and bit him, his father, Savio Henriques was quick to pick up the rodent and toss it aside. Both patrons and restaurant staff were left shocked at the incident.

The boy, Dwayne Henriques, was immediately taken to a nearby Bowenpally military hospital by his father, who is himself an army major. The boy received treatment at the hospital that included tetanus and anti-rabies shots. 

On the following day, Savio Henriques decided to take legal action against the restaurant. He went to the metropolitan magistrate court and subsequently lodged an FIR. According to the report, "Franchises like McDonalds are supposed to ensure a safe environment for children. The incident was witnessed by staff and the manager”.

He has also posted a video of the incident captured on CCTV along with pictures of the rat’s bite marks on his son.

McDonald’s India has replied to the tweet, saying, “Hi! Thank you for bringing this to our notice. Please DM us your contact number so that we can assist you further.”

Savio Henriques has also alleged that restaurant management was negligent and said that they did not do much even after the incident took place.

News Network
March 2,2023

The BJP-led coalition is set for a landslide victory in Nagaland, suggest early trends as the counting of votes has begun for the February 27 assembly elections. The BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are ahead in 41 out of 60 seats, where the majority mark is 31.

The Naga People's Front (NPF) is ahead in five seats and the Congress is leading in just one.

The BJP is a junior partner in the leading coalition, which contested 20 seats, while ally NDPP fought in 40, as per a seat-sharing agreement.

The NDPP, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has been in an alliance with the BJP since the last elections in 2018. The alliance had won 30 seats in the previous elections while NPF won 26.

The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 but does not have any member in the current House, and NPF contested in 23 and 22 seats respectively.

Elections to 59 seats were held on February 27 as one seat - Akuluto in Zunheboto district - was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

News Network
March 6,2023

Mangaluru: With the arrest of Thufail MH, a leader of now banned Popular Front of India, the number of arrests in the murder case of Dakshina Kannada BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru has mounted to 15. 

The National Investigation Agency nabbed Thufail MH, former secretary of PFI's Kodagu district unit,  on Saturday night from Dasarahalli, near Amruthahalli, north Bengaluru.

Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, was killed by PFI workers in July 2022 at Bellare village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.

According to NIA, Thufail had allegedly played a significant role in PFI's larger conspiracy to murder leaders of a particular community. He allegedly provided shelter and safe harbour at Koppa village in Mysuru district to three of Nettaru's assailants. He is the 15th accused to be arrested in the case.

Thufail has a history of cases against him. He was an accused in the murder of Prashanth Poojari reported in Kushalnagar in 2016 and an attempt to murder VHP leader Ganesh in Madikeri in 2012.

In a press note, NIA said after pursuing and developing leads, one of its teams caught Thufail from his hideout in Amaruthahalli and overpowered him. NIA sleuths arrested him late Saturday night.

NIA filed a chargesheet in the case against 20 accused with a NIA special court, Bengaluru, including six absconding accused, in January third week. Thufail is named as one of the absconding accused in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the NIA has intensified manhunt to arrest five more suspects who are at large: Mustafa Paichar, Masud KA, Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, and Ummar Farook MR.

News Network
February 26,2023

Madikeri, Feb 26: Two persons died due to giant bee (hejjenu) stings in two separate incidents in Kodagu district on Saturday.

The deceased are Ashwin Kumar (45) from Hulithala and Velu (80) from Badagarakeri in Gonikoppa.

A swarm of giant bees attacked Ashwin Kumar while harvesting radishes in his brother's farmland. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. His sister who has suffered injuries is recovering.

A swarm of bees attacked Velu and his wife Lakshmi while they were walking towards their workplace at Badagarakeri. Though both were rushed to the hospital, Velu succumbed to the injuries, while Lakshmi's condition is said to be serious, said the police. Srimangala police have registered a case.

