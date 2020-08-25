  1. Home
Global innovation alliances to strengthen co-creation, says Karnataka Deputy CM

News Network
August 26,2020

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has said that the State government has embarked on developing Global Innovation Alliances (GIA) with the prominent innovation hubs of the world keeping in mind the importance of co-creation in innovation.

His remarks came while he was interacting via video conferencing with the members of the International Advisory Committee of BTS- 2020, on Tuesday evening.

According to an official release, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the minister for IT/BT, said that the government has focused on internationalisation and expansion of the global network and has ventured on Innovation Alliances with the innovation hubs of the world like the US, Germany, France, Japan, Israel, the UK, Finland, the Netherlands and Australia.

"The government has been in engagement with 21+ countries on a regular basis ranging from G2G meetings, to MoUs and active projects for skilling, R&D, and startup cooperation," he said.

"With an estimated GSDP of $220 billion, Karnataka is an important state for India in this regard. It is recognized as the "Startup Capital" and "Innovation Capital" of India. The state was ranked 1 in India Innovation Index 2019 Report by NITI Aayog," the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted.

He further emphasised that the government had been focusing on skill development, incubating startups, developing global alliances, focus on Tier 2 cities, and providing a legal framework for supporting innovation.

"The government has announced sector-specific policies on IT, BT, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) to give a push to the growth of the technology. It is also actively engaging with Industry and Academia to build and promote the ecosystem. Vision Group for IT, Vision Group for BT and Vision Group for Startups, headed by industry stalwarts, have been constituted," he said.

He said that the city of Bengaluru had a formidable combination of a highly-skilled workforce, advanced technological expertise, and an entrepreneurial mindset and hoped these would be leveraged to make BTS a great success.

The Deputy Chief Minister also called on the advisory committee of the summit to guide the state about global technology trends.

EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT/BT and S &T, S Gopalakrishnan (Kris), Chairman, Karanataka Vision Group on information technology, Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on StartUp, Mohanram PV, CEO, Bengaluru Tech Summit, Meena Nagaraj CN Director, Department of IT & BT were present in the meeting.

6 students secure 625/625 marks in Karnataka SSLC exam-2020

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2020

Newsroom, Aug 10: A total of six students have secured full marks this year- 625 out of 625. Last year, the same was achieved by two.

Students who scored 625/625 this time are:
Anush - Dakshina Kannada
Sannithi Mahabaleshwara Hegde - Sirsi
Chirayu - Bengaluru
Nikhilesh Murali - Bengaluru
Dheeraj Reddy MP - Mandya
Tanmayi – Chikkamagaluru

Apart from them, 11 students from different parts of the state have missed the perfect score by just one mark. They have scored 624 out of 625.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared Class 10th board, or the Karnataka SSLC 2020, result at 3 pm today via its official websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Fake Alert | Photoshopped image of CM Yogi with a plate of pork goes viral

News Network
August 17,2020

yogi2.JPG

Newsroom, Aug 17: A doctored image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sitting with a plate full of pork on his side is now going viral on social media platforms. 

The photo is uploaded by many users on Facebook. It is also being widely circulated on WhatsApp. 

What’s the fact?

The photo is the morphed version of the original photo where the plate beside Yogi has Hindu puja items instead of pork. 

The original photo was captured in 2018 when photographs of a police officer in uniform kneeling down at the feet of Yogi, on the occasion of Guru Purnima at the Gorakhnath temple, went viral on social media.

Gold from UAE sinks prices further in India

News Network
August 22,2020

gold.JPG

Mumbai/Bengaluru, Aug 22: Physical gold dealers in India this week offered the highest discounts in more than one and a half months, as buyers stayed away even as more bullion flowed in from the United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, gold futures in India, traditionally the world's second biggest gold consumer after China, were trading around 51,800 rupees ($691.24) per 10 grams, having surged to a record high of 56,191 rupees earlier this month.

"A significant amount of gold was imported from Dubai last week and customs cleared that this week. But demand is not there because of volatile prices," said Chanda Venkatesh, managing director of CapsGold, a bullion merchant in the city of Hyderabad.

Discounts of up to $20 an ounce were offered against official domestic prices — including 12.5% import and 3% sales levies — versus the $2 premiums last week.

The country remained in the grip of the coronavirus, with the third highest number of cases globally.

Demand suffered in China as well, where discounts eased slightly to $80-$70 from last week's record $100-$75 levels versus international benchmark spot prices, which traded in a volatile $1,911.00-$2,014.97 an ounce range.

"The pandemic situation is unlikely to go away this year, so don't expect much change," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Gold has been sold at discounts in China since February.

But it has reportedly become more difficult to buy gold scrap, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

Price difference between China and outside is too huge and retailers have started to hoard gold materials, he added.

Premiums of $1-$1.50 were charged in Singapore, with some using price dips to buy bullion.

"We still see many more clients looking at silver," said Brian Lan of Singapore dealer GoldSilver.

In Japan, gold was sold at $0.50 premiums.

"Our silver ingots are all sold out again," a trader at Tokyo-based retailer Tokuriki Honten said.

