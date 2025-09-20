‘Go see preamble’: SC junks plea challenging invite to Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inaugural

  1. Home
News Network
September 19, 2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invite to Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to consider the plea filed by Bengaluru resident H S Gaurav against the High Court's September 15 judgment, saying it is a State event and the State can't distinguish between A, B and C.

"What is the purpose of filing this plea," the bench asked senior advocate P B Suresh, appearing for H S Gaurav. He said it affected his rights under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court questioned the counsel as to what the Preamble of the Constitution is. He said it is secular but the religious activities cannot be interfered with.

The bench dismissed the petition, saying, "This is a state programme...how can state distinguish between A, B And C."
The counsel contended that the right under Article 25 of the Constitution would be violated as the programme not just comprised of inauguration but performing Puja as well.

He submitted that the puja inside the temple was not a secular activity. It is part of the ceremony. It is a purely political decision, there was no reason they should be brought inside the temple for religious activity.

The counsel further sought to highlight statements made by Banu Mushtaq, which he claimed was against the religion. "You can't invite such people, inauguration was not a problem, see what, she has said," the senior advocate said.

The court, however, rejected the plea.

The Karnataka High Court had on September 15, 2025 rejected the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government.

The plea contended that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as deepa lighting, puja, and pushparchane at the Chamundeshwari Temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, hurt Hindu sentiments, and threatened the religious sanctity of the event.

"Mushtaq, belonged to the Muslim community and was therefore a non-Hindu. As such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices," it said.

The plea said the inauguration by a non- Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra and the Agama rules, a part of Hindu religious faith and any departure of the traditional rules of worship would result in the disturbance of purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity and the belief system of the entire Hindu community.

The petitioners claimed, Mushtaq, in her speech at the literary event had said that the state had kept her away from Kannada by giving the status of goddess (Bhuvaneshwari) to Kannada language. This is a clear indication that she does not have any faith in worshipping a Hindu goddess.

News Network
September 8,2025

Bengaluru: After months of wrangling and delay, the Karnataka government has finally filled four long-vacant seats in the Legislative Council, with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot giving his assent on Sunday.

The new members are KPCC media wing chairman Ramesh Babu, KPCC NRI cell chairperson Arathi Krishna, senior journalist K Shivakumar, and social activist FH Jakkappanavar. Their inclusion brings Congress’s tally to 37 in the 75-member Upper House — exactly matching the combined strength of the opposition. The BJP holds 30 seats, including chairman Basavaraj Horatti, its ally JD(S) controls seven, and Lakhan Jarkiholi continues as the lone independent. Of the total 11 nominated seats, Congress now accounts for a significant share.

The vacancies had been pending for months — three since October last year, and one earlier this year after CP Yogeshwara resigned upon switching from BJP to Congress to contest the Channapatna bypoll. The government forwarded its final recommendations to Raj Bhavan on August 25. In the interim, Congress was repeatedly embarrassed when opposition numbers prevailed in the Council.

The most striking setback came last month when the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated 23-27 after ten Congress MLCs failed to attend. Though the bill was later reintroduced and passed, the episode exposed the ruling party’s weakness. “This will not repeat with our improved strength,” assured Congress chief whip Saleem Ahmed. “We have no wish to bulldoze the opposition with our majority (Jarkiholi is inclined towards Congress), so the opposition should set aside politics and constructively participate in lawmaking.”

Sources say the prolonged delay stemmed largely from factional battles between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. The original list — prepared as early as June — featured Siddaramaiah’s former media adviser Dinesh Amin Mattu and DG Sagar, considered under the Dalit quota. But Shivakumar’s camp resisted Mattu’s nomination, while Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s faction opposed Sagar, who had once contested against Kharge in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga on a JD(S) ticket before recently joining Congress.

The final choices, party insiders say, underline Kharge’s growing clout in the state unit. Two of the new members — Shivakumar and Jakkappanavar — are Dalits from the Right sect and viewed as close to Kharge. Ramesh Babu, from the Balija community, is also considered a Kharge loyalist. “It is beyond doubt that I was given an opportunity due to Kharge’s blessings. The CM and DCM supported me, and I am grateful to them and the high command,” said Jakkappanavar.

Defending the decision to induct two Dalits from the Right sect, IT-BT and RDPR minister Priyank Kharge argued that Congress already had three Dalit MLCs — A Vasanth Kumar, D Thimmaiah, and Sudham Das — all from the Left sect. “The idea is to provide equitable representation in all communities, as the Congress party is steadfastly committed to the spirit of social justice,” he explained. “Their nominations are a corrective measure.”

Despite the governor’s assent, the process was not free from controversy. Dissent surfaced within Congress ranks, and council chairman Basavaraj Horatti is said to have raised concerns in a letter to the chief minister.

News Network
September 19,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 19: Police in the coastal city of Mangaluru have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of running a provocative Instagram account that circulated inflammatory messages, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Mohammed Kaif, a resident of Malavntige in Dakshina Kannada district, was taken into custody after a weeks-long investigation by the city’s Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, Kaif allegedly operated the handle Karavali_tigers 909, frequently changing his online identity to evade detection.

A case was initially registered on July 19 under provisions of the Information Technology Act (Section 66(C)) and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (56, 353(1), 192).

“After technical analysis, our team tracked him down to Tamil Nadu. A special unit was dispatched, and he was brought back to Mangaluru,” the commissioner said. Kaif was later presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police added that a separate case involving the same Instagram account has also been filed at Bajpe Police Station. Investigations into both cases are continuing.

Agencies
September 19,2025

Santa Clara (California) / Hyderabad: Tragedy struck the family of 30-year-old Mohammed Nizamuddin, an Indian software professional from Telangana, after he was shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, following a reported altercation with his roommate earlier this month.

Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar district, had moved to the United States in 2016 for higher studies and was working as a software engineer in California. His family was informed of his death only on September 18, nearly two weeks after the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting occurred on September 3. While details of the confrontation remain unclear, Nizamuddin’s family has alleged racial bias in the handling of the case and is demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Family’s Plea for Justice and Repatriation

In a letter addressed to the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, requested immediate assistance in repatriating his son’s mortal remains. He also appealed directly to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for intervention.

“Today morning, I came to know he was shot dead by Santa Clara Police, and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara,” Hasnuddin told PTI, expressing his shock and grief. “I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead.”

Speaking separately to ANI, Hasnuddin added, “My son studied in Florida and later moved to California after a promotion. I appeal to the MEA to bring his body back to India as soon as possible.”

Political Voices Join In

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared Hasnuddin’s letter with the media, urged the Indian government to ensure justice for the family and to expedite the process of bringing Nizamuddin’s body home.

The family continues to await clarity from US authorities on the sequence of events that led to the young professional’s untimely death.

