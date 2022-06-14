Gold worth Rs 1.36 crore seized from 2 Dubai passengers at Mangaluru airport

  1. Home
News Network
June 15, 2022

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 2.468 kg of gold worth Rs 1.36 crore from two passengers in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A customs release said here on Wednesday that the two separate smuggling attempt cases involved passengers who arrived here from Dubai.

In the first case, customs officers seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 86.89 lakh. The rectangular shaped gold bar was concealed in undergarments and sanitary pad worn by a female passenger who arrived from Dubai.

In the second case, customs officers seized 964 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 49.74 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold was attempted to be smuggled through body concealment in four oval shaped objects concealed in powder form, the release said.

News Network
June 10,2022

New Delhi, June 10: Amid protests over criminal remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Muhammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR alleged on Friday that children were used in many of these demonstrations and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo has claimed that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations".

"Instances of use of children in violent demonstrations have come to notice again today. Strict legal action will be taken and not a single extremist ('charampanthi') will be spared," Kanoongo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Kanoongo had asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe if children were engaged by "anti-social" elements in the recent communal violence in Kanpur.

The communal violence in parts of Kanpur during protests against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad last week left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

News Network
June 7,2022

Bengaluru, June 7: To counter the opposition Congress' move to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers to show their opposition to saffronisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers have started collecting shorts and knickers from houses and sending them to the Congress headquarter in Bengaluru to be given to opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

The move has triggered public outrage in the state. RSS workers of K.R. Pet unit in Mandya district of Karnataka have sent a parcel containing shorts, condemning the call given by Siddaramaiah to burn khaki shorts all over the state.

The RSS workers claimed that the opposition leader won't be able to burn the huge number of khaki shorts that will be sent to him. The workers went door to door in the villages and collected used shorts and knickers.

Later they packed hundreds of shorts and knickers into a box and parcelled it to the Bengaluru Congress office.

Activists of the NSUI had burnt khaki shorts in front of the residence of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to protest against the revision of syllabus for school students. The ruling BJP had strongly condemned the incident and arrested 15 persons in this connection.

Later, the Congress state unit began burning khaki shorts, slamming the ruling BJP for bending before the RSS in its policies and programmes.

The campaign by the RSS is likely to be taken up by workers all over the state, according to sources.

News Network
June 9,2022

Bengaluru, June 9: Students, who join residential schools run by the minority welfare department in Karnataka, will study the CBSE syllabus from the current academic year. 

At present, these schools teach the state board syllabus. Karnataka has 134 residential institutions run by the department. 

In the first phase, 31 schools will offer CBSE curriculum starting this year for grades 6 to 9 and 11.

As grades 10 and 12 students are appearing for the board exams, the department has decided to keep away from adopting the CBSE syllabus this year. 

A senior official said the department has tied up with Azim Premji Foundation for teacher training and also with some oldest CBSE affiliated schools.

“Around 300 teachers will be trained as we are shifting from state to CBSE syllabus. Though we were offering English medium education, teachers need to be trained as we are shifting to CBSE,” the official mentioned.

This is completely free of cost and according to the department data as many as 15,000 students will get the benefit.

“The main aim is to prepare students studying at our schools to crack various competitive exams, like NEET, KCET and JEE,” explained the official.

This was part of the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s budget announcement.

The department is spending around Rs 52 lakh per school to upgrade them on par with CBSE schools.

As explained by the officials, these schools will function like Kendriya Vidyalayas.

“We will formally inaugurate these schools in a few days. We are waiting for the chief minister’s time as he also holds the portfolio,” the official added.

The CBSE curriculum will be extended to all 134 schools in a phased manner.

About 75% of students at these schools belong to minority communities and the rest 25% are from other backward communities. 

