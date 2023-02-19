Gold worth Rs 91 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 6.5 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport 

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.