  2. Gold worth Rs 91 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 6.5 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport 

News Network
February 20, 2023

Mangaluru Feb 20: The customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport have seized a total of 1,625 grams of gold valued at over Rs 91 lakh from February 1 to 15 from five male passengers who arrived from Dubai and Bahrain.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the handle of trolley bag, in rectum, in oral cavity and in the form of thin paste layer pasted inside a carton box.

The officers also seized foreign currency notes worth US $5,100 and £2420 totally equivalent to Indian Rs 6,54,750 from a male passenger who was attempting to smuggle them out of India by Air India Express flight No IX 383 to Dubai.

February 20,2023

In the wake of fresh feud between IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhoori, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said that such incidents are condemnable and action will be taken.

Roopa, currently serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation has made 20 allegations including corruption and sending ‘intimate’ pictures to three IAS officers against Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department Rohini Sindhuri.

Reacting to the ugly spat between the two senior officers, the Home Minister said that he has spoken to the DGP and Chief Secretary and action will be taken.

“Even normal people on the streets will not speak like that and these two are behaving in such a bad manner. People see them in high esteem, but these two women’s behaviour is giving a bad name to the IAS and IPS communities. They must be punished. They are bringing a bad name to IAS and IPS. I have already spoken to the DGP and spoke with the Chief Secretary and even the CM has taken note of the incident. There are conduct rules, we will have to see whether such acts are permissible. This is not the first time, there were some incidents before between these two and were warned. But if it is not going to stop, we will have to think. According to the information I have there are some personal differences between the two, and the CM will take appropriate action,” Home Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his displeasure over the public spat and directed Chief Secretary Vandana Sharma and DG&IGP Praveen Sood to initiate appropriate action within the framework of the law and issue notice to them.

Based on the orders of the CM, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma is likely to issue a notice to Roopa as well as Rohini Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Rohini Sindhuri’s husband Sudheer Reddy slammed Roopa and said that he will be filing a complaint against the IPS officer.

“Who is this Roopa? Is she Sindhuri’s senior? Or does she belong to the same department? What’s her interest in this case? I need to know what’s her personal agenda. She is nowhere related to Sindhuri. I don’t know why she is speaking personally. For me, it looks like jealousy or maybe she has some mental illness. I need to know how she got access to those photos. Whether she has hacked a phone and got these photos? She should reveal the names of the 3 people whom she claims these photos were sent. Let her name those 3 people so that we can ask them directly. We have not shared any photos with anybody. All these photos are old photos taken in 2013. These photos have been taken out of context and shared. I am going to file a police complaint against Roopa as it is a personal matter,” Sudheer Reddy said.

Roopa in her Facebook post had said that as proof to her allegations, she has submitted all documents to the government

Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil is also a senior IAS officer in the Karnataka Government.

February 14,2023

New Delhi, Feb 14: In what is widely seen as a retaliation by the BJP government for a documentary that is critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a "survey operation" at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in the national capital and Mumbai, as part of a tax evasion investigation.

The action immediately attracted condemnation from the Opposition, calling it an "undeclared emergency" and that the Modi government was "scared" of criticism.

The BBC said it was "fully cooperating" with the Income Tax Department and "hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible".

Officials said the department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm. The survey operations under the I-T Department means that it only covers the business premises and not raid residences or other locations of promoters and other functionaries.

Sources said around two dozen tax department officials were part of the team that conducted searches at the BBC office in Delhi while in Mumbai, BBC studios were searched. Documents and laptops were learnt to have been seized by tax officials.

The BBC was facing the ire of the BJP government and the Sangh Parivar over its two-part documentary series 'India: The Modi Question', which was critical of Modi's handling of Gujarat riots in 2002 when he was the Chief Minister of the state. The government had invoked emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021 to block YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary.

The I-T Department's action also came a day after the first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament concluded, which was read as an attempt by the government to ensure that the Opposition does not get an immediate chance to raise the issue. The Supreme Court had earlier this month refused to ban the documentary, describing the petition as "entirely misconceived".

Congress targeted the government with its General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh saying, "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest)."

"Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC," Ramesh said while Congress tweeted from its official handle, "first came the BBC interview and it was banned. Now Income Tax raids at BBC offices. Undeclared emergency."

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the action against the BBC showed that the Modi government is scared of criticism. "We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer," he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra tweeted, "wow, really? How unexpected."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called the action against BBC as the beginning of "ideological emergency". "When a government stands for fear and oppression instead of fearlessness, then one should realise the end is near,” he tweeted. 

PM has reached heights of dictatorship: AAP 

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party slammed the Centre over the Income Tax survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the "heights of dictatorship".

The I-T department conducted the operation earlier in the day as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, according to officials.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question" even as the Centre blocked access to this series at multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing any links.

"Modi ji, you have reached the heights of dictatorship," said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who is also the party's national spokesperson, in a tweet in Hindi, reacting sharply to the survey.

February 13,2023

Tel Aviv, Feb 13: Several explosions rocked the Gaza Strip early on Monday, a Reuters witness said, as Israel's military said it attacked an underground site used by the Palestinian enclave's Hamas to manufacture rockets.

The air strikes, in which there was no immediate word of casualties, followed what Israel described as its shooting down over the weekend of a rocket that had been fired over the border from Gaza. There was no Palestinian claim for that launch.

Hamas militants seized control of Gaza in 2007 and have waged several rounds of fighting against Israel there since. When smaller Palestinian factions attack Israel, it generally retaliates against Hamas.

Hamas has strongly condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes saying the ongoing Israeli aggression is doomed to failure due to steadfastness and resistance of the Palestinian nation.

“The resistance front will remain the protective shield of our people. The ongoing aggression is bound to fail in the face of our people’s revolution, steadfastness and resistance,” Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, said in a statement on Monday morning.

“The Zionist bombardment of Gaza coincided with acts of aggression against Nablus and al-Quds, confirming that we are facing a campaign of hostilities against our entire nation. We salute the fighters of the al-Qassam Brigades, who repelled the Zionist enemy’s raids on the Gaza Strip, and confused the Occupation army and its settlers,” Qassem said. 

