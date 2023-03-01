  1. Home
Govt employees in Karnataka withdraw strike after interim relief announcement

News Network
March 1, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

News Network
February 16,2023

Koppal, Feb 16: Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has accused Congress state president D K Shivakumar of having a soft corner for Mangaluru cooker blast accused Mohammed Shariq, who was injured along with the driver when the alleged cooker bomb he was holding exploded in an autorickshaw on November 19, last year.

Kateel was speaking at a public meeting in Koppal on Tuesday in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly election, which is less than three months away.

The BJP MP from Dakshina Kannada claimed that when Shariq was arrested, Shivakumar had called the accused as innocent and naive.

Kateel took a jibe at the Congress leader saying that he has intense love for two cookers -- one is Belagavi cooker and another is Mangaluru cooker.

Kateel was referring to the free distribution of cookers in Belagavi allegedly by a Congress leader aspiring to contest the upcoming assembly election.

Kateel also mocked stalwart Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah by claiming that the "mass leader" has not found a constituency for himself to contest the election.

He challenged Siddaramaiah to contest the polls from Badami where the Congress leader had won the 2018 assembly election with a thin margin.

"You are a leader who had ruled the state for five years. You call yourself the mass leader of Congress. Why the mass leader does not have a constituency (to contest election)? Are you the mass leader who is groping in the dark without a constituency?" Kateel sought to know.

News Network
February 17,2023

hindutvaa.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s pre-poll budget is targeted at pushing the Hindutva agenda of the BJP by announcing that the state government will build a “majestic” Ram Temple like the one in Ayodhya. 

Bommai said his government will build a Ram temple in Ramanagara district’s Ramadevara Betta city and spend Rs 1,000 crore for renovating and developing various temples and mutts in the next two years.

Bommai made the announcement as part of the 2023-’24 state Budget – the last one before Assembly elections are held in the state later this year.

In his Budget, Bommai, who is also the state’s finance minister, announced that a Rs 100 crore project has been formulated for various works to provide facilities for tourists visiting Koppal district’s Anjanadri Hill, which is considered the birthplace of deity Hanuman.

The chief minister also allocated a Rs 425 crore grant for renovating temples and mutts under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022-’23, reported ANI.

Ramanagara, which is a part of Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region, is not considered among the Bharatiya Janata Party’s strongholds. It is the home district of Congress state unit chief DK Shivakumar but the constituency seat is represented by his Anitha Kumaraswamy, the wife of Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that there already a Ram temple in Ramanagara and asked what can Bommai do about that, reported ANI.

CN Ashwath Narayan, who is the minister in charge of Ramanagara district, had urged Bommai in December to constitute a development committee to build a temple at Ramadevara Betta on the lines of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In his letter to Bommai, Narayna had demanded that Ramadevara Betta should be developed as the “Ayodhya of South India” and that it should be built on 19 acres of space that belong to the Department of Muzrai.

“Considering the religious feelings of the people of the district, it should be developed as a heritage and attractive tourist spot,” Narayan had said. “This would enable us to portray our culture as well as nurture tourism.”

News Network
February 20,2023

 

naddaswamiji.jpg

Udupi, Feb 20: The swamijis of various Hindu mutts in the coastal Karnataka on Monday urged BJP national president J P Nadda to take steps for the implementation of uniform civil code.

The seers, who met Nadda in Udupi, also wanted the BJP to accord priority to the implementation of the national educational policy. Tulu language should be given suitable recognition, they said.

New industrial schemes should be taken up without harming the bountiful natural, religious and cultural resources of the coastal region.

Encroachment on land belonging to temples should be prevented, the seers said. 

They also sought offices of the National Investigation Agency in Malnad to curtail incidents of what they claim “love jihad”, illegal cattle trafficking and terrorist activities.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, State Minister Sunil Kumar and Raghupati Bhat MLA were present. Earlier, Nadda offered prayers at the Sri Krishna temple.

