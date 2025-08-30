  1. Home
  2. Govt formalises MA Saleem’s appointment as Karnataka police chief

Govt formalises MA Saleem's appointment as Karnataka police chief

August 30, 2025

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued a notification formalising the appointment of MA Saleem as the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and the Head of Police Force (HoPF) of the Karnataka state police.

“MA Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru carrying the Apex Scale, Level-17 i.e. Rs.2,25,000/-(fixed) in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 with immediate effect and until further orders in the existing vacancу,” the notification said.

Saleem, in May this year, was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP after Alok Mohan's term as HoPF ended. A 1993-batch officer, Saleem, during his three-decade-long career served in 26 different roles, most recently as the Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Saleem, born on June 25, 1966, hails from Chikkabanavara, a once-sleepy village in northern Bengaluru. He holds postgraduate degrees in commerce and police management.

Saleem is widely recognised for his contributions to solving Bengaluru's traffic issues, first as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), then as the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security) and later as the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). 

August 19,2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, with Suryakumar Yadav continuing as captain. Surprisingly, Shubman Gill was elevated as the team's vice-captain in the shortest format, replacing Axar Patel. 

The selection meeting was held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, though a long delay was witnessed due to the late arrival of a few members because of extreme weather conditions in the city. There was no place for Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team despite their top performances in the shortest format. Mohammed Siraj also missed the cut. 

Shubman Gill's promotion as the team's vice-captain poses a unique challenge for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Suryakumar Yadav as the batter will be expected to be a certain pick in the playing XI. In such a case, there arrives a big question mark over Sanju Samson's batting position. 

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India in T20Is and did very well. But now, Gill could be seen opening alongside Abhishek at the top, pushing Sanju to the No. 3 position, which was occupied by Tilak Varma earlier.

Along with the 15-member team, a total of 5 reserve players were also picked for the Asia Cup, keeping the bench ready in case of injuries or other issues.

Quite surprisingly, Shreyas Iyer wasn't picked even among the 5-member reserve team that the BCCI selection committee cheif Ajit Agarkar named during the press conference. Iyer was backed by many former India stars, including Ravichandran Ashwin, to feature in the playing XI at the Asia Cup. But, he doesn't even feature in the top 20 for the selection committee.

India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel

August 27,2025

Washington, Aug 27: US President Donald Trump once again doubled down on his claim of playing a catalyst in the truce between India and Pakistan following military conflict in May. The American President claimed he personally intervened between the two nuclear-powered neighbours and used trade and tariff threats to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi into agreeing to a ceasefire with Islamabad. 

"I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said, What's going on with you and Pakistan? The hatred was tremendous," Trump said, recounting his supposed exchange with PM Modi.

India has dismissed Trump's claims and consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

The US President claimed tensions between India and Pakistan have been going on "for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years."

India and Pakistan only became independent states in 1947, when the British decided to end their 200-year-long rule in the Indian subcontinent and to divide it into two separate nations. Before that, the area was divided into several smaller kingdoms.

Trump claimed that to broker a peace between the two Asian neighbours, he threatened PM Modi with Washington holding back trade and slapping New Delhi with high tariffs. 

"I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin," he said.

The Republican added that New Delhi and Islamabad reached a peace deal within "five hours" of his talks with PM Modi.

"Within about five hours, it was done...Now maybe it starts again. I don't know. I don't think so, but I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen," he added.

Trump's Constant Claims

This was not the first time that Trump claimed he "brokered" a peace deal between India and Pakistan. Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. 

On Monday, he claimed that he stopped seven wars around the world, including the one between two south asian nuclear neighbours. Talking to the press at the White House, Trump further claimed that of the seven wars he stopped, four were because he used tariffs and trade to negotiate with the parties involved in the conflict.

"I had tariffs and trade, and I was able to say, 'If you go fight and want to kill everybody, that is okay, but I am going to charge you each a 100% tariff when you trade with us'. They all gave up," Trump said.

"I have stopped all of these wars. A big one would have been India and Pakistan...," he said.

"The war with India and Pakistan was the next level that was going to be a nuclear war...They already shot down 7 jets - that was raging. I said, 'You want to trade? We are not doing any trade or anything with you if you keep fighting, you've got 24 hours to settle it'. They said, 'Well, there's no more war going on.' I used that on numerous occasions. I used trade and whatever I had to use...," he added.

India's Response

India has categorically said there was no third-party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in Parliament that no leader of any country asked India to stop its military exercise against Pakistan.

August 23,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 23: Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, on Saturday welcomed the arrest of the complainant in a case involving allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials in the temple town, saying that the "truth is beginning to come out".

Speaking to a gathering that had arrived in Dharmasthala to show solidarity, after the SIT produced the complainant in a Belthangady court, Heggade said the temple town had been facing "unfounded allegations" which had caused distress to devotees and the community at large.

"With this development, we have faith that facts will prevail and justice will be upheld," he said.

Heggade refrained from commenting further, stating that the investigation was ongoing and would bring clarity in due course.

The complainant, C N Chinnaiah, who had alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT probing the charges, officials said.

He has been taken into custody by the SIT for 10 days for further investigation.

Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, claimed he had worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, during which he was allegedly forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors. He alleged that some of the victims showed signs of sexual assault and had given a statement before a magistrate.

As part of the probe, the Special Investigation Team carried out excavations at multiple sites identified by the complainant. Skeletal remains were recovered from two locations.

